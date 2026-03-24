Team Conviviality powers Pernod Ricard’s African growth with tech, data, and market-first media from Dentsu

Team Conviviality, powered by dentsu, has been appointed as Pernod Ricard’s media partner across South Africa, Nigeria, Turkey and 38 emerging markets across the African continent, a landmark win that reaffirms client confidence in our reputation as Africa’s integrated agency of choice. Abintus Consulting supported Pernod Ricard during the robust media pitch process, which kicked off in August 2025.

This victory extends our existing relationship with Pernod Ricard, who we already partner with in LAC and Europe. Our standout performance in 2025, which saw us named Network Agency of the Year and receive the Africa Impact Award, underscores the agency’s unrivalled industry knowledge, on‑the‑ground presence, and our proven ability to manage multi‑market complexity with precision and flair.

Team Conviviality, a storytelling and cultural powerhouse, is a bespoke unit designed to leverage best-in-class regional talent, deliver tailored solutions, and drive growth. This highly skilled and resolute team embodies the conviviality and collaborative spirit that define Pernod Ricard, ensuring that the business benefits from both global scale and local resonance.

“This win is a powerful endorsement of our vision for Africa. We are relentless in our commitment to combining global innovation with deep local expertise, ensuring our clients thrive in every market. Pernod Ricard’s trust in us reflects the strength of our people, our technology, and our ability to deliver bold, market-defining communications that underpin our unmatched understanding of local culture and the people that drive it across the continent,” said Yambandiwe Mbizule, SSA network director, Team Conviviality Africa.

“Partnering with dentsu marks an exciting new chapter for Pernod Ricard across Africa and the Middle East. Their ability to combine global innovation with deep local market understanding through a bespoke unit designed specifically around our ambitions will help us accelerate growth and build more meaningful connections with consumers across our diverse markets,” said Dudu Mokholo, marketing director, Pernod Ricard Africa Middle East.

Team Conviviality will leverage dentsu’s investment in new locally built tools and capabilities which positions the agency as a future-ready partner with unmatched ability to deliver excellence at scale across Africa’s diverse markets.

From Johannesburg to Luanda, to Lagos and beyond, the network continues to set the benchmark for bold, brave, market-defining communications.