South African shoppers aren’t spending less; they’re spending smarter

South Africa’s prolonged economic pressure is changing the grocery basket in ways that could have lasting implications for the retail sector. Consumers are still spending, but increasingly, they are shopping with greater intention, planning and scrutiny.

Jerome Jacobs, Managing Director: Grocery and Liquor, The Spar Group. Image supplied

High unemployment, weak economic growth, rising living costs and squeezed household budgets have transformed everyday purchasing decisions.

Across the Spar store network, shopping trips are becoming more deliberate as households work harder to balance essential needs with limited disposable income.

The key shift is not simply that shoppers are spending less. They are spending differently.

Every item in the basket is being assessed for its value, usefulness and ability to stretch further. That means consumers are increasingly weighing price against quality, promotions against necessity and convenience against the total cost of getting to and from a store.

From monthly stock-ups to weekly shopping

One of the clearest behavioural changes is the move away from traditional monthly bulk shopping towards more frequent, smaller shopping trips.

For households managing tighter cash flow, weekly shopping can make it easier to control spending and avoid unnecessary purchases. It can also help reduce food waste, particularly when consumers plan meals around what they actually expect to eat.

Meal planning and shopping lists are consequently becoming important money-saving tools.

Rather than arriving at a store and making decisions aisle by aisle, more shoppers are deciding what they need before leaving home. Weekly meal plans can determine the shopping list, while promotions and specials are increasingly factored into those plans.

This means the retailer’s influence begins before the customer even enters the store.

Photo by Jack Sparrow via www.pexels.com

Value is replacing brand loyalty

The definition of value is also becoming more sophisticated.

Price remains critical, but shoppers are increasingly looking beyond the cheapest product. They are comparing promotions, private-label alternatives and multi-buy offers while also considering freshness, nutrition, quality and versatility.

A product that can stretch across several meals, last longer or reduce waste can represent better value than one with the lowest ticket price.

Recent research cited by Spar reinforces the scale of this behaviour, with 84% of shoppers actively seeking special offers and 83% regularly taking advantage of promotions, sales and coupons.

Loyalty programmes are similarly becoming more influential as consumers look for tangible benefits from the retailers they frequent.

This changes the meaning of customer loyalty. In a constrained economy, consumers are unlikely to remain loyal simply because they have always shopped at a particular retailer. They are increasingly loyal to retailers that consistently demonstrate value.

For retailers, that places greater pressure on promotions, private-label ranges, pricing transparency, quality and rewards to deliver meaningful benefits rather than simply encouraging additional purchases.

Convenience now has a price tag

Convenience has traditionally been associated with saving time. In the current environment, however, it is increasingly linked to saving money.

The cost of travelling to a shopping centre — including fuel, public transport and the time involved — is part of the real cost of a grocery trip.

That gives community-based retail an important role to play.

Stores located close to where people live can allow shoppers to make smaller, more frequent purchases, avoid unnecessary travel and better align spending with household cash flow.

In other words, proximity can become part of the value proposition.

Digital tools are changing the way consumers shop

Technology is reinforcing these behaviours by giving shoppers greater visibility and control before they spend.

Digital catalogues, personalised offers, loyalty platforms and delivery services such as SPAR2U allow consumers to compare deals, plan baskets and identify opportunities to save before completing a purchase.

The shift is significant because digital tools are not simply making grocery shopping more convenient. They are helping consumers become more informed shoppers.

That places greater responsibility on retailers to ensure that the value presented digitally translates into a consistent experience in-store and at checkout.

The new battleground is trust

For retailers, perhaps the most important lesson is that affordability and trust are increasingly inseparable.

Consumers who are carefully managing household budgets are more likely to notice inconsistent pricing, poor quality or promotions that fail to deliver genuine value.

The result is a more discerning customer who expects retailers to help them make better purchasing decisions.

That means retailers need to make value easy to identify and access — whether through relevant promotions, quality own-brand ranges, fresh produce, meal solutions or loyalty rewards.

SPAR’s own private-label proposition, built around the promise of “as good as the best for less”, is an example of how retailers can respond to consumers looking for alternatives to established brands without necessarily compromising on quality.

Retail’s role is changing

The implications extend beyond the immediate pressure on household spending.

If consumers continue to shop according to weekly cash flow, plan meals more carefully, switch between brands, prioritise promotions and favour retailers that offer tangible value, these behaviours could become embedded long after current economic pressures ease.

For retailers, this means adapting to a customer who is more informed, more deliberate and less willing to spend automatically.

The goal is therefore no longer simply to sell more products.

It is to help consumers get more from every rand they spend.

National Savings Month offers a timely reminder that financial resilience is often built through small, everyday decisions — many of which take place in grocery aisles, around kitchen tables and at checkout counters.

The retailers that understand this shift will be better positioned to build relationships based not only on convenience or habit, but on something increasingly valuable to South African consumers: the confidence that their money is being well spent.