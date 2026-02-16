Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Sub Editor PRETORIA
- Multimedia Journalist Centurion
- Trade Marketing Specialist Cape Town
- Marketing Consultant George
- Head of Department: Operations Bryanston
- Media & Sponsorship Sales Executive Johannesburg
- Warehouse and Setup Manager Randburg
- Commercial Partnerships & Media Sales Manager Bryanston
- Events and On Trade Activation Coordinator Johannesburg
- News Reporter - Anchor Cape Town
Africa leads boldly as dentsu welcomes new global CEO
His appointment underscores dentsu’s commitment to client trust, integrated growth solutions, creativity, innovation, and people-centred transformation. We congratulate him on this new role and look forward to the clarity and integration he will bring across markets.
While global transformation is underway, Africa is not waiting for permission. Our region is already building, innovating, and leading on our own terms. Founded and driven by entrepreneurs across South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Ghana, and Francophone Africa, our heartbeat is African. Dentsu is our partner, but our strength lies in African ownership, accountability, and cultural intelligence.
Africa is one of the youngest, most connected, and most entrepreneurial regions in the world. Consumers demand relevance, speed, and authenticity. That is why our innovations are born here, not imported. Merkury, re-engineered for African audiences, is transforming how brands connect with over two hundred million precisely profiled consumers. And now COPO (Consumer in Your Pocket) is our latest leap forward, giving marketers instant access to actionable insights that reshape campaigns and sharpen pitches. These are African solutions, designed for African challenges.
Global insight matters, but local truths define success. A campaign in Nairobi is different from one in New York. A mother shopping in Lagos does not behave like one in London. Our teams live this reality, and our innovations reflect it. From COPO to Merkury, from the dentsu School of Influence to our Talent Incubators, we are shaping industries, not just serving them.
Our purpose is ruthless and unwavering: to transform Africa through solutions built by African entrepreneurs for African consumers. We are bold, resilient, entrepreneurial, and scaling with intention. Africa is not waiting for permission, and neither is dentsu under its new global leadership.
- Africa leads boldly as dentsu welcomes new global CEO16 Feb 11:55
- Driving the future of creativity: Dentsu Creative SA ranks 5 in the region04 Feb 11:13
- Dentsu SSA doubles down on business transformation with key appointments03 Feb 09:03
- Real data. Real Africa. Real time. COPO owns African consumer truth13 Jan 10:48
- The age of adjustment09 Dec 08:25