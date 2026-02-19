ABC Q4 2025 Newspapers: Dailies up but total sector down

The Audit Bureau of Circulations' (ABC) Q4 (October to December) 2025 release shows a decline of 2.5% by newspapers, after growing by 1% in the third quarter of 2025. Despite this, newspaper circulation remained steady in Q4, reflecting the stabilising trend seen in previous quarters.

"The effect of the closures of various Media 24 newspapers at the end of 2024 continues to be felt year-on-year, with daily and weekly newspapers both down by over 15% over the year. When the Quarter 1 2026 figures are released in May the annual data will reflect like for like comparisons for these sectors," says the ABC.

Daily newspapers

The good news is that Daily newspapers have stabilised.

While the category had an overwhelming downward trend in Q3, this downturn was mostly in single figures. In Q4 this slowdown has now seen an uptick, with the Dailies reporting slightly higher circulation.

Business Day was the best performing daily with a just over 10% increase on the previous quarter. It also showed an increase on the prior year.

The Sowetan and The Herald also had increases on the previous quarter. Die Burger and The Citizen had increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

Publications Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD, Mo-Sat 45,527 45,527 -6.3% -13.5% Burger, Die Daily MD, Mo-Fr 27,371 249 27,620 1.6% 6.9% New Vision MD, Mo-Fr 14,438 100 14,538 -3.2% -5.0% Bukedde MD, Mo-Sat 14,157 14,157 -11.5% -18.8% Sowetan MD, Mo-Fr 13,560 4,989 18,549 4.3% -1.8% Isolezwe MD, Mo-Fr 13,165 4,177 17,342 -3.6% -4.9% Citizen, The (Daily MD, Mo-Fr 11,755 10,089 21,844 0.1% 4.9% Business Day MD, Mo-Fr 10,636 2,712 13,348 10.8% 3.4% Daily Dispatch MD, Mo-Fr 9,902 150 10,052 0.0% -6.2% Herald, The MD, Mo-Fr 9,452 500 9,952 4.5% -5.5% Times of Swaziland MD, Mo-Fr 7,625 7,625 3.5% -22.3% Mercury, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,789 2,555 7,344 -3.3% -13.6% Witness, The MD, Mo-Fr 4,205 1,293 5,498 -10.5% -10.5% Star, The MD, Mo-Fr 3,737 14,522 18,259 -2.7% -10.4% Daily News MD, Mo-Fr 3,396 2,739 6,135 -4.4% -13.0% Cape Times MD, Mo-Fr 3,041 4,532 7,573 -1.2% -2.4% Cape Argus MD, Mo-Fr 2,381 5,484 7,865 -2.1% -3.0% Beeld, Daily MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Daily Sun MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Volksblad MD, Mo-Fr Discontinued Total 199,137 54,091 253,228 -1.8% -16.4%

Weekly newspapers

The Weeklies pretty much followed the trend set in Q3, but in Q4, one weekly, Mail & Guardian showed an increase on the previous quarter. This is a turnaround for the weekly which in Q3 had the biggest decrease on the previous quarter.

As in Q3 all the Weeklies showed a decrease on the prior year in Q4.

Publications Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly, Th 21,186 21,186 -11.4% -36.9% Ilanga 2xW, Mo&Th 17,394 17,394 -9.5% -15.8% SON Weekly Wkly, Th 14,844 14,844 -1.0% -18.0% Post, The Wkly, Wed 11,193 2,356 13,549 -3.5% -13.8% Daily Maverick Wkly, Sat 8,073 1,573 9,646 -11.6% -19.3% Lesotho Times Wkly, Th 4,947 100 5,047 -4.7% 7.2% Mail & Guardian Wkly, Fr 4,157 41 4,198 1.6% -14.3% Voice, The Wkly, Fr 3,799 3,799 -12.4% -29.3% Total 85,593 4,070 89,663 -7.4% -22.0%

Weekend newspapers

Sunday World and The Weekend Argus were the only two weekend newspapers with increases on the previous quarter.

No weekend newspapers showed an increase on the prior year, with Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto and Sunday Tribute with double-figure losses on the prior year.

Publications Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 51,088 4,715 55,803 0.0% -2.4% Sunday Nation Wkly, Sun 46,994 46,994 -0.7% -15.9% Burger, Die Saturday Wkly, Sat 32,041 32,041 -2.1% -2.5% Isolezwe ngeMpelaSonto Wkly, Sat 13,164 2 13,166 -6.7% -26.5% Weekend Vision Wkly, Sun 11,689 100 11,789 -1.7% -6.4% Sunday World Wknd 9,399 2,600 11,999 3.1% -9.6% Sunday Tribune Wkly, Sun 7,332 5,311 12,643 -4.1% -18.3% Weekend Witness Wkly, Sat 4,164 1,255 5,419 -12.6% -7.7% Weekend Argus Wknd 3,204 4,807 8,011 0.2% -1.4% Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat Discontinued Beeld, Saturday Wkly, Sat Discontinued Citizen, The (Saturday Wkly, Sat Discontinued City Press Wknd Discontinued Rapport Wknd Discontinued Total 179,075 18,790 197,865 -1.5% -36.7%

Local newspapers

While the majority of local newspapers showed losses on the previous quarter and prior year, there were local newspapers with some good (double figures) increases on the previous quarter, such as South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District.

On the prior year, 11 local newspapers showed an increase, including South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District again as well as Weslander, The, Mosselbay Advertiser, Zululand Observer Monday and George Herald (Thursday).

Publications Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly, Fr 11,901 11,901 -2.7% -10.3% South Coast Herald incorporating Ugu District Wkly, Th 7,553 1,584 9,137 63.0% 55.8% Weslander, The Wkly, Th 6,883 1,901 8,784 24.1% 45.1% George Herald (Thursday Wkly, Th 6,739 2,707 9,446 -1.0% 15.2% Paarl Post Wkly, Th 5,248 5,248 2.0% -9.0% The Kokstad Advertiser Wkly, Th 5,134 5,812 10,946 -0.3% 0.1% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly, Fr 2,827 1,509 4,336 -5.5% 32.9% Lowvelder Wkly, Th 2,439 17,055 19,494 -0.3% 6.3% Observer Middelburg Wkly, Fr 2,421 16,904 19,325 0.2% 3.3% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday Wkly, Th 2,349 2,843 5,192 -0.1% 22.2% Witbank News, Fri Wkly, Fr 1,885 20,347 22,232 0.3% 6.6% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly, Mon 1,363 1,223 2,586 1.3% 18.2% Newcastle Advertiser Wkly, Th 1,094 3,249 4,343 -24.8% -17.8% Mpumalanga News Wkly, Wed 1,012 8,672 9,684 0.1% 8.0% Die Pos Wkly, Th 992 755 1,747 -0.7% Courier Wkly, Th 926 980 1,906 -7.6% -17.9% Talk of the Town Wkly, Th 895 895 9.1% -9.0% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly, Th 830 1,763 2,593 -28.1% -16.5% Vryheid Herald Wkly, Th 284 670 954 -40.2% -67.4% South Coast Herald-Mid South Coast Edition Wkly, Wed 90 5,900 5,990 0.0% -0.4% Limpopo Mirror Wkly, Fr Resigned Observer Daller Wkly, Fr Rebranded Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr Changed Sector Knysna Plett Herald Wkly, Th Changed Sector Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th Changed Sector South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly, Th Changed Sector Vaalweekblad Wkly, Th Changed Sector Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly, Th Ceased Publishing Streeknuus Wkly, Fr Ceased Publishing Zoutpansberger Wkly, Th Ceased Publishing Total 62,865 93,874 156,739 -5.4% -3.2%

Free newspapers

The Springfield Weekly Gazette and Herrie had good increases on both the previous quarter and prior year. The rest of the free newspapers followed the set trend of none or minor increases on the previous quarter and prior year.

Inner City Gazette bucked this trend with a double-figure loss on the previous quarter.

In total, free newspapers had an increase of 1.6% on the prior year.

Publications Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Asambeni Taxi Times F 149,750 0.0% PE Express Wkly, Wed 120,156 0.0% 0.0% Soweto Urban News Wkly, Th 99,100 0.0% -9.2% Plainsman Wkly, Wed 85,235 0.0% -2.1% City Vision Wkly, Th 85,000 0.0% 0.0% Vukani Wkly, Wed 76,009 0.0% -1.2% Mthatha Express Wkly, Wed 69,996 0.0% 0.0% Tabletalk Wkly, Wed 65,225 0.0% -1.7% Merebank & Chatsworth Tabloid Wkly, Tue 64,980 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Wed 64,800 0.0% 0.0% Rekord Centurion Wkly, Wed 59,914 0.0% -0.1% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Wkly, Th 57,271 7.1% 7.1% Phoenix Tabloid Wkly, Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Randburg Sun Wkly, Th 55,224 -0.2% 0.2% Highway Mail Wkly, Fr 54,126 0.0% 0.3% Chatsworth Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 52,700 0.0% 0.0% Athlone News Wkly, Wed 51,100 0.0% -2.5% Sandton Chronicle Wkly, Wed 49,975 -0.4% -0.4% Thembisan F 49,824 1.3% 0.9% Roodepoort Record Wkly, Th 46,391 -0.5% -0.2% Southern Mail Wkly, Wed 46,214 0.0% -2.4% Southern Suburbs Tatler Wkly, Th 44,985 0.0% -2.1% Sedibeng Ster Wkly, Th 44,980 -50.6% -50.6% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant Wkly, Th 44,890 0.0% 0.0% Community Newspapers Rising Sun Wkly, Th 44,800 0.0% 0.0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Wkly, Wed 44,708 0.2% 0.9% Rekord Far East Wkly, Tue 42,887 0.0% -0.1% Boksburg Advertiser Wkly, Tue 42,875 -0.6% -0.7% Ster, South Wkly, Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Wkly, Tue 40,982 -0.5% -0.5% Ethekwini Times Wkly, Wed 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Wkly, Wed 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Bloemnuus Wkly, Th 40,401 -0.1% -1.7% Tygerburger Mitchells Plain Wkly, Wed 40,024 0.0% -0.1% Echo Eyethu Wkly, Th 39,948 0.0% 0.0% Rekord North Wkly, Th 39,912 0.2% 0.0% Kempton Express Wkly, Th 39,413 -8.3% -18.9% Benoni City Times Wkly, Th 38,816 0.5% 0.0% Fourways Review Wkly, Wed 38,130 -0.2% -0.1% Alberton Record Wkly, Wed 37,970 -0.3% 0.2% Helderberg Gazette & District Mail Wkly, Wed 36,713 0.0% -1.1% Rekord East Wkly, Tue 35,899 0.0% 0.0% Noordkaap Bulletin Wkly, Th 35,243 0.0% -0.3% Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star Wkly, Wed 34,980 0.0% 0.0% Ridge Times Wkly, Tue 34,400 0.0% 0.0% North Coast Courier Wkly, Wed 34,115 -2.2% -2.2% South Coast Fever Wkly, Th 34,000 -2.3% -2.3% Go & Express Wkly, Th 33,815 0.0% 0.4% Rekord Moot Wkly, Th 33,551 0.1% 0.0% Ster, North Wkly, Tue 32,760 0.0% 0.0% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch Wkly, Wed 31,893 3.0% 3.0% Northcliff & Melville Times Wkly, Tue 30,832 -0.4% -0.9% Standard Breederivier Gazette Wkly, Th 30,732 0.1% 0.1% Constantiaberg Bulletin Wkly, Th 30,690 0.0% -1.0% Vista Wkly, Th 30,189 0.0% -0.2% UD Express Wkly, Wed 30,102 0.0% -0.1% Diamond Fields Advertiser Wkly, Fr 30,000 0.0% 0.0% Rising Sun Lenasia Wkly, Wed 29,973 0.0% 0.0% Maritzburg Sun Wkly, Wed 29,956 0.0% 0.0% Public Eye Wkly, Th 29,952 0.0% 0.0% Record Mamelodi Wkly, Fr 29,950 0.0% 0.0% Issue Mangaung Wkly, Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Wkly, Th 29,881 0.0% 0.0% Polokwane Observer Wkly, Th 29,827 0.0% 0.3% Midrand Reporter Wkly, Th 29,708 0.4% 0.1% Germiston City News Wkly, Tue 29,586 0.1% -1.0% East Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 29,304 -2.1% 6.0% False Bay Echo Wkly, Th 29,269 0.0% -2.4% Tygerburger Table View Wkly, Wed 29,048 0.0% -0.1% Record Noweto F 28,950 0.0% 0.0% Atlantic Sun Wkly, Th 28,677 0.0% -3.1% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Wkly, Th 28,368 -0.2% 0.0% Dolphin Coast Mail Wkly, Wed 28,277 -5.5% 0.9% People s Post Athlone & Landsdowne Wkly, Tue 28,000 0.0% 0.0% Northglen News Wkly, Fr 27,519 0.1% 0.2% Bolander Wkly, Wed 27,358 0.0% -4.7% Berea Mail Wkly, Th 27,135 -0.1% 0.0% Krugersdorp News Wkly, Wed 26,487 0.0% 0.0% Springs Advertiser Wkly, Th 25,807 0.0% 0.1% Southern Courier Wkly, Tue 25,175 -0.8% -0.2% People s Post Woodstock & City Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Grassy Park & Retreat Wkly, Tue 25,000 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Elsies-, Eersterivier & Ravensmead Wkly, Wed 24,042 0.0% -0.1% Eikestadnuus Wkly, Th 23,881 -0.2% -1.2% Intshonalanga Eyethu Wkly, Wed 23,780 0.0% 0.0% People s Post False Bay Wkly, Tue 22,000 0.0% 0.0% Xpress Times Wkly, Wed 21,980 0.0% 0.0% Issue, Eastern Free State Wkly, Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Wkly, Wed 21,828 0.0% -0.2% Comaro Chronicle Wkly, Wed 20,970 0.1% 0.5% Hermanus Times Wkly, Wed 20,728 -0.1% -0.9% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor Wkly, Tue 20,388 0.3% -0.6% Kouga Express Wkly, Th 20,297 0.1% -0.1% Rekord West F 20,200 0.0% 0.0% Isolezwe IesiXhosa Mtly 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Wkly, Tue 20,000 0.0% 0.0% Bonus Review F 19,952 0.0% 0.3% South Coast Sun Wkly, Fr 19,914 -0.2% 0.2% Express Wkly, Wed 19,858 -0.1% -0.1% Merebank Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 0.0% 0.0% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Wkly, Tue 19,800 0.0% 0.0% Lowvelder Express Wkly, Th 19,760 0.0% 0.0% Heidelberg/Nigel Heraut Wkly, Wed 19,708 1.2% 1.8% Brakpan Herald Wkly, Fr 19,347 -0.4% 0.5% Tygerburger Bellville Wkly, Wed 19,256 0.0% -0.5% UGU Eyethu Wkly, Wed 19,150 -3.5% -3.5% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Wkly, Wed 18,573 0.0% -0.2% Record Central F 18,500 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Brackenfell Wkly, Wed 18,198 0.0% -1.4% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald Wkly, Tue 18,149 0.1% -0.5% TygerBurger De Grendel Wkly, Wed 18,083 0.1% -0.1% Southlands Sun Wkly, Fr 17,802 -0.1% 0.4% Steelburger News Wkly, Th 17,715 0.0% 0.0% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Wkly, Wed 17,081 0.0% -0.1% Potchefstroom Herald Wkly, Fr 16,930 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Milnerton Wkly, Wed 16,036 0.0% -0.2% Northern Eyethu Mtly 15,888 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus F 15,443 0.6% -1.1% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Wkly, Wed 15,067 0.0% -0.4% Alex News F 14,790 0.5% 0.0% Tygerburger Parow Wkly, Wed 14,070 0.0% -0.1% Tygerburger Goodwood Wkly, Wed 14,064 0.0% -0.3% Queensburgh News F 13,022 -0.2% 0.5% Vrystaat Kroon F 12,234 -0.5% -1.2% Carletonville Herald Wkly, Fr 11,990 0.0% 0.0% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch Mtly 11,972 0.0% 0.0% Village Talk Wkly, Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder, The Wkly, Fr 11,790 0.0% 0.0% The Rep Wkly, Mon 9,966 0.0% 1.5% Dizindaba iphephandaba lesiXhosa Wkly, Th 9,950 0.5% Greytown Gazette Wkly, Wed 9,885 0.0% 0.0% Hazyview Herald F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Observer Daller Wkly, Fr 9,740 0.0% Corridor Gazette F 9,665 0.0% 449.1% Uthukela Eyethu F 9,578 0.4% -4.0% Herrie Wkly, Th 9,091 30.7% 4.7% Ystervark Wkly, Th 7,925 0.0% 0.0% The Reporter F 7,900 0.0% Parys Gazette Wkly, Fr 7,480 0.0% 0.0% Sentinel News Wkly, Fr 7,265 0.0% 0.0% Capricorn Voice Wkly, Wed 5,937 0.0% 2.0% Sivubela Intuthuko F 4,990 0.0% Standerton Advertiser Wkly, Th 4,990 -7.1% 0.1% Inkundla Yezindaba Wkly, Fr 4,980 0.0% The Guard Newspaper F 4,962 0.0% The Hilton Mtly 4,960 0.0% 0.0% Hamitown Journal Mtly 4,950 0.0% Thabachweu News/Nuus Mtly 4,950 46.7% Vaalweekblad Wkly, Fr 4,950 0.0% Highveld Chronicle Wkly, Fr 4,900 0.0% Polokwane Review Wkly, Wed 4,898 0.0% 15.2% BT News Mtly 4,600 0.0% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly, Th 3,987 Inner City Gazette F 3,498 -25.0% Knysna-Plett Herald Wkly, Th 3,050 Excelsior News / Nuus Wkly, Fr 3,000 0.0% Suid Kaap / South Cape Forum Wkly, Fr 2,991 Bosvelder Review Wkly, Th 2,893 0.0% 0.7% East Griqualand Post Wkly, Fr 2,700 -45.5% Naledi News F 2,490 -23.0% Kagisano Molopo News Mtly 2,480 3.1% Estcourt Wkly, Th 1,995 -6.9% -20.1% Weekly SA Mirror Wkly, Fr 802 3.8% Observer Express Wkly, Fr Rebranded Free State Sun Wkly, Th No Submission Khanyisa Newspaper F No Submission Phethoho Newspaper F No Submission Corridor Express F Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - EC Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - FS Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - KZN Wkly, Th Discontinued Daily Sun On the GO - WC Wkly, Th Discontinued Kathorus Mail F Ceased Publishing Total 4,572,207 -2.4% 1.6%



