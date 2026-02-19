ABC Q4 2025 Magazines: 8th consecutive quarter of y-o-y growth as magazines show resilience

The resilience of the magazine market is reflected in its eighth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth, as the Audit Bureau of Circulations' (ABC) Q4 circulation, from October to December 2025, shows magazines growing by 3.9% from the previous quarter and by 8.9% year on year.

The growth occurred primarily in custom magazines as publishers increased circulation in niche sectors such as retail, sport and hobbies and youth, while other magazine sectors were solid.

Consumer magazines

Consumer magazines were down 1.2% year-on-year despite the closure or non-publication of certain titles. The sectors were a mixed bag, with the farming sector boasting four of its five publications up on the previous quarter and prior year.

Business and News had two of its three publications up on the previous quarter and year, while the Home sector had half of its eight publications show growth on the previous quarter and the prior year.

The motoring sector had both its publications decrease on the previous quarter and the prior year.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Publications Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Mtly 8,365 8,365 -0.2% -1.0% Val de Vie Magazine 2xA 0 No Issue Business and News BusinessBrief AltM 1,797 29,775 No Issue -5.7% Fast Company Q 3,339 4,484 5.3% 218.7% Financial Mail Wkly, Th 2,973 17,161 -2.2% -4.8% Forbes Africa AltM 4,344 11,960 3.9% 9.0% SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Mtly 0 Resigned The Big Issue Magazine 11xA 0 Resigned Communications The Little issue Q 0 Resigned Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife AltM 314 5,969 -5.7% -26.5% Family Interest Huisgenoot Wkly, Th 3,672 66,115 -1.0% -11.2% Plus 50 6xA 150 4,645 18.0% 4.3% You Wkly, Th 1,966 30,343 -4.0% -11.6% Farming Farm.co.za AltM 9,200 9,200 14.3% New Member Farmer's Weekly Wkly, Fr 4,188 9,749 23.4% 115.6% Grond tot Mond Q 19,171 19,171 -21.4% -26.0% Landbouweekblad F 114 11,671 0.5% -4.7% Marktoe Mtly 15,006 15,006 7.8% 12.6% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat 3xA 1,208 10,361 No Issue Home Conde Nast House & Garden 6xA 3,088 8,776 3.6% -21.7% Essential Flavours Q 2,383 5,719 -32.4% -22.1% Food&Home Magazine Q 2,779 14,561 -1.3% No Issue Lose It 6xA 0 Discontinued SA Home Owner 11xA 3,389 15,579 8.5% 5.3% Sarie Kos / Food Q 608 11,629 No Issue 7.0% The Gardener / Die Tuinier Mtly 1,796 23,833 -19.3% 18.2% Tuis Home 8xA 2,835 48,898 5.6% -11.6% Visi 6xA 1,302 9,701 8.9% 1.4% Leisure Joburg Style 3xA 10,500 10,500 -7.9% New Member Wanted Mtly 18,057 18,057 17.8% New Member YourLuxury Africa Mtly 19,750 19,750 0.0% 0.5% YourLuxury Africa - Annual Ann 0 New Member Male GQ 6xA 3,302 5,448 22.9% 23.0% Men's Health AltM 2,734 10,231 -9.4% 6.6% Motoring Car Mtly 2,897 23,936 -0.1% -8.4% Driven Magazine Mtly 5,837 5,837 -5.0% -10.3% Parenting Baba & Kleuter Q 0 No Issue Baby's and Beyond Q 7,275 9,732 -28.0% -26.6% Your Pregnancy and Baby AltM 2,277 6,658 11.4% 38.7% Sport and Hobby Compleat Golfer Mtly 210 1,639 No Issue -74.2% Kickoff Magazine Mtly 11,343 23,163 10.4% New Member SA Rugby Mtly 818 3,589 6.5% 30.7% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc 3xA 3,132 5,943 225.6% -17.6% Getaway Mtly 1,267 8,712 9.2% 14.0% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep AltM 0 19,755 -4.8% 0.3% Inbound SA Mtly 9,925 9,925 -0.2% 0.0% Weg / Go Platteland Q 0 15,101 43.4% 4.8% Weg/Go AltM 385 30,126 -0.1% -15.4% Woman's General BONA Magazine Mtly 318 9,046 12.0% -13.2% Fairlady AltM 1,102 21,046 -3.9% -11.8% Garden & Home Magazine Mtly 0 No Issue Glamour 6xA 4,076 6,790 1.0% -42.4% Ignited Woman AltM 0 950 -24.3% New Member Kuier F 1,363 34,007 6.5% -20.5% Rooi Rose Magazine Mtly 7,848 25,956 6.2% 5.0% Sarie AltM 1,012 44,945 -4.6% -17.4% True Love Q 382 5,997 4.0% -42.3% Women & Home Magazine Mtly 5,213 19,137 -0.5% -1.3% Women's Health AltM 2,580 10,857 -6.0% 16.6% Woman's Special Bruidsgids Ann 0 Terminated Total 217,590 799,504 -2.2% -1.2%

B2B magazines

In Q3 the B2B sector titles faltered. This quarter, the category was still quiet.

The standout sectors are Engineering - Other, Health & Wellbeing and Retail. All increases on the previous quarter were below double figures, except for SMART Security Solutions with over 46%.

Modern Quarrying, Blue Chip, and Engineering News & Mining Weekly all had good increases. Several publications also had excellent increases on the prior year.

Agricultural Publications Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year OVK Nuus/News 4xA 4,690 4,690 -2.3% -1.8% SA Graan / Grain Mtly 13,881 13,881 -15.7% -31.3% Wineland Mtly 2,765 2,835 -2.7% -10.0% Architecture Floors in Africa 7xA 11,378 11,378 -1.0% -9.0% Leading Architect & Design 6xA 5,196 5,200 0.8% -0.6% To Build 4xA 8,431 8,627 -11.5% -12.4% Walls & Roofs in Africa 7xA 11,378 11,378 -1.0% -9.0% Automotive SA Treads Q 0 No Submission Civil Construction Civil Engineering Mtly 15,235 15,243 0.6% 0.6% Construction World Mtly 11,759 11,759 -9.9% -27.2% IMIESA 10xA 11,020 11,020 3.5% -1.0% Spec Handbooks Ann 19,671 19,675 No Issue Communications Future SA 4xA 0 No Issue Service Q 4,962 4,962 0.0% 0.0% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Mtly 7,176 7,176 -6.0% -25.9% ESI Africa 2xA 0 No Issue Sparks Electrical News Mtly 9,743 9,743 -11.4% -29.9% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Mtly 8,308 8,308 -0.1% -32.6% Dataweek Mtly 2,755 2,755 1.6% -7.2% Go2Energy Technical Journal 2xA 6,419 6,419 No Issue MechChem Africa AltM 7,042 7,042 -17.8% -33.5% Motion Control Q 1,420 1,420 -8.9% -15.2% Plumbing Africa Mtly 10,707 10,727 2.0% -12.2% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Mtly 6,406 6,413 1.2% -9.9% SA Instrumentation & Control Mtly 3,214 3,214 -5.7% -15.6% Water & Sanitation Africa 6xA 8,881 8,881 5.5% 12.8% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Q 2,684 2,684 5.8% 39.6% Medical Chronicle 11xA 35,459 35,459 0.4% 6.1% Modern Medicine Magazine 6xA 0 Resigned SMART Security Solutions 8xA 3,772 3,772 46.4% -8.8% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review 11xA 2,656 2,659 0.2% -4.7% The Specialist Forum Journal 11xA 31,331 31,331 0.5% 9.1% Industry Analytical Reporter 6xA 4,283 4,283 0.6% 126.5% Cold Link Africa 8xA 3,833 3,838 0.7% -3.0% Gauteng Business Ann 4,966 4,966 No Issue 0.0% Limpopo Business Ann 4,964 4,964 No Issue 0.1% Mpumalanga Business Ann 4,965 4,965 No Issue 0.0% North West Business Ann 0 No Issue Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA Q 4,960 4,960 0.1% 0.0% South African Business 2xA 7,449 7,449 No Issue -0.3% South African Food Review 11xA 3,176 3,184 1.1% -2.8% The Journal of African Business Q 4,963 4,963 0.0% 0.0% Western Cape Business Ann 0 No Issue Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm 11xA 3,941 7,448 -0.8% -9.0% Management Black Business Quarterly Q 33,034 33,064 -0.7% -0.1% Blue Chip Q 7,950 7,950 9.5% -5.9% ESG - Future of Sustainabilty Ann 11,335 11,335 -31.4% 290.7% FA News AltM 1,735 1,884 -34.9% -34.2% Leadership Mtly 32,461 32,619 -9.4% -5.6% Money Marketing Mtly 6,081 6,081 -1.9% 4.1% Public Sector Leaders Mtly 8,451 8,451 -45.6% -33.0% South African Business Intergrator Q 9,547 9,604 -1.5% -2.6% Top 500 : South Africa's Best Managed Companies Ann 13,226 13,226 -28.6% 75.3% Top Women Leaders Ann 12,134 12,134 -23.7% 13.7% Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Ann 1,048 1,532 No Issue 17.1% African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Mtly 20,848 20,885 -2.5% -11.2% Earthbroker Mtly 0 Suspended Engineering News & Mining Weekly Wkly, Fr 22,020 24,169 7.8% 37.4% Mining Review Africa 6xA 3,724 3,724 -20.3% -18.7% Modern Mining Mtly 7,835 7,835 -10.2% -19.4% Modern Quarrying Q 4,299 4,299 9.5% -38.7% Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Mtly 7,711 7,711 0.2% -0.4% Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop 11xA 24,215 24,215 1.7% 21.5% Supermarket & Retailer Mtly 20,966 20,966 -1.9% 1.2% Transport and Logistics Freight News Features Mtly 5,159 5,299 -0.7% 2.5% Total 569,618 576,654 0.3% -2.5%

Custom magazines

This sector was the shining star in Q3, and its star continues to shine brightly in Q4. This is the standout category this quarter. Of the 12 sectors, all but one had publications with increases in the previous quarter and prior year.

All the publications in the Youth sector and Retail sector had increases on the previous quarter and the prior year.

My Kitchen, J S E, In Flight Magazine, Jet Club, Premier, Balanced Life and ClubX all had increases on the previous quarter in double figures.

Health & Wellbeing Publications Frequency Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year SA Pharmaceutical Journal 10xA 6,706 6,706 No Issue 1.0% South African Medical Journal Mtly 12,226 12,226 0.9% 5.4% Home Living Space Mtly 133 31,143 -5.1% -22.6% My Kitchen Mtly 5,093 130,679 13.9% 28.9% Industry Specific J S E Q 12,952 14,794 16.0% 0.4% Sea Rescue 3xA 18,170 18,170 0.0% 0.9% Servamus Mtly 66 5,516 1.9% -5.2% The Journal of the SAIMM Mtly 2,492 2,492 -1.1% 16.5% In-flight In Flight Magazine Mtly 80,311 80,311 14.6% 16.9% Leisure Private Edition 4xA 9,975 9,975 0.0% 0.1% Male Man Mtly 3,300 91,981 9.3% 20.0% Tech Mtly 0 Discontinued Professional Accountancy SA Mtly 65,791 65,791 -1.7% -0.7% De Rebus 11xA 60,558 60,564 2.4% 2.2% Retail Club Magazine Mtly 6,936 323,942 9.4% 26.4% Jet Club 7xA 18,005 366,072 10.3% 32.9% Sport and Hobby Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Mtly 65,065 65,420 0.0% -0.9% SoccerClub Mtly 4,799 79,501 8.9% 31.0% SportsClub Mtly 2,985 118,414 4.8% 10.5% Wildland Magazine Mtly 74,054 74,054 -1.2% -14.6% Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Premier Mtly 8,041 8,041 15.1% 2.6% Rove SA Q 7,314 8,899 -32.1% -28.4% Woman's General Balanced Life Mtly 3,482 70,174 17.8% 38.5% Youth ClubX Mtly 6,000 147,942 14.0% 27.4% Kids Super Club Mtly 3,355 109,945 9.9% 29.4% Total 477,809 1,902,752 8.6% 17.3%

Free magazines

Following the same mould as previous quarters, this category showed little movement up and down, with some static movement.

Get It (Jo'burg West) with the biggest increase on the previous quarter of over 3%.

Publications Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser F 99,965 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga Mtly 11,975 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Bloemfontein Mtly 6,890 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Highway Mtly 11,807 -0.6% -0.5% Get It (Jo'burg South Mtly 11,700 -0.4% 0.0% Get It (Jo'burg West Mtly 11,062 3.6% 0.1% Get It (Lowveld Mtly 6,400 0.0% 0.0% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg Mtly 11,850 -0.1% 0.4% Get It (Pretoria Mtly 11,730 0.4% 0.7% Umbele Magazine 6xA No Submission New Member Total 183,379 -4.0% 0.0%



Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity