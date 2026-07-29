New global campaign wants to dispel allure of skin bleaching

Recently appointed as the chair of the International League of Dermatological Societies’ (ILDS) newly established Strategic Working Group on Skin Bleaching, Dlova says the practice of skin lightening is increasing rapidly around the world to the extent that it’s now a serious but unrecognised public health burden.

Healthy skin in every shade

She added that the working group — a global initiative combating the rising health risks associated with harmful skin-lightening practices — will work with communities to raise awareness of the importance of skin health to overall wellbeing and deliver the clear message that healthy skin comes in every shade.

“Our working group brings a multidisciplinary approach to this complex and challenging problem and will deliver structured, evidence-based action and advocacy.

“We recognise that hyperpigmentation disorders are a significant concern for many individuals with darker skin tones and can impact their quality of life and self-confidence.

“Our campaign advocates for safe, evidence-based treatments and informed choices, while raising awareness of the dangers of unregulated and harmful skin bleaching products,” says Dlova.

Skin bleaching is driven by socio-cultural pressures that favour lighter skin tones; it is a widespread global public health issue affecting millions across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and diaspora communities.

In Nigeria, an estimated 75% of women regularly use skin lightening products.

In Senegal, the figure is 50%, and in North India, 60% of study participants reported using skin lightening products.

Concerning trends

The ILDS Working Group is particularly concerned about evidence showing that skin bleaching products are increasingly being used by adolescents and, in some settings, on very young children.

Recent reports suggest the practice is also becoming more common among men.

Skin bleaching products are poorly regulated and frequently sold without medical oversight, giving rise to significant public health risks, including skin damage, complications associated with steroid misuse, exposure to toxic ingredients and potential links to serious conditions, including skin cancer.

The ILDS Working Group is raising awareness and educating consumers as to the health risks posed by skin bleaching through a new campaign called The ILDS Movement for Safe Skin – Challenging Harmful Skin Lightening Practices.

ILDS President Professor Henry W. Lim says: “The establishment of the ILDS Strategic Working Group on Skin Bleaching is the next step in our long-term campaign to drive meaningful change in perceptions of what healthy skin looks like and to ensure that everyone values the skin they live in.”