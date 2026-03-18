Spar Group launches voluntary severance programme as part of turnaround strategy

Spar Group has announced the implementation of a voluntary severance programme in selected areas of its business, as the retailer moves to streamline operations and strengthen its financial position.

The company confirmed on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, that the initiative forms part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at improving competitiveness and aligning its cost base with current market conditions.

Cost reset to support long-term growth

According to Spar, the programme is a key component of its ongoing turnaround strategy.

“The severance programme is part of a broader reset designed to align the Group’s cost base with current trading conditions and to ensure that Spar is structured appropriately to support future sustainable growth,” the retailer said.

The company emphasised that the process will not impact its network of independent retailers or the services provided to them, underscoring its continued focus on operational performance across its retail ecosystem.

Spar has not disclosed which specific business units will be affected.

Workforce footprint across markets

In its latest disclosures, Spar reported a workforce of 4,657 permanent employees across its Southern African operations, which span South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Eswatini and Lesotho.

Its international footprint includes a significant presence in Ireland, where the group employs 2,121 staff across 1,161 stores and 26 distribution depots.

Pressure on margins amid competitive trading conditions

The restructuring comes against a backdrop of muted growth and margin pressure in a highly competitive retail environment.

In its most recent trading update for the 18 weeks ended 30 January 2026, Spar reported turnover growth of 2.1%, alongside a decline in gross profit margin.

The retailer attributed margin pressure to several factors, including:

An unfavourable sales mix



Increased promotional activity during the Black Friday period



Ongoing investment in loyalty programmes and margin recovery initiatives, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal

At the same time, the group continues to face a rising cost base, driven by wage inflation and sustained investment in IT infrastructure, including the rollout of its SAP system.

Structural changes to restore competitiveness

Spar said the voluntary severance programme forms part of a broader set of structural initiatives designed to improve efficiency and restore profitability over the medium term.

“In response, and as previously communicated, Spar has identified a set of structural initiatives to realign its cost base with prevailing trading conditions and medium-term margin objectives,” the company noted.

As the retailer navigates a challenging consumer and operating environment, the success of these measures will be critical in determining its ability to stabilise margins, enhance competitiveness and return to sustainable growth.