AI fintech Optasia aims to raise $375m in South African listing
The company, which operates AI-powered financial services in 38 countries, will raise about R1.3bn in an initial public offering and also hold a private placement of at least R5bn for existing shareholders, it said in a statement.
"An IPO will allow us to accelerate our growth, raise our visibility as a leading global fintech and continue innovating to expand financial opportunity where it is needed most," CEO Salvador Anglada said.
Optasia, headquartered in Dubai, provides micro-financing and mobile phone airtime credit to people who often don't have traditional bank accounts, primarily in emerging markets. The company said it had around 121 million monthly active users and processed over 32 million loan transactions daily.
It was founded in 2012 and operates mostly in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Its distribution partners include South African mobile operators MTN, Vodacom and Airtel.
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters