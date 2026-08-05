Radisson brings AI hotel discovery to ChatGPT

As travellers increasingly use artificial intelligence to research and plan trips, Radisson Hotel Group has partnered with Accenture to launch a ChatGPT app that helps users discover, compare and book hotels across more than 100 countries.

Available as @RadissonHotels in ChatGPT, the app enables travellers to search hotels across more than 100 countries using natural-language conversations.

Users can ask for recommendations based on their destination or travel preferences, such as a family-friendly weekend in Amsterdam or a hotel in Paris with a gym and spa near the Eiffel Tower. The app returns relevant hotel options with live inventory and rates, location information, amenities, hotel details and interactive map-based results before directing users to complete their booking on the brand's website.

AI reshapes travel planning

The launch reflects the growing shift towards AI-powered travel discovery, where travellers increasingly use conversational platforms to research destinations, compare accommodation options and plan trips.

According to Accenture Consumer Pulse Research, 87% of travellers are open to collaborating with an AI-powered travel agent to find the best option, while 71% of travellers say that at least half of their spend for hotels or airlines will be influenced by AI over the next 12 months.

"AI is radically transforming how people search for and book hotel stays, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this shift," said Gianni Di Fede, chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group. "With Accenture, we are reimagining hotel discovery for the next generation of travellers—meeting guests in the planning moment with a branded experience that makes it easier to find, compare, and book Radisson Hotels properties."

Building for agentic commerce

The collaboration began with the use of an MCP accelerator within Accenture's AI Merchant Center to structure, validate and optimise hotel content, inventory, rate and booking signals for AI-led discovery.

The app connects directly to existing booking systems to deliver real-time hotel information, helping travellers move from an initial travel idea to a relevant shortlist more quickly.

Future updates are expected to include deeper personalisation, loyalty recognition, in-chat booking, reservation management, trip modification and AI concierge capabilities.

"Agentic commerce is fundamentally changing how people discover and choose brands. As journeys become more conversational and intent-driven, companies have to rethink how they show up — not just to be found, but to be chosen, and to deliver value in that moment," said Ndidi Oteh, CEO of Accenture Song. "Radisson Hotel Group is taking a step in that direction, creating a more direct and meaningful way to connect with travellers when decisions are being made."

"With travel, planning is becoming easier for consumers, but more competitive for brands," said Emily Weiss, senior managing director and global travel lead, Accenture.

"Travellers want to compare options quickly, narrow down choices and book with confidence, often in a single journey. That puts pressure on brands to show up with accurate, up-to-date, and easy-to-navigate information at every step.

"With Radisson Hotel Group, the focus was on making hotel content more accessible, so travellers can find what they need, explore options, and move to booking more seamlessly."