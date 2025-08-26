Soweto startup Khoi Tech showcased at JSE as Proudly SA backs SMMEs

Proudly South African has launched its Market Access Platform (Map) at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), a digital marketplace aimed at linking small businesses with corporates and opening new procurement opportunities for SMMEs.

One of the businesses spotlighted at the launch was Khoi Tech, a Soweto-born wearable technology company that has grown from township startup to national innovator.

Khoi Tech on the JSE stage

Khoi Tech chief executive Seati Moloi told the JSE audience that platforms such as Map and the Proudly SA e-commerce store had been crucial in providing visibility and access to new sales channels. Its locally developed Khoi Afriwatch smartwatch and Khoi Afripods earbuds are now listed on both platforms.

“These platforms gave us visibility into the corporate sector, driving not just sales but meaningful conversations with large companies about procurement and partnerships,” Moloi said. “This is the scale every SMME strives for.”

SAB hands over Map to Proudly SA

Originally developed by South African Breweries (SAB), the Map platform has now been officially transferred to Proudly South African to scale nationally. SAB vice president of corporate affairs, Zoleka Lisa, said the handover was an investment in creating new opportunities for local businesses.

Building supply chain-ready SMMEs

Proudly SA chief executive Eustace Mashimbye described Map as a pipeline to help small companies become supply chain-ready. “Khoi Tech is proof that South African innovation is world-class – it just needs the right platform to be seen and to soar,” he said.

Looking ahead

The event, hosted at Africa’s largest capital market, underscored the potential for SMMEs to grow beyond township roots and enter larger value chains. With Map, Proudly SA aims to position more local businesses for corporate partnerships and long-term growth.