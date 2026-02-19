South Africa
Marketing & Media Magazines
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BohemianTractor OutdoorTopco MediaJoe PublicPrimedia BroadcastingIgnition GroupKantarDentsuChilliengineCelerity.chatOLC Through The Line CommunicationsLivingfactsMultiChoiceOffernetKena OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ABC Q4 2025 Magazines: 8th consecutive quarter of y-o-y growth as magazines show resilience

    The resilience of the magazine market is reflected in its eighth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, as the Audit Bureau of Circulations' (ABC) Q4 circulation, from October to December 2025, shows magazines growing by 3.9% from the previous quarter and by 8.9% year on year.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    19 Feb 2026
    19 Feb 2026
    The resilience of the magazine market is reflected in its eighth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in the Q4 (Image source: Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)
    The resilience of the magazine market is reflected in its eighth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth in the Q4 (Image source: Lesley Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

    The growth occurred primarily in custom magazines as publishers increased circulation in niche sectors such as retail, sport and hobbies and youth, while other magazine sectors were solid.

    Consumer magazines

    Consumer magazines were down 1.2% year-on-year despite the closure or non-publication of certain titles. The sectors were a mixed bag, with the farming sector boasting four of its five publications up on the previous quarter and prior year.

    Business and News had two of its three publications up on the previous quarter and year, while the Home sector had half of its eight publications show growth on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    The motoring sector had both its publications decrease on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    Arts, Culture and Heritage
    PublicationsFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Jewish LifeMtly8,3658,365-0.2%-1.0%
    Val de Vie Magazine2xA0No Issue
    Business and News
    BusinessBriefAltM1,79729,775No Issue-5.7%
    Fast CompanyQ3,3394,4845.3%218.7%
    Financial MailWkly, Th2,97317,161-2.2%-4.8%
    Forbes AfricaAltM4,34411,9603.9%9.0%
    SA Real Estate Investor MagazineMtly0Resigned
    The Big Issue Magazine11xA0Resigned
    Communications
    The Little issueQ0Resigned
    Conservation and Wildlife
    African BirdlifeAltM3145,969-5.7%-26.5%
    Family Interest
    HuisgenootWkly, Th3,67266,115-1.0%-11.2%
    Plus 506xA1504,64518.0%4.3%
    YouWkly, Th1,96630,343-4.0%-11.6%
    Farming
    Farm.co.zaAltM9,2009,20014.3%New Member
    Farmer's WeeklyWkly, Fr4,1889,74923.4%115.6%
    Grond tot MondQ19,17119,171-21.4%-26.0%
    LandbouweekbladF11411,6710.5%-4.7%
    MarktoeMtly15,00615,0067.8%12.6%
    Health & Wellbeing
    Grow to Eat3xA1,20810,361No Issue
    Home
    Conde Nast House & Garden6xA3,0888,7763.6%-21.7%
    Essential FlavoursQ2,3835,719-32.4%-22.1%
    Food&Home MagazineQ2,77914,561-1.3%No Issue
    Lose It6xA0Discontinued
    SA Home Owner11xA3,38915,5798.5%5.3%
    Sarie Kos / FoodQ60811,629No Issue7.0%
    The Gardener / Die TuinierMtly1,79623,833-19.3%18.2%
    Tuis Home8xA2,83548,8985.6%-11.6%
    Visi6xA1,3029,7018.9%1.4%
    Leisure
    Joburg Style3xA10,50010,500-7.9%New Member
    WantedMtly18,05718,05717.8%New Member
    YourLuxury AfricaMtly19,75019,7500.0%0.5%
    YourLuxury Africa - AnnualAnn0New Member
    Male
    GQ6xA3,3025,44822.9%23.0%
    Men's HealthAltM2,73410,231-9.4%6.6%
    Motoring
    CarMtly2,89723,936-0.1%-8.4%
    Driven MagazineMtly5,8375,837-5.0%-10.3%
    Parenting
    Baba & KleuterQ0No Issue
    Baby's and BeyondQ7,2759,732-28.0%-26.6%
    Your Pregnancy and BabyAltM2,2776,65811.4%38.7%
    Sport and Hobby
    Compleat GolferMtly2101,639No Issue-74.2%
    Kickoff MagazineMtly11,34323,16310.4%New Member
    SA RugbyMtly8183,5896.5%30.7%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    Cape Etc3xA3,1325,943225.6%-17.6%
    GetawayMtly1,2678,7129.2%14.0%
    go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepAltM019,755-4.8%0.3%
    Inbound SAMtly9,9259,925-0.2%0.0%
    Weg / Go PlattelandQ015,10143.4%4.8%
    Weg/GoAltM38530,126-0.1%-15.4%
    Woman's General
    BONA MagazineMtly3189,04612.0%-13.2%
    FairladyAltM1,10221,046-3.9%-11.8%
    Garden & Home MagazineMtly0No Issue
    Glamour6xA4,0766,7901.0%-42.4%
    Ignited WomanAltM0950-24.3%New Member
    KuierF1,36334,0076.5%-20.5%
    Rooi Rose MagazineMtly7,84825,9566.2%5.0%
    SarieAltM1,01244,945-4.6%-17.4%
    True LoveQ3825,9974.0%-42.3%
    Women & Home MagazineMtly5,21319,137-0.5%-1.3%
    Women's HealthAltM2,58010,857-6.0%16.6%
    Woman's Special
    BruidsgidsAnn0Terminated
    Total217,590799,504-2.2%-1.2%

    B2B magazines

    In Q3 the B2B sector titles faltered. This quarter, the category was still quiet.

    The standout sectors are Engineering - Other, Health & Wellbeing and Retail. All increases on the previous quarter were below double figures, except for SMART Security Solutions with over 46%.

    Modern Quarrying, Blue Chip, and Engineering News & Mining Weekly all had good increases. Several publications also had excellent increases on the prior year.

    Agricultural
    PublicationsFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    OVK Nuus/News4xA4,6904,690-2.3%-1.8%
    SA Graan / GrainMtly13,88113,881-15.7%-31.3%
    WinelandMtly2,7652,835-2.7%-10.0%
    Architecture
    Floors in Africa7xA11,37811,378-1.0%-9.0%
    Leading Architect & Design6xA5,1965,2000.8%-0.6%
    To Build4xA8,4318,627-11.5%-12.4%
    Walls & Roofs in Africa7xA11,37811,378-1.0%-9.0%
    Automotive
    SA TreadsQ0No Submission
    Civil Construction
    Civil EngineeringMtly15,23515,2430.6%0.6%
    Construction WorldMtly11,75911,759-9.9%-27.2%
    IMIESA10xA11,02011,0203.5%-1.0%
    Spec HandbooksAnn19,67119,675No Issue
    Communications
    Future SA4xA0No Issue
    ServiceQ4,9624,9620.0%0.0%
    Electrical Engineering
    Electricity & ControlMtly7,1767,176-6.0%-25.9%
    ESI Africa2xA0No Issue
    Sparks Electrical NewsMtly9,7439,743-11.4%-29.9%
    Engineering - Other
    Capital Equipment NewsMtly8,3088,308-0.1%-32.6%
    DataweekMtly2,7552,7551.6%-7.2%
    Go2Energy Technical Journal2xA6,4196,419No Issue
    MechChem AfricaAltM7,0427,042-17.8%-33.5%
    Motion ControlQ1,4201,420-8.9%-15.2%
    Plumbing AfricaMtly10,70710,7272.0%-12.2%
    Refrigeration and AirconditioningMtly6,4066,4131.2%-9.9%
    SA Instrumentation & ControlMtly3,2143,214-5.7%-15.6%
    Water & Sanitation Africa6xA8,8818,8815.5%12.8%
    Health and Wellbeing
    Fire ProtectionQ2,6842,6845.8%39.6%
    Medical Chronicle11xA35,45935,4590.4%6.1%
    Modern Medicine Magazine6xA0Resigned
    SMART Security Solutions8xA3,7723,77246.4%-8.8%
    South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review11xA2,6562,6590.2%-4.7%
    The Specialist Forum Journal11xA31,33131,3310.5%9.1%
    Industry
    Analytical Reporter6xA4,2834,2830.6%126.5%
    Cold Link Africa8xA3,8333,8380.7%-3.0%
    Gauteng BusinessAnn4,9664,966No Issue0.0%
    Limpopo BusinessAnn4,9644,964No Issue0.1%
    Mpumalanga BusinessAnn4,9654,965No Issue0.0%
    North West BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SAQ4,9604,9600.1%0.0%
    South African Business2xA7,4497,449No Issue-0.3%
    South African Food Review11xA3,1763,1841.1%-2.8%
    The Journal of African BusinessQ4,9634,9630.0%0.0%
    Western Cape BusinessAnn0No Issue
    Information and Computer Technology
    Brainstorm11xA3,9417,448-0.8%-9.0%
    Management
    Black Business QuarterlyQ33,03433,064-0.7%-0.1%
    Blue ChipQ7,9507,9509.5%-5.9%
    ESG - Future of SustainabiltyAnn11,33511,335-31.4%290.7%
    FA NewsAltM1,7351,884-34.9%-34.2%
    LeadershipMtly32,46132,619-9.4%-5.6%
    Money MarketingMtly6,0816,081-1.9%4.1%
    Public Sector LeadersMtly8,4518,451-45.6%-33.0%
    South African Business IntergratorQ9,5479,604-1.5%-2.6%
    Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed CompaniesAnn13,22613,226-28.6%75.3%
    Top Women LeadersAnn12,13412,134-23.7%13.7%
    Mining & Quarrying
    African Mines HandbookAnn1,0481,532No Issue17.1%
    African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorMtly20,84820,885-2.5%-11.2%
    EarthbrokerMtly0Suspended
    Engineering News & Mining WeeklyWkly, Fr22,02024,1697.8%37.4%
    Mining Review Africa6xA3,7243,724-20.3%-18.7%
    Modern MiningMtly7,8357,835-10.2%-19.4%
    Modern QuarryingQ4,2994,2999.5%-38.7%
    Retail
    DIY And Industrial Trade NewsMtly7,7117,7110.2%-0.4%
    Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop11xA24,21524,2151.7%21.5%
    Supermarket & RetailerMtly20,96620,966-1.9%1.2%
    Transport and Logistics
    Freight News FeaturesMtly5,1595,299-0.7%2.5%
    Total569,618576,6540.3%-2.5%

    Custom magazines

    This sector was the shining star in Q3, and its star continues to shine brightly in Q4. This is the standout category this quarter. Of the 12 sectors, all but one had publications with increases in the previous quarter and prior year.

    All the publications in the Youth sector and Retail sector had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

    My Kitchen, J S E, In Flight Magazine, Jet Club, Premier, Balanced Life and ClubX all had increases on the previous quarter in double figures.

    Health & Wellbeing
    PublicationsFrequencyFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    SA Pharmaceutical Journal10xA6,7066,706No Issue1.0%
    South African Medical JournalMtly12,22612,2260.9%5.4%
    Home
    Living SpaceMtly13331,143-5.1%-22.6%
    My KitchenMtly5,093130,67913.9%28.9%
    Industry Specific
    J S EQ12,95214,79416.0%0.4%
    Sea Rescue3xA18,17018,1700.0%0.9%
    ServamusMtly665,5161.9%-5.2%
    The Journal of the SAIMMMtly2,4922,492-1.1%16.5%
    In-flight
    In Flight MagazineMtly80,31180,31114.6%16.9%
    Leisure
    Private Edition4xA9,9759,9750.0%0.1%
    Male
    ManMtly3,30091,9819.3%20.0%
    TechMtly0Discontinued
    Professional
    Accountancy SAMtly65,79165,791-1.7%-0.7%
    De Rebus11xA60,55860,5642.4%2.2%
    Retail
    Club MagazineMtly6,936323,9429.4%26.4%
    Jet Club7xA18,005366,07210.3%32.9%
    Sport and Hobby
    Game & Hunt/Wild & JagMtly65,06565,4200.0%-0.9%
    SoccerClubMtly4,79979,5018.9%31.0%
    SportsClubMtly2,985118,4144.8%10.5%
    Wildland MagazineMtly74,05474,054-1.2%-14.6%
    Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
    PremierMtly8,0418,04115.1%2.6%
    Rove SAQ7,3148,899-32.1%-28.4%
    Woman's General
    Balanced LifeMtly3,48270,17417.8%38.5%
    Youth
    ClubXMtly6,000147,94214.0%27.4%
    Kids Super ClubMtly3,355109,9459.9%29.4%
    Total477,8091,902,7528.6%17.3%

    Free magazines

    Following the same mould as previous quarters, this category showed little movement up and down, with some static movement.

    Get It (Jo'burg West) with the biggest increase on the previous quarter of over 3%.

    PublicationsFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Botswana AdvertiserF99,9650.0%0.0%
    Get It (Ballito to UmhlangaMtly11,9750.0%0.0%
    Get It (BloemfonteinMtly6,8900.0%0.0%
    Get It (HighwayMtly11,807-0.6%-0.5%
    Get It (Jo'burg SouthMtly11,700-0.4%0.0%
    Get It (Jo'burg WestMtly11,0623.6%0.1%
    Get It (LowveldMtly6,4000.0%0.0%
    Get It (Northern Suburbs JoburgMtly11,850-0.1%0.4%
    Get It (PretoriaMtly11,7300.4%0.7%
    Umbele Magazine6xANo SubmissionNew Member
    Total183,379-4.0%0.0%


    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    Read more: print, magazine circulation, Danette Breitenbach, digital publications, custom magazines
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz