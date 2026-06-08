Auria Senior Living partners with Sam Hospitality to elevate service excellence across South Africa

Since 2024, Auria Senior Living has partnered with Sam Hospitality to provide comprehensive onsite staff training across several of its premier senior living communities, including San Sereno in Bryanston, Johannesburg, Woodside in Rondebosch, Cape Town, and Melrose in Johannesburg.

The collaboration reflects Auria's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, comfort, and care to its residents while ensuring that every employee has the skills, confidence, and knowledge required to exceed expectations.

Auria Senior Living: Redefining retirement living

Auria Senior Living is one of South Africa's leading senior living providers, offering premium retirement and lifestyle communities designed to enable older adults to enjoy a safe, fulfilling, and independent lifestyle.

The company focuses on providing residents with world-class accommodation, healthcare support, wellness programmes, hospitality services, dining experiences, security, and community engagement. Auria's approach combines luxury living with professional care, creating environments where residents can thrive while enjoying peace of mind.

As resident expectations continue to evolve, Auria recognises that outstanding facilities alone are not enough. The quality of service delivered by frontline staff plays a critical role in shaping the overall resident experience.

Investing in people through training

To support its service excellence objectives, Auria selected Sam Hospitality to deliver specialised onsite training programmes for employees across multiple departments.

Training has been conducted for:

Front of house staff



Concierge staff



Kitchen staff



Housekeeping teams

The programmes focus on enhancing professionalism, communication, guest interaction, service standards, attention to detail, personal presentation, problem-solving skills, teamwork, and creating memorable experiences for residents and their families.

By investing in staff development, Auria ensures that every interaction reflects the company's values of care, dignity, respect, and excellence.

Why Sam Hospitality?

Founded in 2011, Sam Hospitality has established itself as one of South Africa's most respected hospitality consulting and training companies.

Led by hospitality consultant, trainer, speaker, and service excellence specialist Samkeliso Nkwanyane, the company has trained thousands of hospitality professionals across South Africa and internationally.

Sam Hospitality provides onsite training and consulting services to:

Hotels



Safari lodges



Resorts



Guest houses



Retirement villages



Healthcare facilities



Restaurants



Luxury villas



Tourism businesses

The company's practical, hands-on training approach enables organisations to improve service standards, increase customer satisfaction, strengthen staff confidence, and build cultures of excellence.

A shared commitment to exceptional service

The partnership between Auria Senior Living and Sam Hospitality demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations prioritise service excellence and employee development.

By continuously investing in training and skills development, Auria ensures that residents receive the highest levels of care, hospitality, and personalised attention across its communities.

At the same time, Sam Hospitality remains committed to helping organisations across South Africa elevate service standards through industry-leading training programmes tailored to each client's unique operational requirements.

As customer expectations continue to rise across all sectors, organisations that invest in their people will remain best positioned to deliver exceptional experiences and achieve long-term success.

Looking to improve service standards in your organisation?

Whether you operate a hotel, safari lodge, retirement village, healthcare facility, guest house, restaurant, or luxury accommodation establishment, investing in staff training can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and operational performance.

Sam Hospitality offers customised onsite training programmes in:

Customer service excellence



Front office operations



Concierge services



Housekeeping



Food and beverage service



Butler service



Leadership and management



Hospitality sales and marketing



Guest experience optimisation

To learn more about onsite training solutions for your organisation, contact Sam Hospitality at az.oc.sesruocytilatipsoh@gniniart.

Because exceptional service starts with exceptional people.



