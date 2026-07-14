Dentsu School of Influence graduates new wave of business-ready creators

The era of chasing vanity metrics is officially taking a backseat to real business equity. That was the message from the Dentsu School of Influence - in partnership with CSA - which officially concluded its Johannesburg chapter, marking the graduation of its high-intensity “One Big Week” accelerator cohort.

Sixteen emerging creators entered the incubator as content makers and have now officially entered the commercial market as fluent, boardroom-ready media entities equipped to command space in Africa’s multi-billion-rand digital economy.

Rather than focusing on aesthetic curation, the Dentsu School of Influence curriculum treated mobile content as actual media inventory. Over the action-packed residency, the cohort deep-dived into data literacy through the Creator IQ platform, mastered income structuring, decoded complex invoice development, and unpacked the financial compliance needed to run a sustainable digital enterprise.

The room was anchored by heavy-hitting industry masterclasses. South African digital trailblazer Grace Mondlana dropped practical frameworks on building bulletproof value propositions, structuring commercial rate cards, and tailoring hyper-local content through a strict cultural lens. Marcel Swain, managing director of dentsu X South Africa, introduced the creators to the Creator Catalyst - a partnership roadmap specifically engineered to reframe creators from disposable, short-term talent into long-term growth engines for global brands.

Platform giants also entered the incubator to share back-end blueprints. Federico Dedeu (Agency & Ecosystem lead at TikTok Africa) broke down the TikTok Creator Codebook for organic success, while Zoe Mabie (Google's industry manager) pulled back the curtain on algorithmic dynamics, paid amplification, and aggressive monetisation strategies.

The program reached its pinnacle during a live brand panel featuring Deshnie Govender (CEO of Studio 545 and former CMO of L’Oréal Luxe); Langa Khanyile (retail marketing executive at Massmart); and Anele Nzimande Maphanga (founder of Stellar Rock Consulting and former marketing leader at P&G and Unilever). The marketing heavyweights challenged the cohort to decode a high-pressure, live client brief, giving them an unvarnished look at how brands audit and select creative partners.

Adding massive infrastructure backing to the week, retail fintech partner FoneYam powered real-world creative hackathons, with industry insights dropped by Aviv Weil and Maxine Esterhuizen. The cohort also received a dose of real-world inspiration from breakout Dentsu School of Influence alumna Lisa Nyamane, who shared her blueprint on moving from the classroom to a sustainable, full-time career in the digital landscape.

“The creator economy has evolved far beyond basic content creation; today’s creators are digital entrepreneurs, storytellers, and business strategists,” says Lebo Moerane, head of social and influencer at Dentsu Creative South Africa. “In collaboration with CSA, we are giving emerging talent the exact corporate fluency, legal understanding, and industry networks required to turn raw cultural relevance into long-term enterprise value.”

Adds Davin Phillips, executive director at CSA: "One Big Week has reinforced what we've believed from the start: the creator economy is no longer emerging -it's a growing economic force. The creators who will lead in 2026 and beyond won't simply build audiences; they'll build businesses, shape culture and create real commercial value. South Africa has the talent. Our role is to help unlock its potential.”

Celebrating excellence: The class of 2026 award winners

The finale of the residency recognised the standout architects of the week, celebrating individuals who pushed the boundaries of innovation, collaboration, and executive strategy:

Samsung Award: Rerulagantse Taukobong



Rerulagantse Taukobong FoneYam Most distinctive body of work: Kgomotso Masebuko



Kgomotso Masebuko FoneYam Most likely to get shared: Bayanda Mvelase



Bayanda Mvelase Zee Zonke Award - First Runner-Up: Naletsana Moloantoa



Naletsana Moloantoa Zee Zonke Award - Second Runner-Up: Precious Laka



Precious Laka Zee Zonke People’s Choice Award: Eugene Britou



Eugene Britou Zee Zonke Content Creator Excellence Award: Kgomotso Masebuko



Kgomotso Masebuko Zee Zonke Overall Winner: Ndyebo Lurayi

With the Johannesburg residency officially wrapped, the Dentsu School of Influence and CSA are already setting their sights on the coastal market, with the next cohort officially locked in to launch in Cape Town later this year.

Follow the journey:



