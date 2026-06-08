Cape Winelands Airport secures strategic project status

The Cape Winelands Airport development has been granted Strategic Integrated Project (SIP 17) status by Infrastructure South Africa, a move expected to accelerate regulatory approvals and support the project's transition from planning to implementation.

The designation, signed on 4 June 2026, places the airport development on a fast-tracked regulatory pathway under the Infrastructure Development Act, with government departments and agencies requested to prioritise approvals, licences, authorisations and exemptions required for the project.

Project moves into execution phase

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth Alderman James Vos welcomed the designation, describing it as an important milestone for the development.

According to Vos, the recognition highlights the national strategic importance of the project while supporting a more coordinated delivery process.

He said the project had progressed significantly, with construction and financing partners now in place.

"It is also encouraging to see that construction partners and financing partners are now in place. The project is clearly moving from planning into the execution phase, and from my side, I am looking forward to seeing it move into full rollout, getting it taxiing out and ready for take-off."

Strengthening air connectivity

Vos said aviation remains a key driver of economic growth in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

According to Wesgro analysis cited by Vos, international air arrivals contribute about R24.3bn annually to the provincial economy while supporting thousands of jobs across tourism, trade and related sectors.

"A big part of my focus as Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth is working with airlines, airport partners, and industry stakeholders to secure new direct routes into Cape Town. These routes are not just connectivity for its own sake; they directly translate into more visitors, stronger business links, and real economic activity across the city."

"This development adds to that broader aviation ecosystem and strengthens our position as a globally competitive destination for tourism, business, and investment."

He added that the project reflected growing investor confidence in the region and would contribute to long-term economic growth and opportunity.