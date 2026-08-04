The quiet coastal village fast becoming everyone’s next big investment

Yzerfontein’s transformation from a quiet West Coast retreat into a sought-after property destination is gaining momentum, with buyers increasingly drawn to its coastal charm, natural beauty and laid-back lifestyle. But behind the village’s tranquil appeal lies a remarkable property story, with median home prices climbing sharply in recent years.

Source: Supplied. Priced at R5.5m through Pam Golding Properties, this appealing and well-maintained three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Yzerfontein is an ideal lock-up-and-go holiday home, well-positioned just one road from the ocean. A spacious open plan living /dining room and kitchen is the central hub of the home, while the enclosed verandah running the length of the house enjoys sweeping sea views. The third bedroom has its own entrance and could be used to generate extra income.

As demand grows and affluent buyers take notice, Yzerfontein is emerging as one of the Western Cape’s most intriguing property markets — raising the question: is this the next Camps Bay of the West Coast?

“Of the total 2,345 properties in Yzerfontein about 40% are permanently occupied, with the balance being leisure properties. Many of these are owned by farmers and city dwellers who occupy them during holiday visits. But Yzerfontein also has a thriving hospitality sector, with properties catering for short-stay rentals,” says Samantha Nel, an area manager for Pam Golding Properties Western Cape.

“Although many new homes have been built since 2016, the percentage of permanent residents remains much the same.”

Foreign interest grows

Nel says that around 50% of the owners are from the Western Cape, 30% are from upcountry provinces and 20% are from other countries.

“An increasing number of foreign buyers (‘swallows’) are showing interest in the high-end properties, so the international ratio is likely to increase in the future. We have sold properties to buyers from the UK, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Scandinavian countries,” says Nel.

“Because there are no retirement villages, many local residents sell in later life to move to retirement villages in Cape Town. However, there are plans to build retirement and lifestyle villages in Yzerfontein in the near future. This is likely to accelerate the sale of properties - including seafront properties in the older part of town - by senior residents to younger, affluent buyers.

"With new owners most likely to invest in upgrading these properties, Yzerfontein is well positioned to continue its evolution as the 'Camps Bay' of the West Coast, offering an increasingly refined coastal lifestyle without losing its cherished village appeal."

Source: Supplied. With four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, this spacious and modern double-storey home in Yzerfontein’s Pearl Bay is ideally situated between an untouched fynbos greenbelt and the endless Atlantic horizon, providing privacy, space and uninterrupted sea views. Priced at R9.25m through Pam Golding Properties, the property includes a backup power system — including solar panels, a Deye inverter and battery storage, a security system and 24-hour armed response.

Younger buyers in the area are typically remote workers who are also home schooling their children or who see property here as an investment.

“Yzerfontein is generally beyond the reach of first-time buyers - an entry level 160m² two-bedroom home with a single garage costs about R2.5m, so the demographic is only likely to become younger once the village has attracted more wealthy young buyers,” says Shelly Keys, who is also an area manager for Pam Golding Properties Western Cape.

“Over the past year two beachfront homes in Dassen Eiland Drive were sold for R28m and R19.5m, and a property in Beach Road achieved a price of R28m. At present, we have several mandates for properties in the R20m to R40m price range, a price band where owners usually prefer to see their properties marketed discreetly. This is a growing trend.”

Rare sea views

Keys says that vacant plots in estates are priced from R1m to R8.5m. Outside of estates, beachfront vacant erven are normally marketed for R8m to R10m and even R15m. Vacant erven with elevated uninterrupted sea views are generally priced from R6.5m to R7.5m, while vacant erven with broken sea views are typically in the price range from R2.5m to R3.5m.

“Vacant plots with sea views in estates are becoming increasingly rare, so buyers are starting to purchase old houses in the old part of town with a view to demolishing them and building modern homes. We sold one such property earlier this year.”

The entry-level estates in Yzerfontein are Fisherman’s Haven, Weskus Villas and Eden Villas, with homes priced from R2.4m to R3.2m. The mid-range estates are Strandveld Villas, Yzerfontein Heights and Mile 16, where properties are priced from R3.2m to R5m. In the top end estates, Pearl Point and Ocean Villas, plots are priced from R4.5m to R8.5m and homes from R9.5m. These are all full-title properties that are ideal for families.

“With Yzerfontein’s increasing popularity, many existing owners are reluctant to sell, so stock is fairly limited,” says Keys. “However, there is room for the further development of 1,500 properties within the urban edge.”

Yzerfontein is known for the Rosmead Bakery and array of good restaurants and coffee shops. Until recently, however, residents have relied on nearby towns like Darling, Malmesbury or Vredenburg for amenities like schools, and major medical and shopping facilities. To cater for the increasing demand a new private junior school has opened and Checkers will be launching a store in 2027. Ceal Island Medical Centre and Yzer Med provide emergency medical services.

“Yzerfontein property prices have substantially increased in the past few years and this is an excellent time to consider investing in this growing area,” adds Nel.