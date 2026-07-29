From Fairytale to a new global chapter: Liquideep signs with Africori/Warner Music

For a new generation of music fans, Liquideep may be best known through an unexpected connection: South African pop star Tyla has brought renewed attention to the South African duo’s Fairytale, which features a sample from the group’s 2010 hit.

Thabo “Ryzor” Shokgolo and Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton. Image supplied

For those who remember the original, however, Liquideep needs little introduction.

The multi-award-winning South African duo of Thabo “Ryzor” Shokgolo and Jonathan “Ziyon” Hamilton became one of the country’s defining musical acts of the late 2000s and early 2010s, blending soulful vocals, house, R&B and electronic influences into a sound that resonated far beyond the dancefloor.

Now, more than a decade after songs such as Fairytale, Alone, Still, BBM and Rise Again became part of the soundtrack of South African popular culture, Liquideep is entering a new era.

The Johannesburg-based duo has officially signed with Africori/Warner Music, marking a significant step in its long-awaited return to the global music scene.

The partnership is positioned as more than a traditional record deal. It gives Liquideep access to Africori’s international distribution, marketing and artist development infrastructure, while creating a platform to take the duo’s established catalogue and new music to audiences beyond Africa.

Africori has been part of the Warner Music family since 2025, connecting African artists to a wider global music ecosystem.

A catalogue that continues to find new audiences

Liquideep’s influence extends beyond its original commercial success.

The duo’s catalogue has continued to circulate across generations, with Fairytale in particular finding fresh relevance among younger listeners.

The song’s renewed visibility through its connection to Tyla has provided another entry point into Liquideep’s music at a time when South African sounds are commanding increasing global attention.

For a group whose biggest successes came more than a decade ago, that continued cultural relevance is significant.

Liquideep achieved platinum-selling success and industry recognition during its initial run, building a loyal following in South Africa and internationally before stepping away from the spotlight to focus on personal and creative growth.

The return, the duo says, is not about simply recreating the past.

“This feels like the beginning of something incredibly meaningful,” says Liquideep.

“We've never been interested in simply returning for nostalgia. We wanted to come back because we still have something honest to say through our music.”

From South African success to global ambition

The new partnership with Africori/Warner Music gives the duo an opportunity to build on its existing legacy while introducing new material to an international audience.

“We're inspired, we're creating from a place of purpose, and we're excited for people to hear this next chapter,” the duo adds.

Adam Tiran, general manager of Africori at Africori/Warner Music, says Liquideep’s enduring influence made the duo a natural fit for the company’s ambitions around African music.

“Liquideep are true pioneers whose music has become part of South Africa's cultural identity,” says Tiran. “Their songs continue to resonate years after their release because they are rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship and emotion.”

The signing also comes at a time when African artists are increasingly able to build global careers without leaving their local cultural identities behind. For Liquideep, the opportunity is to take a catalogue already embedded in South African music history and connect it with new audiences and platforms internationally.

Poobie Pillay, Liquideep's business manager, says the international infrastructure available through Africori and Warner Music is central to that ambition.

“Our core strategic goal for Liquideep's return has always been to take their sound to a truly global audience,” says Pillay.

“Partnering with Africori and the Warner Music ecosystem gives us the exact infrastructure to make that a reality.”

According to Pillay, the partnership will allow Liquideep to leverage Africori’s international distribution network across hundreds of platforms and expand the reach of the duo’s music into new markets.

“This isn't just a distribution deal; it's a global launchpad that ensures their new era connects with fans worldwide,” he says.