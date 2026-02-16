South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

LivingfactsMultiChoiceOffernetKena OutdoorMedia Development and Diversity AgencyJuno MediaLumicoIncubetaInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorBroad MediaBrave GroupAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Africa leads boldly as dentsu welcomes new global CEO

    Dentsu has appointed Takeshi Sano, currently CEO of dentsu Japan and deputy global chief operating officer, as its new president and global CEO. A dentsu veteran with over 30 years of experience, Sano-san’s leadership signals continuity, stability, and momentum at a pivotal moment in dentsu’s global transformation.
    Issued by Dentsu
    16 Feb 2026
    16 Feb 2026
    Takeshi Sano
    Takeshi Sano

    His appointment underscores dentsu’s commitment to client trust, integrated growth solutions, creativity, innovation, and people-centred transformation. We congratulate him on this new role and look forward to the clarity and integration he will bring across markets.

    While global transformation is underway, Africa is not waiting for permission. Our region is already building, innovating, and leading on our own terms. Founded and driven by entrepreneurs across South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Ghana, and Francophone Africa, our heartbeat is African. Dentsu is our partner, but our strength lies in African ownership, accountability, and cultural intelligence.

    Africa is one of the youngest, most connected, and most entrepreneurial regions in the world. Consumers demand relevance, speed, and authenticity. That is why our innovations are born here, not imported. Merkury, re-engineered for African audiences, is transforming how brands connect with over two hundred million precisely profiled consumers. And now COPO (Consumer in Your Pocket) is our latest leap forward, giving marketers instant access to actionable insights that reshape campaigns and sharpen pitches. These are African solutions, designed for African challenges.

    Global insight matters, but local truths define success. A campaign in Nairobi is different from one in New York. A mother shopping in Lagos does not behave like one in London. Our teams live this reality, and our innovations reflect it. From COPO to Merkury, from the dentsu School of Influence to our Talent Incubators, we are shaping industries, not just serving them.

    Our purpose is ruthless and unwavering: to transform Africa through solutions built by African entrepreneurs for African consumers. We are bold, resilient, entrepreneurial, and scaling with intention. Africa is not waiting for permission, and neither is dentsu under its new global leadership.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz