South Africa
Logistics Aviation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTakealot Fulfilment SolutionsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Air Algérie receives its first Airbus A330neo

    Air Algérie has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900, marking the start of a major long-haul fleet renewal and signalling the next phase of its international expansion.
    18 Nov 2025
    18 Nov 2025
    Source: Airbus
    Source: Airbus

    The aircraft, handed over in Toulouse, will support Air Algérie’s plans to open new transatlantic and Asian routes from Algiers. The airline is scheduled to receive seven additional A330neo aircraft, which will make it the largest operator of the type on the African continent.

    New cabin and configurations

    Air Algérie’s A330neo is fitted with a three-class cabin:

    • 18 full-flat seats in Business
    • 24 Premium Economy seats
    • 266 Economy seats

    The A330neo comes with Airbus’s Airspace cabin, designed to offer more personal space, larger overhead bins, updated lighting and the latest in in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

    Maintenance and future capability

    The airline plans to develop its maintenance and repair skills around the A330neo and establish a dedicated training centre to support operations.
    By the end of October 2025, the A330 Family had accumulated more than 1,900 firm orders from over 130 customers.

    The A330neo is already cleared to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with Airbus aiming for full 100% SAF capability by 2030.

    Read more: African airlines, air travel, air transport
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz