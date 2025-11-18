South Africa
    Gautrain Management Agency wins award for public sector governance

    The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) has received the 2025 Integrated Reporting Award in the Public Sector category at the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa (CGISA) Integrated Reporting Awards.
    18 Nov 2025
    18 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Hosted by CGISA in partnership with the JSE Limited, the awards have celebrated excellence in corporate reporting since 1956, promoting accurate financial reporting and full disclosure to stakeholders.

    "This award cements GMA’s reputation as a beacon of excellence in public sector governance, financial accountability, and ethical administration. The Agency’s unwavering commitment to clean governance is evident in its remarkable achievement of maintaining an unbroken clean audit record for the 13th consecutive year," said Kedibone Diale-Tlabel, Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport.

    Earlier this year, GMA also secured ISO certification for its Integrated Management System (IMS), covering Quality Management (ISO 9001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001), and Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001), awarded by DQS South Africa.

    GMA board chairperson Professor Mfanelo Ntsobi said: “This recognition is a testament to GMA’s disciplined and consistent approach to good corporate governance. As the Board, we take pride in the Agency’s transparency, accountability, and responsible management of public resources, values deeply embedded in every aspect of its operations.”

    Since 2006, the Gautrain Management Agency has managed, coordinated, and overseen the Gautrain project, implementing the concession agreement between the Gauteng Provincial Government and the concessionaire, while supporting the provincial government in rolling out transport and rail-related projects.

    environmental management, Gautrain Management Agency, logistics industry, GMA, Occupational Health and Safety, transport and logistics, Gauteng transport, South Africa transport
