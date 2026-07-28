Khamkirri 4 Star Venue partners with Sam Hospitality for staff training

Investing in people remains one of the most effective ways for hospitality businesses to improve guest satisfaction, strengthen their reputation, and increase repeat business. Recognising this, Khamkirri 4-Star Venue, one of the Northern Cape's hidden hospitality gems, partnered with Sam Hospitality to deliver an intensive five-day onsite staff training programme from 22 June to 26 June 2026.

The training formed part of Khamkirri's commitment to taking the establishment to an even higher level of service excellence by equipping every department with the skills, confidence, and professionalism required to consistently exceed guest expectations.

A destination worthy of exceptional service

Situated on the banks of the magnificent Orange River near Kakamas in the Northern Cape, Khamkirri is renowned for combining breathtaking natural beauty with warm South African hospitality. The property offers visitors a peaceful escape while serving as an adventure destination for travellers exploring the spectacular Northern Cape region. It is also conveniently located within driving distance of the world-famous Augrabies Falls National Park.

The establishment offers an impressive range of facilities and experiences, including:

Comfortable accommodation including self-catering units, chalets and camping facilities



A restaurant overlooking the Orange River



Conference and function facilities



A fully licensed bar



Swimming pool



Sunset cruises



River rafting adventures



Canoeing



Fishing



Hiking trails



Birdwatching



Outdoor entertainment areas



Beautiful riverfront relaxation spaces



Spectacular sunsets unique to the Orange River region

These facilities make Khamkirri an attractive destination for leisure travellers, families, corporate groups and adventure seekers throughout the year.

However, management understands that beautiful facilities alone do not create memorable guest experiences.

Today's travellers remember how they were treated.

That is why Khamkirri invested in developing its greatest asset—its people.

A whole-team approach to hospitality excellence

Unlike many training initiatives that focus on only one department, Khamkirri elected to train virtually every operational team within the establishment.

During the five-day programme, Sam Hospitality worked closely with:

Housekeeping



Food and Beverage Service Staff (Waiters)



Kitchen and Chef Teams

Maintenance Department

This integrated approach ensures that every employee understands not only their own responsibilities but also how each department contributes to delivering a seamless guest experience.

In hospitality, every interaction matters.

A spotless room means little if restaurant service disappoints.

Excellent food cannot compensate for poor maintenance.

Beautiful gardens lose their impact if housekeeping standards are inconsistent.

True hospitality excellence happens when every department works together with one shared objective—creating unforgettable guest experiences.

Building a culture of excellence

Throughout the programme, Sam Hospitality focused on developing practical skills that employees could immediately apply in their daily work.

Training included subjects such as:

Housekeeping excellence

The housekeeping team focused on international cleaning standards, room presentation, attention to detail, guest expectations, communication, personal presentation, laundry procedures, productivity and maintaining consistently high accommodation standards.

Professional food and beverage service

Waiters received practical training covering guest interaction, service sequence, menu knowledge, upselling techniques, beverage service, communication skills, professionalism, teamwork and creating memorable dining experiences.

Culinary standards

Kitchen staff and chefs explored improved operational procedures, kitchen organisation, food presentation, teamwork, hygiene, consistency, communication between kitchen and service staff, and delivering dishes that consistently meet guest expectations.

Maintenance and property care

Maintenance staff strengthened their understanding of preventative maintenance, guest safety, property appearance, response times, professionalism and how their work directly contributes to positive guest experiences.

Hospitality is more competitive than ever

Across Southern Africa, guests have become increasingly discerning.

Online reviews can determine whether a traveller books a property—or chooses a competitor.

One exceptional experience can generate repeat business for years.

One disappointing stay can damage an establishment's reputation almost instantly.

For this reason, forward-thinking hospitality businesses are increasingly recognising that staff training is no longer an expense - it is an investment.

The most successful lodges, hotels and resorts understand that consistent service standards translate directly into:

Higher guest satisfaction



Better online reviews



Increased repeat business



Higher occupancy



Greater staff confidence



Improved teamwork



Increased revenue



Stronger brand reputation

Khamkirri's decision to invest in comprehensive onsite training demonstrates a long-term commitment to maintaining exceptional standards while continually improving the guest experience.

Why more lodges are choosing Sam Hospitality

For more than a decade, Sam Hospitality has established itself as one of Southern Africa's leading hospitality training and consulting companies.

The organisation has successfully trained staff at hotels, safari lodges, luxury villas, guest houses, resorts, restaurants and tourism establishments across the region.

Today, Sam Hospitality has more than 12 experienced hospitality facilitators, allowing the company to deliver specialised onsite training programmes across multiple departments simultaneously.

Training can be customised for:

Safari lodges



Luxury lodges



Boutique hotels



Hotels



Resorts



Guest houses



Bed and breakfasts



Restaurants



Conference centres



Luxury villas



Game reserves



Eco lodges



Golf clubs

Whether an establishment requires waiter training, housekeeping development, front office excellence, chef development, butler service, management training or complete operational transformation, Sam Hospitality has the expertise to deliver measurable improvements.

Training across Southern Africa

One of the greatest advantages of partnering with Sam Hospitality is its ability to provide onsite training almost anywhere.

The company regularly delivers training programmes throughout:

South Africa



Botswana



Lesotho



Eswatini



Namibia



Tanzania



Zambia



Zimbabwe

And many other destinations across the African hospitality industry.

This regional reach enables hospitality businesses to access world-class training without sending employees away from their establishments for extended periods.

Customised training for every property

No two hospitality businesses are identical.

A luxury safari lodge has different operational requirements from a boutique hotel.

A remote wilderness camp differs from a city business hotel.

Rather than offering generic classroom courses, Sam Hospitality develops customised onsite programmes based on each property's unique operational requirements, guest profile and service standards.

Training is practical, interactive and immediately applicable, allowing employees to implement improvements from the very first day after the programme.

Investing in people is investing in your business

Hospitality is, and always will be, a people business.

Buildings attract guests.



Exceptional service brings them back.

Khamkirri's partnership with Sam Hospitality reflects a growing trend among hospitality leaders who understand that continuous staff development is essential for long-term success.

As competition intensifies throughout the hospitality industry, the establishments that consistently outperform their competitors will be those that invest in developing knowledgeable, motivated and service-focused teams.

Ready to take your establishment to the next level?

If you own or manage a hotel, safari lodge, guest house, resort, restaurant or tourism establishment and would like to elevate your service standards through customised onsite training, Sam Hospitality can help.

From housekeeping and food & beverage service to front office operations, leadership development, customer service excellence and complete hospitality transformation programmes, Sam Hospitality provides practical solutions that deliver lasting results.

Visit Sam Hospitality to learn more about the company's onsite hospitality training programmes or contact the team directly to discuss a customised training solution for your establishment.

Email: az.oc.sesruocytilatipsoh@gniniart

Contact: +27 82 765 9238

Because exceptional guest experiences don't happen by accident—they are created by exceptionally trained people.



