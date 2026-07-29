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    SanParks graduates first park management leadership cohort

    Thirty South African National Parks (SanParks) staff members have graduated as senior and emerging conservation leaders following the completion of a leadership programme developed with the African Leadership University’s (ALU) School of Wildlife Conservation.
    29 Jul 2026
    Source: Supplied | SanParks senior and emerging conservation leaders who graduated from African Leadership University’s (ALU) School of Wildlife Conservation with a Certificate in Park Management Leadership.
    Source: Supplied | SanParks senior and emerging conservation leaders who graduated from African Leadership University’s (ALU) School of Wildlife Conservation with a Certificate in Park Management Leadership.

    The graduates completed the Certificate in Park Management Leadership, a global first developed through a partnership between SanParks and ALU.

    The initiative was established to train conservation leaders to navigate the complex environmental, social, and economic challenges facing protected areas across Africa.

    The curriculum pairs academic study with practical application, focusing on strategic leadership, adaptive management, and systems thinking.

    The training emphasises inclusive, benefit-sharing approaches to manage biodiversity through interconnected "Mega Living Landscapes" that support ecological integrity alongside human well-being.

    From learning to action

    Following the completion of the first academic year, the graduates are entering a structured second-year mentorship phase. During this period, participants will implement practical projects, test innovative solutions, and build internal capacity within SanParks.

    The leadership development initiative aligns with SanParks' Vision 2040 framework.

    The strategy marks a shift away from historical models that isolated communities from nature, moving instead towards an approach that recognises local communities and stakeholders as core partners in protecting natural heritage and advancing sustainable development.

    Read more: tourism industry, SANParks, South African National Parks, park management, African Leadership University, tourism and travel, South Africa conservation
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