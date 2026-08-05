Manufacturing Indaba expands with inaugural Cape Town Manufacturing Summit

Following the success of the recent national Manufacturing Indaba in Johannesburg, the South African manufacturing platform is expanding its national footprint with the launch of the inaugural Cape Town Manufacturing Summit, a new industry event designed to showcase the Western Cape's manufacturing capabilities while creating new opportunities for investment, collaboration and industrial growth.

Presented in partnership with the City of Cape Town, the summit will take place on 11 November 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together manufacturers, investors, policymakers, technology providers and industry leaders from across the country.

The new event builds on the success of the annual Manufacturing Indaba and reflects growing recognition of the Western Cape as one of Africa's most competitive manufacturing hubs.

Spotlight on the Western Cape's manufacturing strengths

The summit will highlight the province's strong manufacturing ecosystem, underpinned by world-class infrastructure, export-oriented industries, advanced technologies and a business-friendly investment environment.

Delegates will explore opportunities across a range of strategic themes, including industrial development, localisation, advanced manufacturing, skills development, export growth and the partnerships needed to strengthen South Africa's manufacturing competitiveness.

The programme is expected to facilitate discussions on how government, industry and investors can work together to accelerate industrialisation while positioning the Western Cape as a leading destination for manufacturing investment.

Creating new opportunities for industry

As an extension of the flagship Manufacturing Indaba, traditionally hosted in Johannesburg, the Cape Town summit provides an additional platform for manufacturers and solution providers to engage directly with key decision-makers and strengthen relationships within one of South Africa's fastest-growing regional economies.

The organisers believe the event will create new business opportunities while supporting broader efforts to drive localisation, expand exports and improve the competitiveness of South African manufacturers.

Platform for collaboration and investment

The Cape Town Manufacturing Summit is expected to attract businesses from across the manufacturing value chain, offering opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships.

Organisations are invited to participate as delegates, sponsors, exhibitors or speakers, providing a platform to showcase innovations, engage with industry stakeholders and contribute to conversations shaping the future of manufacturing in South Africa.

With manufacturing continuing to play a critical role in economic growth, job creation and export development, the inaugural summit aims to reinforce the Western Cape's position as a key driver of industrial innovation while extending the reach and impact of the Manufacturing Indaba nationwide.

Find out more and register here for the Cape Town Manufacturing Summit.