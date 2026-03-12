Dentsu Creative SA’s content excellence sparks major ABC growth for TFG

In a publishing landscape where consumer and B2B titles are shrinking, TFG’s magazine portfolio is bucking the trend. Instead of contracting, it’s surging rapidly, consistently, and against all market expectations. The latest Audited Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4 results show remarkable QoQ and YoY growth across every one of the nine TFG magazines produced by Dentsu Creative South Africa, reaffirming that culturally rooted, audience first content continues to deliver impact.

This achievement reflects the depth of trust and collaboration between TFG Media and Dentsu Creative SA. A dedicated team of editorial and creative specialists powers this success, producing work that resonates with millions of South Africans month after month.

“These results prove what we already know. When you respect your audience, listen to the culture, and show up with relevant, beautifully crafted content every month, people respond,” says Samantha Stevens, general manager, Dentsu Creative SA.

“We ensure our magazines are affordable to the wider South African public and are bundled with a range of benefits that help solve real problems in our customers’ lives. These include grocery vouchers, insurance, roadside assistance, and fashion and homeware discount vouchers. Our magazine content, produced by Dentsu Creative, is of a high standard and spans fashion, interviews, trends, sport, and recipes,” adds Sarah Kuttel, head of Media, TFG Media.

The team behind these results isn’t just high performing; they’re award winning. Over the past year, TFG’s editors have earned some of the country’s most respected industry accolades. Christi Nortier secured the Galliova Food Writer Award for the second consecutive year and won a Vodacom Journalist Award in the Innovation in Journalism category. Lichelle May was recognised as the Up-and-coming Food Content Creator, while Liezl Vermeulen received the Galliova Egg Champion Award.

Beyond food journalism, Charndré Kippie was named one of the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans in the Film & Media category. These achievements reflect the calibre, creativity, and craft shaping TFG’s storytelling every month. And across food, fashion, family, football, lifestyle, and youth culture, TFG’s titles continue to outperform the wider market, standing out as the ABC success story for the second consecutive quarter.

At a time when the industry is questioning the future of print and brands are fighting to build meaningful connections, TFG and Dentsu Creative SA are proving that well‑crafted, insight‑led content still wins. When print, digital, and social operate as a cohesive ecosystem, they become powerful drivers of engagement, loyalty, and community because strong storytelling isn’t a 'nice to have'. It’s a growth engine.

With over 1.5 million readers engaging every month, TFG’s magazine portfolio stands as proof of what’s possible when Dentsu Creative’s teams pair craft with cultural insight. It’s the kind of work that delivers connection at scale, and growth that lasts.



