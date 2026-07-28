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    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    Investing in people remains one of the most effective ways for hospitality businesses to improve guest satisfaction, strengthen their reputation, and increase repeat business. Recognising this, Khamkirri 4-Star Venue, one of the Northern Cape's hidden hospitality gems, partnered with Sam Hospitality to deliver an intensive five-day onsite staff training programme from 22 June to 26 June 2026.
    Issued by Sam Hospitrain Training
    28 Jul 2026
    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    The training formed part of Khamkirri's commitment to taking the establishment to an even higher level of service excellence by equipping every department with the skills, confidence, and professionalism required to consistently exceed guest expectations.

    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    A destination worthy of exceptional service

    Situated on the banks of the magnificent Orange River near Kakamas in the Northern Cape, Khamkirri is renowned for combining breathtaking natural beauty with warm South African hospitality. The property offers visitors a peaceful escape while serving as an adventure destination for travellers exploring the spectacular Northern Cape region. It is also conveniently located within driving distance of the world-famous Augrabies Falls National Park.

    The establishment offers an impressive range of facilities and experiences, including:

    • Comfortable accommodation including self-catering units, chalets and camping facilities
    • A restaurant overlooking the Orange River
    • Conference and function facilities
    • A fully licensed bar
    • Swimming pool
    • Sunset cruises
    • River rafting adventures
    • Canoeing
    • Fishing
    • Hiking trails
    • Birdwatching
    • Outdoor entertainment areas
    • Beautiful riverfront relaxation spaces
    • Spectacular sunsets unique to the Orange River region

    These facilities make Khamkirri an attractive destination for leisure travellers, families, corporate groups and adventure seekers throughout the year.
    However, management understands that beautiful facilities alone do not create memorable guest experiences.

    Today's travellers remember how they were treated.

    That is why Khamkirri invested in developing its greatest asset—its people.

    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    A whole-team approach to hospitality excellence

    Unlike many training initiatives that focus on only one department, Khamkirri elected to train virtually every operational team within the establishment.

    During the five-day programme, Sam Hospitality worked closely with:

    • Housekeeping
    • Food and Beverage Service Staff (Waiters)
    • Kitchen and Chef Teams
      Maintenance Department

    This integrated approach ensures that every employee understands not only their own responsibilities but also how each department contributes to delivering a seamless guest experience.

    In hospitality, every interaction matters.

    A spotless room means little if restaurant service disappoints.

    Excellent food cannot compensate for poor maintenance.

    Beautiful gardens lose their impact if housekeeping standards are inconsistent.

    True hospitality excellence happens when every department works together with one shared objective—creating unforgettable guest experiences.

    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    Building a culture of excellence

    Throughout the programme, Sam Hospitality focused on developing practical skills that employees could immediately apply in their daily work.

    Training included subjects such as:

    Housekeeping excellence

    The housekeeping team focused on international cleaning standards, room presentation, attention to detail, guest expectations, communication, personal presentation, laundry procedures, productivity and maintaining consistently high accommodation standards.

    Professional food and beverage service

    Waiters received practical training covering guest interaction, service sequence, menu knowledge, upselling techniques, beverage service, communication skills, professionalism, teamwork and creating memorable dining experiences.

    Culinary standards

    Kitchen staff and chefs explored improved operational procedures, kitchen organisation, food presentation, teamwork, hygiene, consistency, communication between kitchen and service staff, and delivering dishes that consistently meet guest expectations.

    Maintenance and property care

    Maintenance staff strengthened their understanding of preventative maintenance, guest safety, property appearance, response times, professionalism and how their work directly contributes to positive guest experiences.

    Hospitality is more competitive than ever

    Across Southern Africa, guests have become increasingly discerning.

    Online reviews can determine whether a traveller books a property—or chooses a competitor.

    One exceptional experience can generate repeat business for years.

    One disappointing stay can damage an establishment's reputation almost instantly.

    For this reason, forward-thinking hospitality businesses are increasingly recognising that staff training is no longer an expense - it is an investment.

    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    The most successful lodges, hotels and resorts understand that consistent service standards translate directly into:

    • Higher guest satisfaction
    • Better online reviews
    • Increased repeat business
    • Higher occupancy
    • Greater staff confidence
    • Improved teamwork
    • Increased revenue
    • Stronger brand reputation

    Khamkirri's decision to invest in comprehensive onsite training demonstrates a long-term commitment to maintaining exceptional standards while continually improving the guest experience.

    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    Why more lodges are choosing Sam Hospitality

    For more than a decade, Sam Hospitality has established itself as one of Southern Africa's leading hospitality training and consulting companies.

    The organisation has successfully trained staff at hotels, safari lodges, luxury villas, guest houses, resorts, restaurants and tourism establishments across the region.

    Today, Sam Hospitality has more than 12 experienced hospitality facilitators, allowing the company to deliver specialised onsite training programmes across multiple departments simultaneously.

    Training can be customised for:

    • Safari lodges
    • Luxury lodges
    • Boutique hotels
    • Hotels
    • Resorts
    • Guest houses
    • Bed and breakfasts
    • Restaurants
    • Conference centres
    • Luxury villas
    • Game reserves
    • Eco lodges
    • Golf clubs

    Whether an establishment requires waiter training, housekeeping development, front office excellence, chef development, butler service, management training or complete operational transformation, Sam Hospitality has the expertise to deliver measurable improvements.

    Training across Southern Africa

    One of the greatest advantages of partnering with Sam Hospitality is its ability to provide onsite training almost anywhere.

    The company regularly delivers training programmes throughout:

    • South Africa
    • Botswana
    • Lesotho
    • Eswatini
    • Namibia
    • Tanzania
    • Zambia
    • Zimbabwe

    And many other destinations across the African hospitality industry.

    This regional reach enables hospitality businesses to access world-class training without sending employees away from their establishments for extended periods.

    Customised training for every property

    No two hospitality businesses are identical.

    A luxury safari lodge has different operational requirements from a boutique hotel.

    A remote wilderness camp differs from a city business hotel.

    Rather than offering generic classroom courses, Sam Hospitality develops customised onsite programmes based on each property's unique operational requirements, guest profile and service standards.

    Training is practical, interactive and immediately applicable, allowing employees to implement improvements from the very first day after the programme.

    Investing in people is investing in your business

    Hospitality is, and always will be, a people business.

    • Buildings attract guests.
    • Exceptional service brings them back.

    Khamkirri's partnership with Sam Hospitality reflects a growing trend among hospitality leaders who understand that continuous staff development is essential for long-term success.

    As competition intensifies throughout the hospitality industry, the establishments that consistently outperform their competitors will be those that invest in developing knowledgeable, motivated and service-focused teams.

    Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

    Ready to take your establishment to the next level?

    If you own or manage a hotel, safari lodge, guest house, resort, restaurant or tourism establishment and would like to elevate your service standards through customised onsite training, Sam Hospitality can help.

    From housekeeping and food & beverage service to front office operations, leadership development, customer service excellence and complete hospitality transformation programmes, Sam Hospitality provides practical solutions that deliver lasting results.

    Visit Sam Hospitality to learn more about the company's onsite hospitality training programmes or contact the team directly to discuss a customised training solution for your establishment.

    Email: az.oc.sesruocytilatipsoh@gniniart
    Contact: +27 82 765 9238

    Because exceptional guest experiences don't happen by accident—they are created by exceptionally trained people.

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    Sam Hospitrain Training
    Sam Hospitality is a leading hospitality training and consulting company, helping hotels, lodges, and guest houses deliver exceptional service, boost revenue, and enhance guest experiences across Africa and beyond.
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