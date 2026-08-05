Rising living costs push South Africans to shop smarter

As rising living costs continue to place pressure on household budgets, consumers are increasingly changing how they shop, comparing prices, waiting for discounts and planning purchases more strategically to maximise every rand.

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According to Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly, South Africans are moving beyond traditional budgeting and making smarter purchasing decisions at the checkout as a practical way to improve their financial resilience.

Consumers rethink spending habits

The shift comes amid growing economic pressure on households.

South Africa's Consumer Confidence Index fell from -7 in the first quarter of the year to -19 in the second quarter, reflecting increasing financial strain on consumers. At the same time, the average household food basket has become more expensive, with affordable food prices continuing to climb.

Rather than simply cutting back on spending, consumers are becoming more intentional about when, where and how they shop.

"Saving has evolved beyond setting money aside after payday," says Venter.

"For many households, it now begins with making deliberate purchasing decisions that help reduce everyday expenses. Customers are comparing prices, waiting for the right deals and making their money go further."

As a daily deals platform built around limited-time discounts, OneDayOnly says this behaviour is no longer a temporary response to economic conditions but has become a lasting shopping habit.

Ways shoppers can stretch their budgets

With value-conscious shopping becoming part of everyday financial planning, Venter highlights several practical ways consumers can save more during routine purchases.

1. Buy extra when prices are low

When frequently purchased items are discounted, buying an additional item—or purchasing in bulk where practical—can reduce future spending.

Although shoppers may spend slightly more during a sale, stocking up on products that would otherwise be purchased at full price can generate meaningful savings over time.

2. Compare prices before buying

Whether purchasing household essentials or higher-value items such as appliances, comparing prices across multiple retailers can help consumers identify better deals.

"It's easy to assume you're getting the best deal, but spending a few extra minutes comparing prices can make a real difference," says Venter.

3. Use retailer newsletters to access exclusive offers

While promotional emails are often overlooked, retailer newsletters frequently provide subscribers with early access to sales, exclusive discount codes and welcome offers.

Subscribing to these communications allows shoppers to plan purchases around promotions rather than paying full price.

Retailers have a growing role in household savings

The shift also reflects changing expectations of retailers.

Increasingly, consumers are looking beyond convenience and product selection, expecting retailers to help them extract greater value from their everyday spending.

For OneDayOnly, this thinking has shaped its long-term business strategy.

The company has set an ambitious target of helping South Africans collectively save R10 billion by 2030 through discounts available on its platform.

"For us it is not just about measuring retail success by sales, but also about how much we are able to save our customers," says Venter.

"As the cost-of-living crisis continues, if we commit to saving shoppers' money, we want to ensure those savings are meaningful."

The new definition of saving

As household budgets remain under pressure, saving is increasingly becoming an everyday habit rather than an occasional financial goal.

For retailers, that presents an opportunity to strengthen customer loyalty by delivering measurable value through pricing, promotions and personalised offers.

For consumers, small purchasing decisions—buying during promotions, comparing prices or planning purchases more carefully—can collectively make a significant difference over time.

"Saving doesn't always happen through major financial decisions," concludes Venter. "Sometimes it starts with the everyday choices. Every rand a customer doesn't spend is money that can be used towards creating greater financial flexibility."