Sven Huberts’ appointed LePub global president

LePub has appointed Sven Huberts as global president. This follows five years of rapid growth by the agency, which launched in 2020 in Amsterdam. The appointment follows a period of strong strategic momentum for LePub.

Sven Huberts (left) has been appointed LePub global president, with (right) Bruno Bertelli, CEO and CCO, LePub Worldwide (Image supplied)

The move is accelerating its expansion. The creative network operates 10 hubs across nine markets, following the openings of London, New York and Bogotá last year.

“Creativity remains the most powerful driver of difference and growth. What’s changing is how it works, how it scales and how it learns.

“At LePub, we’re building a new model where culture and innovation strengthen one another, creating transformative experiences that set new standards,” says Huberts.

He will scale LePub’s connected creative engine, integrating data, culture and technology to deliver measurable business impact for brands.

In his new role, he will lead LePub’s global go-to-market strategy, operations and expansion.

His appointment represents an important step in LePub’s evolution, reinforcing leadership and driving the implementation of an increasingly advanced operating model.

A global innovation leader

With more than two decades at the forefront of brand and experience transformation, Huberts is a global innovation leader known for shaping strategic direction and driving growth at scale.

Huberts joins from Dentsu, where he was most recently president of global innovation & experience and president of Dentsu Lab.

Previously, Huberts was EMEA president, with experience at Dentsu Creative, overseeing growth and experience-led work across the region.

Before this, he held senior leadership roles at Isobar. Huberts also co-founded mobile agency Marvellous.

Under Huberts’ leadership, LePub is evolving into a connected creative agency where data, culture, technology and AI work as one system to drive sustained growth for clients.

“Sven is a future-facing leader who has great ambition for our clients and our business. He is perfectly placed to build on LePub’s momentum and lead the agency into its next chapter - one that is grounded in creativity, fuelled by data and powered by a new level of connectedness," saysDemet Ikiler, EMEA CEO, Publicis Groupe.

Navigating complexity

Bruno Bertelli, CEO and CCO, LePub Worldwide adds that LePub has always believed in ideas that earn their place in consumers' lives.

“As culture and technology accelerate, we need leadership that can navigate complexity.

“With Sven onboard, we are defining the standard for a visionary, intelligence-driven creative company. His appointment will drive our unique proposition forward, embedding culture and intelligence across every experience.”

Anchored by proprietary platforms such as LePub’s Data & Culture Lab and amplified by Publicis Groupe’s industry-leading data and agentic capabilities, the agency is designing an intelligent model where data fuels creativity that infuses culture.