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    Soweto-born Khoi Tech opens its first-ever retail store

    South African technology brand Khoi Tech has officially opened the doors to its very first brick-and-mortar retail store at Telkom Park, marking a defining moment not only for the Soweto-born company, but for local innovation across the country.
    25 May 2026
    25 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Launched on Africa Day, the milestone represents far more than the opening of a retail space. It is the culmination of years of vision, sacrifice, determination, and belief in the ability of African brands to compete, lead, and thrive in the technology sector.

    From humble beginnings in Soweto to becoming one of South Africa’s emerging technology success stories, Khoi Tech’s journey embodies the dreams of many young South Africans who dare to imagine beyond their circumstances.

    The opening of the store stands as a symbol of possibility, proof that locally developed brands can build products, create opportunities, and shape the future of African technology.

    At the heart of this milestone is the strategic enablement and support provided by Telkom, whose partnership has helped unlock growth opportunities for Khoi Tech and accelerate its vision of making innovative technology more accessible to South Africans.

    The official launch also saw Khoi Tech unveil its new Khoi Plug and Play 5G Router, powered by Telkom, aimed at providing fast, reliable, and accessible connectivity solutions for homes, entrepreneurs, students, and businesses across the country.

    The launch reinforces the company’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that more South Africans can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

    Speaking at the launch, Seati Moloi, founder and CEO of Khoi Tech, reflected on the emotional significance of the occasion.

    “Today is bigger than the opening of a store. It is a reminder to every young person across South Africa that their dreams are valid. Khoi Tech was built on courage, faith, and the belief that African innovation deserves space, visibility, and support. To stand here today at Telkom Park, opening our first official retail store on Africa Day, is deeply emotional for us. We are proud to be building products for our people, by our people, and with partners like Telkom who continue to believe in the power of local innovation to transform lives.”

    The store will provide customers with direct access to Khoi Tech’s growing range of smart devices and technology solutions, while also serving as a physical representation of what can happen when local talent is nurtured, supported, and given room to grow.

    As South Africa continues to seek solutions to unemployment, economic inclusion, and digital access, the Khoi Tech story serves as an inspiring example of the impact that can be achieved when corporates and local entrepreneurs work together to build sustainable African success stories.

    Read more: brick-and-mortar retail, Khoi Tech
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