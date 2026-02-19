South Africa
    ABC Q4 2025 Newspapers: Dailies up but total sector down

    The Audit Bureau of Circulations' (ABC) Q4 (October to December) 2025 release shows a decline of 2.5% by newspapers, after growing by 1% in the third quarter of 2025. Despite this, newspaper circulation remained steady in Q4, reflecting the stabilising trend seen in previous quarters.
    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    19 Feb 2026
    19 Feb 2026
    The Audit Bureau of Circulations' (ABC) Q4 (October to December) 2025 release shows a decline of 2.5% by newspapers (Image source: Lesely Svenson @ Bizcommunity)
    The Audit Bureau of Circulations' (ABC) Q4 (October to December) 2025 release shows a decline of 2.5% by newspapers (Image source: Lesely Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

    "The effect of the closures of various Media 24 newspapers at the end of 2024 continues to be felt year-on-year, with daily and weekly newspapers both down by over 15% over the year. When the Quarter 1 2026 figures are released in May the annual data will reflect like for like comparisons for these sectors," says the ABC.

    Daily newspapers

    The good news is that Daily newspapers have stabilised.

    While the category had an overwhelming downward trend in Q3, this downturn was mostly in single figures. In Q4 this slowdown has now seen an uptick, with the Dailies reporting slightly higher circulation.

    Business Day was the best performing daily with a just over 10% increase on the previous quarter. It also showed an increase on the prior year.

    The Sowetan and The Herald also had increases on the previous quarter. Die Burger and The Citizen had increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    PublicationsFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Daily NationMD, Mo-Sat45,52745,527-6.3%-13.5%
    Burger, Die DailyMD, Mo-Fr27,37124927,6201.6%6.9%
    New VisionMD, Mo-Fr14,43810014,538-3.2%-5.0%
    BukeddeMD, Mo-Sat14,15714,157-11.5%-18.8%
    SowetanMD, Mo-Fr13,5604,98918,5494.3%-1.8%
    IsolezweMD, Mo-Fr13,1654,17717,342-3.6%-4.9%
    Citizen, The (DailyMD, Mo-Fr11,75510,08921,8440.1%4.9%
    Business DayMD, Mo-Fr10,6362,71213,34810.8%3.4%
    Daily DispatchMD, Mo-Fr9,90215010,0520.0%-6.2%
    Herald, TheMD, Mo-Fr9,4525009,9524.5%-5.5%
    Times of SwazilandMD, Mo-Fr7,6257,6253.5%-22.3%
    Mercury, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,7892,5557,344-3.3%-13.6%
    Witness, TheMD, Mo-Fr4,2051,2935,498-10.5%-10.5%
    Star, TheMD, Mo-Fr3,73714,52218,259-2.7%-10.4%
    Daily NewsMD, Mo-Fr3,3962,7396,135-4.4%-13.0%
    Cape TimesMD, Mo-Fr3,0414,5327,573-1.2%-2.4%
    Cape ArgusMD, Mo-Fr2,3815,4847,865-2.1%-3.0%
    Beeld, DailyMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Daily SunMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    VolksbladMD, Mo-FrDiscontinued
    Total199,13754,091253,228-1.8%-16.4%

    Weekly newspapers

    The Weeklies pretty much followed the trend set in Q3, but in Q4, one weekly, Mail & Guardian showed an increase on the previous quarter. This is a turnaround for the weekly which in Q3 had the biggest decrease on the previous quarter.

    As in Q3 all the Weeklies showed a decrease on the prior year in Q4.

    PublicationsFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Soccer LadumaWkly, Th21,18621,186-11.4%-36.9%
    Ilanga2xW, Mo&Th17,39417,394-9.5%-15.8%
    SON WeeklyWkly, Th14,84414,844-1.0%-18.0%
    Post, TheWkly, Wed11,1932,35613,549-3.5%-13.8%
    Daily MaverickWkly, Sat8,0731,5739,646-11.6%-19.3%
    Lesotho TimesWkly, Th4,9471005,047-4.7%7.2%
    Mail & GuardianWkly, Fr4,157414,1981.6%-14.3%
    Voice, TheWkly, Fr3,7993,799-12.4%-29.3%
    Total85,5934,07089,663-7.4%-22.0%

    Weekend newspapers

    Sunday World and The Weekend Argus were the only two weekend newspapers with increases on the previous quarter.

    No weekend newspapers showed an increase on the prior year, with Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto and Sunday Tribute with double-figure losses on the prior year.

    PublicationsFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Sunday TimesWknd51,0884,71555,8030.0%-2.4%
    Sunday NationWkly, Sun46,99446,994-0.7%-15.9%
    Burger, Die SaturdayWkly, Sat32,04132,041-2.1%-2.5%
    Isolezwe ngeMpelaSontoWkly, Sat13,164213,166-6.7%-26.5%
    Weekend VisionWkly, Sun11,68910011,789-1.7%-6.4%
    Sunday WorldWknd9,3992,60011,9993.1%-9.6%
    Sunday TribuneWkly, Sun7,3325,31112,643-4.1%-18.3%
    Weekend WitnessWkly, Sat4,1641,2555,419-12.6%-7.7%
    Weekend ArgusWknd3,2044,8078,0110.2%-1.4%
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, SatDiscontinued
    Beeld, SaturdayWkly, SatDiscontinued
    Citizen, The (SaturdayWkly, SatDiscontinued
    City PressWkndDiscontinued
    RapportWkndDiscontinued
    Total179,07518,790197,865-1.5%-36.7%

    Local newspapers

    While the majority of local newspapers showed losses on the previous quarter and prior year, there were local newspapers with some good (double figures) increases on the previous quarter, such as South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District.

    On the prior year, 11 local newspapers showed an increase, including South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District again as well as Weslander, The, Mosselbay Advertiser, Zululand Observer Monday and George Herald (Thursday).

    PublicationsFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    African ReporterWkly, Fr11,90111,901-2.7%-10.3%
    South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu DistrictWkly, Th7,5531,5849,13763.0%55.8%
    Weslander, TheWkly, Th6,8831,9018,78424.1%45.1%
    George Herald (ThursdayWkly, Th6,7392,7079,446-1.0%15.2%
    Paarl PostWkly, Th5,2485,2482.0%-9.0%
    The Kokstad AdvertiserWkly, Th5,1345,81210,946-0.3%0.1%
    Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly, Fr2,8271,5094,336-5.5%32.9%
    LowvelderWkly, Th2,43917,05519,494-0.3%6.3%
    Observer MiddelburgWkly, Fr2,42116,90419,3250.2%3.3%
    Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly FridayWkly, Th2,3492,8435,192-0.1%22.2%
    Witbank News, FriWkly, Fr1,88520,34722,2320.3%6.6%
    Zululand Observer MondayWkly, Mon1,3631,2232,5861.3%18.2%
    Newcastle AdvertiserWkly, Th1,0943,2494,343-24.8%-17.8%
    Mpumalanga NewsWkly, Wed1,0128,6729,6840.1%8.0%
    Die PosWkly, Th9927551,747-0.7%
    CourierWkly, Th9269801,906-7.6%-17.9%
    Talk of the TownWkly, Th8958959.1%-9.0%
    Ladysmith GazetteWkly, Th8301,7632,593-28.1%-16.5%
    Vryheid HeraldWkly, Th284670954-40.2%-67.4%
    South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast EditionWkly, Wed905,9005,9900.0%-0.4%
    Limpopo MirrorWkly, FrResigned
    Observer DallerWkly, FrRebranded
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, FrChanged Sector
    Knysna Plett HeraldWkly, ThChanged Sector
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, ThChanged Sector
    South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly, ThChanged Sector
    VaalweekbladWkly, ThChanged Sector
    Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly, ThCeased Publishing
    StreeknuusWkly, FrCeased Publishing
    ZoutpansbergerWkly, ThCeased Publishing
    Total62,86593,874156,739-5.4%-3.2%

    Free newspapers

    The Springfield Weekly Gazette and Herrie had good increases on both the previous quarter and prior year. The rest of the free newspapers followed the set trend of none or minor increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

    Inner City Gazette bucked this trend with a double-figure loss on the previous quarter.

    In total, free newspapers had an increase of 1.6% on the prior year.

    PublicationsFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
    Asambeni Taxi TimesF149,7500.0%
    PE ExpressWkly, Wed120,1560.0%0.0%
    Soweto Urban NewsWkly, Th99,1000.0%-9.2%
    PlainsmanWkly, Wed85,2350.0%-2.1%
    City VisionWkly, Th85,0000.0%0.0%
    VukaniWkly, Wed76,0090.0%-1.2%
    Mthatha ExpressWkly, Wed69,9960.0%0.0%
    TabletalkWkly, Wed65,2250.0%-1.7%
    Merebank & Chatsworth TabloidWkly, Tue64,9800.0%0.0%
    North Coast Rising SunWkly, Wed64,8000.0%0.0%
    Rekord CenturionWkly, Wed59,9140.0%-0.1%
    The Springfield Weekly GazetteWkly, Th57,2717.1%7.1%
    Phoenix TabloidWkly, Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
    Randburg SunWkly, Th55,224-0.2%0.2%
    Highway MailWkly, Fr54,1260.0%0.3%
    Chatsworth Rising SunWkly, Tue52,7000.0%0.0%
    Athlone NewsWkly, Wed51,1000.0%-2.5%
    Sandton ChronicleWkly, Wed49,975-0.4%-0.4%
    ThembisanF49,8241.3%0.9%
    Roodepoort RecordWkly, Th46,391-0.5%-0.2%
    Southern MailWkly, Wed46,2140.0%-2.4%
    Southern Suburbs TatlerWkly, Th44,9850.0%-2.1%
    Sedibeng SterWkly, Th44,980-50.6%-50.6%
    Bloemfontein Courant (formerly KrantWkly, Th44,8900.0%0.0%
    Community Newspapers Rising SunWkly, Th44,8000.0%0.0%
    Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsWkly, Wed44,7080.2%0.9%
    Rekord Far EastWkly, Tue42,8870.0%-0.1%
    Boksburg AdvertiserWkly, Tue42,875-0.6%-0.7%
    Ster, SouthWkly, Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
    Rosebank Killarney GazetteWkly, Tue40,982-0.5%-0.5%
    Ethekwini TimesWkly, Wed40,9800.0%0.0%
    Umlazi TimesWkly, Wed40,9800.0%0.0%
    BloemnuusWkly, Th40,401-0.1%-1.7%
    Tygerburger Mitchells PlainWkly, Wed40,0240.0%-0.1%
    Echo EyethuWkly, Th39,9480.0%0.0%
    Rekord NorthWkly, Th39,9120.2%0.0%
    Kempton ExpressWkly, Th39,413-8.3%-18.9%
    Benoni City TimesWkly, Th38,8160.5%0.0%
    Fourways ReviewWkly, Wed38,130-0.2%-0.1%
    Alberton RecordWkly, Wed37,970-0.3%0.2%
    Helderberg Gazette & District MailWkly, Wed36,7130.0%-1.1%
    Rekord EastWkly, Tue35,8990.0%0.0%
    Noordkaap BulletinWkly, Th35,2430.0%-0.3%
    Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern StarWkly, Wed34,9800.0%0.0%
    Ridge TimesWkly, Tue34,4000.0%0.0%
    North Coast CourierWkly, Wed34,115-2.2%-2.2%
    South Coast FeverWkly, Th34,000-2.3%-2.3%
    Go & ExpressWkly, Th33,8150.0%0.4%
    Rekord MootWkly, Th33,5510.1%0.0%
    Ster, NorthWkly, Tue32,7600.0%0.0%
    Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly BaywatchWkly, Wed31,8933.0%3.0%
    Northcliff & Melville TimesWkly, Tue30,832-0.4%-0.9%
    Standard Breederivier GazetteWkly, Th30,7320.1%0.1%
    Constantiaberg BulletinWkly, Th30,6900.0%-1.0%
    VistaWkly, Th30,1890.0%-0.2%
    UD ExpressWkly, Wed30,1020.0%-0.1%
    Diamond Fields AdvertiserWkly, Fr30,0000.0%0.0%
    Rising Sun LenasiaWkly, Wed29,9730.0%0.0%
    Maritzburg SunWkly, Wed29,9560.0%0.0%
    Public EyeWkly, Th29,9520.0%0.0%
    Record MamelodiWkly, Fr29,9500.0%0.0%
    Issue MangaungWkly, Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
    Umlazi EyethuWkly, Th29,8810.0%0.0%
    Polokwane ObserverWkly, Th29,8270.0%0.3%
    Midrand ReporterWkly, Th29,7080.4%0.1%
    Germiston City NewsWkly, Tue29,5860.1%-1.0%
    East Coast MailWkly, Wed29,304-2.1%6.0%
    False Bay EchoWkly, Th29,2690.0%-2.4%
    Tygerburger Table ViewWkly, Wed29,0480.0%-0.1%
    Record NowetoF28,9500.0%0.0%
    Atlantic SunWkly, Th28,6770.0%-3.1%
    Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleWkly, Th28,368-0.2%0.0%
    Dolphin Coast MailWkly, Wed28,277-5.5%0.9%
    People s Post Athlone & LandsdowneWkly, Tue28,0000.0%0.0%
    Northglen NewsWkly, Fr27,5190.1%0.2%
    BolanderWkly, Wed27,3580.0%-4.7%
    Berea MailWkly, Th27,135-0.1%0.0%
    Krugersdorp NewsWkly, Wed26,4870.0%0.0%
    Springs AdvertiserWkly, Th25,8070.0%0.1%
    Southern CourierWkly, Tue25,175-0.8%-0.2%
    People s Post Woodstock & CityWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Grassy Park & RetreatWkly, Tue25,0000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & RavensmeadWkly, Wed24,0420.0%-0.1%
    EikestadnuusWkly, Th23,881-0.2%-1.2%
    Intshonalanga EyethuWkly, Wed23,7800.0%0.0%
    People s Post False BayWkly, Tue22,0000.0%0.0%
    Xpress TimesWkly, Wed21,9800.0%0.0%
    Issue, Eastern Free StateWkly, Th21,9000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger DurbanvilleWkly, Wed21,8280.0%-0.2%
    Comaro ChronicleWkly, Wed20,9700.1%0.5%
    Hermanus TimesWkly, Wed20,728-0.1%-0.9%
    Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland MonitorWkly, Tue20,3880.3%-0.6%
    Kouga ExpressWkly, Th20,2970.1%-0.1%
    Rekord WestF20,2000.0%0.0%
    Isolezwe IesiXhosaMtly20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Claremont/RondeboschWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    People s Post Constantia/WynbergWkly, Tue20,0000.0%0.0%
    Bonus ReviewF19,9520.0%0.3%
    South Coast SunWkly, Fr19,914-0.2%0.2%
    ExpressWkly, Wed19,858-0.1%-0.1%
    Merebank Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8000.0%0.0%
    Mid South Coast Rising SunWkly, Tue19,8000.0%0.0%
    Lowvelder ExpressWkly, Th19,7600.0%0.0%
    Heidelberg/Nigel HerautWkly, Wed19,7081.2%1.8%
    Brakpan HeraldWkly, Fr19,347-0.4%0.5%
    Tygerburger BellvilleWkly, Wed19,2560.0%-0.5%
    UGU EyethuWkly, Wed19,150-3.5%-3.5%
    Tygerburger KuilsrivierWkly, Wed18,5730.0%-0.2%
    Record CentralF18,5000.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger BrackenfellWkly, Wed18,1980.0%-1.4%
    Randfontein / Westonaria HeraldWkly, Tue18,1490.1%-0.5%
    TygerBurger De GrendelWkly, Wed18,0830.1%-0.1%
    Southlands SunWkly, Fr17,802-0.1%0.4%
    Steelburger NewsWkly, Th17,7150.0%0.0%
    TygerBurger Tyger ValleyWkly, Wed17,0810.0%-0.1%
    Potchefstroom HeraldWkly, Fr16,9300.0%0.0%
    Tygerburger MilnertonWkly, Wed16,0360.0%-0.2%
    Northern EyethuMtly15,8880.0%0.0%
    Weskus NuusF15,4430.6%-1.1%
    Tygerburger KraaifonteinWkly, Wed15,0670.0%-0.4%
    Alex NewsF14,7900.5%0.0%
    Tygerburger ParowWkly, Wed14,0700.0%-0.1%
    Tygerburger GoodwoodWkly, Wed14,0640.0%-0.3%
    Queensburgh NewsF13,022-0.2%0.5%
    Vrystaat KroonF12,234-0.5%-1.2%
    Carletonville HeraldWkly, Fr11,9900.0%0.0%
    Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe WatchMtly11,9720.0%0.0%
    Village TalkWkly, Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
    Highvelder, TheWkly, Fr11,7900.0%0.0%
    The RepWkly, Mon9,9660.0%1.5%
    Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosaWkly, Th9,9500.5%
    Greytown GazetteWkly, Wed9,8850.0%0.0%
    Hazyview HeraldF9,7950.0%0.0%
    Observer DallerWkly, Fr9,7400.0%
    Corridor GazetteF9,6650.0%449.1%
    Uthukela EyethuF9,5780.4%-4.0%
    HerrieWkly, Th9,09130.7%4.7%
    YstervarkWkly, Th7,9250.0%0.0%
    The ReporterF7,9000.0%
    Parys GazetteWkly, Fr7,4800.0%0.0%
    Sentinel NewsWkly, Fr7,2650.0%0.0%
    Capricorn VoiceWkly, Wed5,9370.0%2.0%
    Sivubela IntuthukoF4,9900.0%
    Standerton AdvertiserWkly, Th4,990-7.1%0.1%
    Inkundla YezindabaWkly, Fr4,9800.0%
    The Guard NewspaperF4,9620.0%
    The HiltonMtly4,9600.0%0.0%
    Hamitown JournalMtly4,9500.0%
    Thabachweu News/NuusMtly4,95046.7%
    VaalweekbladWkly, Fr4,9500.0%
    Highveld ChronicleWkly, Fr4,9000.0%
    Polokwane ReviewWkly, Wed4,8980.0%15.2%
    BT NewsMtly4,6000.0%
    Oudtshoorn CourantWkly, Th3,987
    Inner City GazetteF3,498-25.0%
    Knysna-Plett HeraldWkly, Th3,050
    Excelsior News / NuusWkly, Fr3,0000.0%
    Suid Kaap / South Cape ForumWkly, Fr2,991
    Bosvelder ReviewWkly, Th2,8930.0%0.7%
    East Griqualand PostWkly, Fr2,700-45.5%
    Naledi NewsF2,490-23.0%
    Kagisano Molopo NewsMtly2,4803.1%
    EstcourtWkly, Th1,995-6.9%-20.1%
    Weekly SA MirrorWkly, Fr8023.8%
    Observer ExpressWkly, FrRebranded
    Free State SunWkly, ThNo Submission
    Khanyisa NewspaperFNo Submission
    Phethoho NewspaperFNo Submission
    Corridor ExpressFDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - ECWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - FSWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - KZNWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Daily Sun On the GO - WCWkly, ThDiscontinued
    Kathorus MailFCeased Publishing
    Total4,572,207-2.4%1.6%


    Tables by Andre Rademan © Bizcommunity

    online media, mobile, Media 24, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa, publishing, Danette Breitenbach, newspapers circulation, Die Papier
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
