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Social first is not a marketing tactic anymore
What was once viewed as a marketing channel has evolved into a strategic business driver, influencing everything from brand building and customer engagement to innovation and growth.
In the latest episode of dentsu’s Wisdom Series, Lebogang Moerane, head of social and influence at Dentsu Creative South Africa, explores why a social first approach has become essential for brands seeking relevance in an increasingly competitive attention economy.
The conversation unpacks the shift from social graphs to interest graphs, where content relevance matters more than audience size.
In this environment, brands are competing not only with direct competitors, but also with creators, communities, and cultural moments for attention.
Success depends on the ability to combine cultural fluency, speed and consistency while maintaining a distinctive point of view.
The episode explores how brands can move beyond reactive trend participation by anchoring every interaction in a clear strategic narrative and using data driven insights to engage more meaningfully with audiences.
The discussion also highlights the growing role of cultural intelligence, attention measurement, and creator partnerships in modern marketing. While technology and algorithms continue to evolve, the fundamental drivers of engagement remain unchanged: human curiosity, connection, and self-expression.
For organisations looking to remain visible and competitive, the message is clear: social first is no longer simply a marketing consideration. It is a business imperative.
Listen to the latest episode of the Wisdom Series, Beyond the Scroll: Navigating the New Era of Influence, now available on Spotify.
- Social first is not a marketing tactic anymore30 Jul 09:44
- If you are not the answer, you are not in the game28 Jul 10:11
- The model did not fail. You applied it in the wrong market.16 Jul 10:37
- Why African marketing is moving beyond reach and demographics15 Jul 09:40
- Dentsu School of Influence graduates new wave of business-ready creators14 Jul 12:23