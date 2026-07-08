When it comes to grocery shopping in SA, it's all about the experience

The grocery industry in South Africa is changing dramatically. Although consumers still place a high value on affordability, merchants are realising that price is no longer sufficient to win over new customers. The consumers of today are seeking experiences.

Image supplied

According to NielsenIQ's Consumer Outlook: Guide to 2026, consumers are becoming increasingly intentional in their spending, prioritising products, brands and retail experiences that offer genuine value, quality and relevance.

The research highlights that convenience is also being redefined, with shoppers expecting seamless, personalised and low-friction experiences across every touchpoint.

At the same time, Deloitte's 2026 Retail Industry Global Outlook notes that retailers are facing a structural shift in consumer behaviour, with shoppers increasingly assessing value through a broader lens that includes experience, trust, quality and service, rather than price alone.

Against this backdrop, retailers globally are rethinking the role of the physical store.

Increasingly, supermarkets are borrowing from hospitality, food service and lifestyle sectors to encourage longer visits and deeper customer engagement.

Cafés, chef-led food counters, curated speciality ranges and experiential store design are becoming important differentiators as retailers seek to create compelling reasons for consumers to visit physical stores.

It is within this context that The Spar Group opened South Africa's first Spar Gourmet store at Zimbali Oasis on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast in 2025.

The premium retail concept forms part of Spar's broader strategy to better serve distinct consumer segments through differentiated retail formats. Spar sees significant potential for the premium format, with plans to establish between 30 and 40 Spar Gourmet stores nationally over time.

"The design ensures that shoppers view the store as more than just a stop along the way, but a great shopping destination to explore and enjoy," Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications and Sponsorship Manager at The Spar Group South Africa.

"The focus is not simply on providing necessities, but on crafting an environment where shopping becomes a pleasurable and immersive experience. Whether it's enjoying a relaxed coffee break at Vida e Caffè or freshly prepared meals by skilled chefs, every visit to Spar Gourmet is intended to be a journey of discovery and delight."

Built around an intuitive three-loop design, the format combines café-style convenience, freshly prepared meals, premium grocery offerings and everyday essentials within a contemporary, design-led environment.

The concept has been developed in partnership with the Anderson family, long-standing independent Spar retailers who have operated stores in and around Umhlanga for nearly three decades.

Their extensive retail experience and understanding of local consumer preferences have helped shape the format, ensuring that it remains rooted in community needs while introducing a more premium shopping experience.

"The modern consumer expects retail environments that reflect their lifestyles and offer something beyond convenience alone," says Maubane. "Consumers are looking for spaces that inspire, enable discovery and provide meaningful experiences. Retailers that successfully combine convenience, quality and experience will be best positioned to meet these evolving expectations."

As consumers continue to redefine what value means, retailers are being challenged to think beyond products and promotions. Increasingly, success will depend on creating environments that combine convenience, quality and experience.