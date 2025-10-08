South Africa
ICT
    AI fintech Optasia aims to raise $375m in South African listing

    Optasia, a fintech company partly owned by Ethos Capital, said on Wednesday, 7 October, it planned to list on South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange and raise up to R6.3bn ($375 million) by selling a combination of new and existing shares.
    8 Oct 2025
    8 Oct 2025
    People chat next to the reception of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), in Sandton, South Africa, on 1 August 2025. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    People chat next to the reception of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), in Sandton, South Africa, on 1 August 2025. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    The company, which operates AI-powered financial services in 38 countries, will raise about R1.3bn in an initial public offering and also hold a private placement of at least R5bn for existing shareholders, it said in a statement.

    "An IPO will allow us to accelerate our growth, raise our visibility as a leading global fintech and continue innovating to expand financial opportunity where it is needed most," CEO Salvador Anglada said.

    Optasia, headquartered in Dubai, provides micro-financing and mobile phone airtime credit to people who often don't have traditional bank accounts, primarily in emerging markets. The company said it had around 121 million monthly active users and processed over 32 million loan transactions daily.

    It was founded in 2012 and operates mostly in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Its distribution partners include South African mobile operators MTN, Vodacom and Airtel.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
