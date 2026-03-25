The 'experience economy' has arrived as consumers' expectations shift

Years of economic pressure, digital acceleration and shifting expectations have reshaped how people decide, spend and stay loyal. As 2026 settles in, this is no longer about recovery or short-term adjustment. It is a structural reset in how consumers evaluate value and how brands must respond.

Adheesh Ori, Accenture Song, South Africa. Image supplied

Product alone is no longer a differentiator. Experience has become the strategy. Consumers are not simply buying goods or services; they are assessing how easily a brand fits into their lives.

Convenience, clarity and consistency now carry as much weight as quality or price. The brands that win will be those that design every interaction to feel intuitive, responsive and respectful of people’s time and realities.

Artificial intelligence is central to this shift. It is no longer a futuristic add-on in SA but a core capability shaping our competitiveness.

AI enables organisations to interpret demand signals faster, personalise engagement at scale and remove friction before frustration sets in. It supports better forecasting, smarter pricing and more relevant recommendations.

Credibility matters even more

In a market where loyalty is fragile and alternatives are one click away, intelligence at scale is becoming the difference between being considered and being ignored.

For customers, LLM-driven search is becoming more conversational, intent-led, and rooted in personal experience. In this context, credibility matters more than keywords or price comparisons – with decisions increasingly shaped by trusted reviews and consistent brand experiences.

South Africans are navigating rising costs, infrastructure instability, political noise and digital overload. Yet rather than lowering expectations, these pressures have sharpened them.

Consumers are more deliberate, more research-driven and less tolerant of poor experiences. They expect value that extends beyond price, communication that is transparent and service that is dependable. They are influenced by creators, reviews and global standards that continuously redefine what “good” looks like. Relevance must now be earned repeatedly, not assumed.

A behavioural shift emerges

A clear behavioural shift is emerging across categories. The old belief that cheapest wins is fading. In its place is a search for durable value: offerings that combine functional excellence, thoughtful design and reliability without unnecessary mark-ups.

People want products that work the first time, services that keep their promises and experiences that feel seamless. They are willing to pay for confidence and convenience, but not for hype. In this environment, value is measured over time, not at the checkout.

The divide between digital and physical has effectively disappeared, forming phygital. Consumers move fluidly between social discovery, online comparison, AI-assisted research and in-store confirmation.

To them, it is one continuous journey. Brands that treat channels as separate projects create friction. Those that build connected ecosystems create momentum. Each touchpoint must recognise context, remember preferences and reduce repetition. Continuity is no longer innovative; it is expected.

Trust becomes a selling point

Trust has become a primary competitive advantage. Consumers reward brands that are clear about pricing, honest about delays and consistent in fulfilment.

They look for proof of ethical sourcing and credible sustainability rather than marketing claims. They do not demand perfection, but they do expect transparency and accountability. In uncertain times, predictability becomes powerful.

The next phase of change will be shaped by agentic commerce. As AI tools increasingly help consumers compare prices, monitor spending and automate replenishment, decision-making will shift from persuasion to verification.

Brands will not only need to appeal to people but also to the systems acting and selecting on their behalf. If information is unclear, stock unreliable or value difficult to justify, options will quietly disappear from consideration. In this environment, visibility itself becomes earned.

Reframing strategies

For leaders, this moment requires reframing strategy around real-life contexts rather than product categories. Designing around moments such as stretching a paycheque, managing a household or prioritising wellbeing reveals deeper insight than demographics alone.

Intelligent systems should anticipate needs and remove friction, while human touch remains present where empathy and reassurance matter. Operational excellence must be treated as a core brand signal, not a back-office function.

The South African consumer is redefining the rules with clarity and confidence. They want brands that understand their pressures, respect their time and deliver measurable value. The organisations that blend data, creativity, technology and human insight will shape the next chapter.

In 2026, the brands that endure will be those that earn the right to be chosen, consistently and convincingly.