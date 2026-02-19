Trending
ABC Q4 2025 Newspapers: Dailies up but total sector down
"The effect of the closures of various Media 24 newspapers at the end of 2024 continues to be felt year-on-year, with daily and weekly newspapers both down by over 15% over the year. When the Quarter 1 2026 figures are released in May the annual data will reflect like for like comparisons for these sectors," says the ABC.
Daily newspapers
The good news is that Daily newspapers have stabilised.
While the category had an overwhelming downward trend in Q3, this downturn was mostly in single figures. In Q4 this slowdown has now seen an uptick, with the Dailies reporting slightly higher circulation.
Business Day was the best performing daily with a just over 10% increase on the previous quarter. It also showed an increase on the prior year.
The Sowetan and The Herald also had increases on the previous quarter. Die Burger and The Citizen had increases on the previous quarter and prior year.
|Publications
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD, Mo-Sat
|45,527
|45,527
|-6.3%
|-13.5%
|Burger, Die Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|27,371
|249
|27,620
|1.6%
|6.9%
|New Vision
|MD, Mo-Fr
|14,438
|100
|14,538
|-3.2%
|-5.0%
|Bukedde
|MD, Mo-Sat
|14,157
|14,157
|-11.5%
|-18.8%
|Sowetan
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,560
|4,989
|18,549
|4.3%
|-1.8%
|Isolezwe
|MD, Mo-Fr
|13,165
|4,177
|17,342
|-3.6%
|-4.9%
|Citizen, The (Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|11,755
|10,089
|21,844
|0.1%
|4.9%
|Business Day
|MD, Mo-Fr
|10,636
|2,712
|13,348
|10.8%
|3.4%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,902
|150
|10,052
|0.0%
|-6.2%
|Herald, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|9,452
|500
|9,952
|4.5%
|-5.5%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD, Mo-Fr
|7,625
|7,625
|3.5%
|-22.3%
|Mercury, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,789
|2,555
|7,344
|-3.3%
|-13.6%
|Witness, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|4,205
|1,293
|5,498
|-10.5%
|-10.5%
|Star, The
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,737
|14,522
|18,259
|-2.7%
|-10.4%
|Daily News
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,396
|2,739
|6,135
|-4.4%
|-13.0%
|Cape Times
|MD, Mo-Fr
|3,041
|4,532
|7,573
|-1.2%
|-2.4%
|Cape Argus
|MD, Mo-Fr
|2,381
|5,484
|7,865
|-2.1%
|-3.0%
|Beeld, Daily
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Volksblad
|MD, Mo-Fr
|Discontinued
|Total
|199,137
|54,091
|253,228
|-1.8%
|-16.4%
Weekly newspapers
The Weeklies pretty much followed the trend set in Q3, but in Q4, one weekly, Mail & Guardian showed an increase on the previous quarter. This is a turnaround for the weekly which in Q3 had the biggest decrease on the previous quarter.
As in Q3 all the Weeklies showed a decrease on the prior year in Q4.
|Publications
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly, Th
|21,186
|21,186
|-11.4%
|-36.9%
|Ilanga
|2xW, Mo&Th
|17,394
|17,394
|-9.5%
|-15.8%
|SON Weekly
|Wkly, Th
|14,844
|14,844
|-1.0%
|-18.0%
|Post, The
|Wkly, Wed
|11,193
|2,356
|13,549
|-3.5%
|-13.8%
|Daily Maverick
|Wkly, Sat
|8,073
|1,573
|9,646
|-11.6%
|-19.3%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly, Th
|4,947
|100
|5,047
|-4.7%
|7.2%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly, Fr
|4,157
|41
|4,198
|1.6%
|-14.3%
|Voice, The
|Wkly, Fr
|3,799
|3,799
|-12.4%
|-29.3%
|Total
|85,593
|4,070
|89,663
|-7.4%
|-22.0%
Weekend newspapers
Sunday World and The Weekend Argus were the only two weekend newspapers with increases on the previous quarter.
No weekend newspapers showed an increase on the prior year, with Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto and Sunday Tribute with double-figure losses on the prior year.
|Publications
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|51,088
|4,715
|55,803
|0.0%
|-2.4%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly, Sun
|46,994
|46,994
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|Burger, Die Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|32,041
|32,041
|-2.1%
|-2.5%
|Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto
|Wkly, Sat
|13,164
|2
|13,166
|-6.7%
|-26.5%
|Weekend Vision
|Wkly, Sun
|11,689
|100
|11,789
|-1.7%
|-6.4%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|9,399
|2,600
|11,999
|3.1%
|-9.6%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly, Sun
|7,332
|5,311
|12,643
|-4.1%
|-18.3%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly, Sat
|4,164
|1,255
|5,419
|-12.6%
|-7.7%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|3,204
|4,807
|8,011
|0.2%
|-1.4%
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|Beeld, Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|Citizen, The (Saturday
|Wkly, Sat
|Discontinued
|City Press
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Rapport
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Total
|179,075
|18,790
|197,865
|-1.5%
|-36.7%
Local newspapers
While the majority of local newspapers showed losses on the previous quarter and prior year, there were local newspapers with some good (double figures) increases on the previous quarter, such as South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District.
On the prior year, 11 local newspapers showed an increase, including South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District again as well as Weslander, The, Mosselbay Advertiser, Zululand Observer Monday and George Herald (Thursday).
|Publications
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly, Fr
|11,901
|11,901
|-2.7%
|-10.3%
|South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District
|Wkly, Th
|7,553
|1,584
|9,137
|63.0%
|55.8%
|Weslander, The
|Wkly, Th
|6,883
|1,901
|8,784
|24.1%
|45.1%
|George Herald (Thursday
|Wkly, Th
|6,739
|2,707
|9,446
|-1.0%
|15.2%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly, Th
|5,248
|5,248
|2.0%
|-9.0%
|The Kokstad Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|5,134
|5,812
|10,946
|-0.3%
|0.1%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|2,827
|1,509
|4,336
|-5.5%
|32.9%
|Lowvelder
|Wkly, Th
|2,439
|17,055
|19,494
|-0.3%
|6.3%
|Observer Middelburg
|Wkly, Fr
|2,421
|16,904
|19,325
|0.2%
|3.3%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday
|Wkly, Th
|2,349
|2,843
|5,192
|-0.1%
|22.2%
|Witbank News, Fri
|Wkly, Fr
|1,885
|20,347
|22,232
|0.3%
|6.6%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly, Mon
|1,363
|1,223
|2,586
|1.3%
|18.2%
|Newcastle Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|1,094
|3,249
|4,343
|-24.8%
|-17.8%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly, Wed
|1,012
|8,672
|9,684
|0.1%
|8.0%
|Die Pos
|Wkly, Th
|992
|755
|1,747
|-0.7%
|Courier
|Wkly, Th
|926
|980
|1,906
|-7.6%
|-17.9%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly, Th
|895
|895
|9.1%
|-9.0%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|830
|1,763
|2,593
|-28.1%
|-16.5%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly, Th
|284
|670
|954
|-40.2%
|-67.4%
|South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition
|Wkly, Wed
|90
|5,900
|5,990
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|Resigned
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|Changed Sector
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Th
|Changed Sector
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|Ceased Publishing
|Streeknuus
|Wkly, Fr
|Ceased Publishing
|Zoutpansberger
|Wkly, Th
|Ceased Publishing
|Total
|62,865
|93,874
|156,739
|-5.4%
|-3.2%
Free newspapers
The Springfield Weekly Gazette and Herrie had good increases on both the previous quarter and prior year. The rest of the free newspapers followed the set trend of none or minor increases on the previous quarter and prior year.
Inner City Gazette bucked this trend with a double-figure loss on the previous quarter.
In total, free newspapers had an increase of 1.6% on the prior year.
|Publications
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Asambeni Taxi Times
|F
|149,750
|0.0%
|PE Express
|Wkly, Wed
|120,156
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Soweto Urban News
|Wkly, Th
|99,100
|0.0%
|-9.2%
|Plainsman
|Wkly, Wed
|85,235
|0.0%
|-2.1%
|City Vision
|Wkly, Th
|85,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Vukani
|Wkly, Wed
|76,009
|0.0%
|-1.2%
|Mthatha Express
|Wkly, Wed
|69,996
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tabletalk
|Wkly, Wed
|65,225
|0.0%
|-1.7%
|Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|64,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|64,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord Centurion
|Wkly, Wed
|59,914
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|57,271
|7.1%
|7.1%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Wkly, Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Randburg Sun
|Wkly, Th
|55,224
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|Highway Mail
|Wkly, Fr
|54,126
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|52,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Athlone News
|Wkly, Wed
|51,100
|0.0%
|-2.5%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|49,975
|-0.4%
|-0.4%
|Thembisan
|F
|49,824
|1.3%
|0.9%
|Roodepoort Record
|Wkly, Th
|46,391
|-0.5%
|-0.2%
|Southern Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|46,214
|0.0%
|-2.4%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Wkly, Th
|44,985
|0.0%
|-2.1%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Wkly, Th
|44,980
|-50.6%
|-50.6%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant
|Wkly, Th
|44,890
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Community Newspapers Rising Sun
|Wkly, Th
|44,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Wkly, Wed
|44,708
|0.2%
|0.9%
|Rekord Far East
|Wkly, Tue
|42,887
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Wkly, Tue
|42,875
|-0.6%
|-0.7%
|Ster, South
|Wkly, Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Wkly, Tue
|40,982
|-0.5%
|-0.5%
|Ethekwini Times
|Wkly, Wed
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Wkly, Wed
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Wkly, Th
|40,401
|-0.1%
|-1.7%
|Tygerburger Mitchells Plain
|Wkly, Wed
|40,024
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Echo Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|39,948
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rekord North
|Wkly, Th
|39,912
|0.2%
|0.0%
|Kempton Express
|Wkly, Th
|39,413
|-8.3%
|-18.9%
|Benoni City Times
|Wkly, Th
|38,816
|0.5%
|0.0%
|Fourways Review
|Wkly, Wed
|38,130
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|Alberton Record
|Wkly, Wed
|37,970
|-0.3%
|0.2%
|Helderberg Gazette & District Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|36,713
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|Rekord East
|Wkly, Tue
|35,899
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|35,243
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star
|Wkly, Wed
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ridge Times
|Wkly, Tue
|34,400
|0.0%
|0.0%
|North Coast Courier
|Wkly, Wed
|34,115
|-2.2%
|-2.2%
|South Coast Fever
|Wkly, Th
|34,000
|-2.3%
|-2.3%
|Go & Express
|Wkly, Th
|33,815
|0.0%
|0.4%
|Rekord Moot
|Wkly, Th
|33,551
|0.1%
|0.0%
|Ster, North
|Wkly, Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch
|Wkly, Wed
|31,893
|3.0%
|3.0%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Wkly, Tue
|30,832
|-0.4%
|-0.9%
|Standard Breederivier Gazette
|Wkly, Th
|30,732
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Wkly, Th
|30,690
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|Vista
|Wkly, Th
|30,189
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|UD Express
|Wkly, Wed
|30,102
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|Wkly, Fr
|30,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Wkly, Wed
|29,973
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Wkly, Wed
|29,956
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Wkly, Th
|29,952
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Record Mamelodi
|Wkly, Fr
|29,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue Mangaung
|Wkly, Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Wkly, Th
|29,881
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Polokwane Observer
|Wkly, Th
|29,827
|0.0%
|0.3%
|Midrand Reporter
|Wkly, Th
|29,708
|0.4%
|0.1%
|Germiston City News
|Wkly, Tue
|29,586
|0.1%
|-1.0%
|East Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|29,304
|-2.1%
|6.0%
|False Bay Echo
|Wkly, Th
|29,269
|0.0%
|-2.4%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Wkly, Wed
|29,048
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Record Noweto
|F
|28,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Atlantic Sun
|Wkly, Th
|28,677
|0.0%
|-3.1%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Wkly, Th
|28,368
|-0.2%
|0.0%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Wkly, Wed
|28,277
|-5.5%
|0.9%
|People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne
|Wkly, Tue
|28,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Northglen News
|Wkly, Fr
|27,519
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Bolander
|Wkly, Wed
|27,358
|0.0%
|-4.7%
|Berea Mail
|Wkly, Th
|27,135
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|Krugersdorp News
|Wkly, Wed
|26,487
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Springs Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|25,807
|0.0%
|0.1%
|Southern Courier
|Wkly, Tue
|25,175
|-0.8%
|-0.2%
|People s Post Woodstock & City
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat
|Wkly, Tue
|25,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead
|Wkly, Wed
|24,042
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Eikestadnuus
|Wkly, Th
|23,881
|-0.2%
|-1.2%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|23,780
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post False Bay
|Wkly, Tue
|22,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Xpress Times
|Wkly, Wed
|21,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Issue, Eastern Free State
|Wkly, Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Wkly, Wed
|21,828
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Comaro Chronicle
|Wkly, Wed
|20,970
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Hermanus Times
|Wkly, Wed
|20,728
|-0.1%
|-0.9%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor
|Wkly, Tue
|20,388
|0.3%
|-0.6%
|Kouga Express
|Wkly, Th
|20,297
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Rekord West
|F
|20,200
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Isolezwe IesiXhosa
|Mtly
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Wkly, Tue
|20,000
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bonus Review
|F
|19,952
|0.0%
|0.3%
|South Coast Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|19,914
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|Express
|Wkly, Wed
|19,858
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Wkly, Tue
|19,800
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Lowvelder Express
|Wkly, Th
|19,760
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut
|Wkly, Wed
|19,708
|1.2%
|1.8%
|Brakpan Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|19,347
|-0.4%
|0.5%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Wkly, Wed
|19,256
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|UGU Eyethu
|Wkly, Wed
|19,150
|-3.5%
|-3.5%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Wkly, Wed
|18,573
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Record Central
|F
|18,500
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Wkly, Wed
|18,198
|0.0%
|-1.4%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald
|Wkly, Tue
|18,149
|0.1%
|-0.5%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Wkly, Wed
|18,083
|0.1%
|-0.1%
|Southlands Sun
|Wkly, Fr
|17,802
|-0.1%
|0.4%
|Steelburger News
|Wkly, Th
|17,715
|0.0%
|0.0%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Wkly, Wed
|17,081
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Potchefstroom Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|16,930
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Wkly, Wed
|16,036
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Northern Eyethu
|Mtly
|15,888
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|F
|15,443
|0.6%
|-1.1%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Wkly, Wed
|15,067
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Alex News
|F
|14,790
|0.5%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Wkly, Wed
|14,070
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Wkly, Wed
|14,064
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Queensburgh News
|F
|13,022
|-0.2%
|0.5%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|F
|12,234
|-0.5%
|-1.2%
|Carletonville Herald
|Wkly, Fr
|11,990
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch
|Mtly
|11,972
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Village Talk
|Wkly, Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder, The
|Wkly, Fr
|11,790
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Rep
|Wkly, Mon
|9,966
|0.0%
|1.5%
|Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa
|Wkly, Th
|9,950
|0.5%
|Greytown Gazette
|Wkly, Wed
|9,885
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hazyview Herald
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Observer Daller
|Wkly, Fr
|9,740
|0.0%
|Corridor Gazette
|F
|9,665
|0.0%
|449.1%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|F
|9,578
|0.4%
|-4.0%
|Herrie
|Wkly, Th
|9,091
|30.7%
|4.7%
|Ystervark
|Wkly, Th
|7,925
|0.0%
|0.0%
|The Reporter
|F
|7,900
|0.0%
|Parys Gazette
|Wkly, Fr
|7,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sentinel News
|Wkly, Fr
|7,265
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly, Wed
|5,937
|0.0%
|2.0%
|Sivubela Intuthuko
|F
|4,990
|0.0%
|Standerton Advertiser
|Wkly, Th
|4,990
|-7.1%
|0.1%
|Inkundla Yezindaba
|Wkly, Fr
|4,980
|0.0%
|The Guard Newspaper
|F
|4,962
|0.0%
|The Hilton
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Hamitown Journal
|Mtly
|4,950
|0.0%
|Thabachweu News/Nuus
|Mtly
|4,950
|46.7%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly, Fr
|4,950
|0.0%
|Highveld Chronicle
|Wkly, Fr
|4,900
|0.0%
|Polokwane Review
|Wkly, Wed
|4,898
|0.0%
|15.2%
|BT News
|Mtly
|4,600
|0.0%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly, Th
|3,987
|Inner City Gazette
|F
|3,498
|-25.0%
|Knysna-Plett Herald
|Wkly, Th
|3,050
|Excelsior News / Nuus
|Wkly, Fr
|3,000
|0.0%
|Suid Kaap / South Cape Forum
|Wkly, Fr
|2,991
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly, Th
|2,893
|0.0%
|0.7%
|East Griqualand Post
|Wkly, Fr
|2,700
|-45.5%
|Naledi News
|F
|2,490
|-23.0%
|Kagisano Molopo News
|Mtly
|2,480
|3.1%
|Estcourt
|Wkly, Th
|1,995
|-6.9%
|-20.1%
|Weekly SA Mirror
|Wkly, Fr
|802
|3.8%
|Observer Express
|Wkly, Fr
|Rebranded
|Free State Sun
|Wkly, Th
|No Submission
|Khanyisa Newspaper
|F
|No Submission
|Phethoho Newspaper
|F
|No Submission
|Corridor Express
|F
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - EC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - FS
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - KZN
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Daily Sun On the GO - WC
|Wkly, Th
|Discontinued
|Kathorus Mail
|F
|Ceased Publishing
|Total
|4,572,207
|-2.4%
|1.6%
Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity