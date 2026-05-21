Experiential-led retail is reviving South Africa's shopping malls

E-commerce's explosive expansion has drastically changed the global retail scene, forcing retailers to reconsider how they interact with modern customers in physical stores.

But rather than diminishing the role of brick-and-mortar retail, this shift has accelerated the evolution of experience-led shopping destinations that continue to attract consumers, tenants and investors alike.

“It’s true that the rise of online shopping has fundamentally reshaped consumer behaviour,” says Justin Thom, a director at Galetti Corporate Real Estate.

“But physical retail has evolved alongside it. Today, successful retail environments are those that create an experience that consumers can’t replicate online,” he adds.

The rise of experiential retail

The ongoing shift toward experiential retail has been particularly evident in the furniture, homeware and décor sectors, where tactile interaction, spatial visualisation and curated showroom experiences remain central to the purchasing journey.

Retail group giant TFG has doubled down on its physical retail investment, announcing in 2025 its plans to open more than 100 new stores while continuing to expand its omnichannel retail strategy across brands including @home, Coricraft and Volpes.

The move reinforces growing confidence in curated physical shopping environments, particularly within the homeware and lifestyle categories

“Retailers are increasingly recognising the value of physical environments that strengthen customer engagement and long-term brand loyalty,” says Thom. “Consumers still want spaces where they can browse, discover products, interact with brands and enjoy a more immersive shopping experience.”

Where retail meets lifestyle and design

This growing demand for experience-led retail has been a key driver of foot traffic in specialist precincts like Kramerville, which are designed to prioritise discovery, inspiration and engagement over purely transactional shopping.

“Kramerville’s strength lies in the fact that it operates as an ecosystem rather than just a collection of stores. When you have complementary retailers, designers, studios and lifestyle businesses operating within the same node, it naturally drives stronger engagement, repeat visits and longer browsing times,” shares Thom.

Investors are backing resilient retail assets

Thom says the growing overlap between retail, hospitality and lifestyle offerings is increasingly shaping how investors assess retail property opportunities.

“We’re seeing growing investor interest in assets that offer diversified income streams, experiential components and strong positioning within established precincts.”

Confidence in resilient retail assets is also reflected in recent REIT performance.

JSE-listed retail REIT Hyprop Investments, whose South African portfolio includes destination shopping malls Rosebank Mall and Canal Walk, reported a 12.9% increase in distributable income for the six months through December 2025 and increased turnover to R15.5bn.

The REITs gains were not limited to financial results, with trading density up 7.5%, improved foot traffic (+1.9%) and declining vacancy rates across its retail portfolio.

Location also remains central to the success of retail investment opportunities.

Sealed bid process creates a controlled route to market

As demand grows for well-positioned, income-producing retail and lifestyle assets, sealed bid processes are increasingly being used to create a structured and competitive environment for strategic purchasers.

Unlike a public auction, a sealed bid process allows qualified buyers to engage with the opportunity through a controlled timetable, access detailed due diligence material, and submit their strongest offer within a defined framework.