Global recognition as Bamba Learn listed in HundrED’s top 100 edtech solutions

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani's innovative learning app, Bamba Learn has been named one of the Top 100 most impactful and scalable education solutions in the world by the HundrED Global Collection 2026.

Supplied image

Renowned education non-profit based in Finland, HundrED evaluates thousands of innovations from around the world before selecting the final 100 for its annual catalogue, which highlights global innovations transforming the future of education. These innovations are chosen for their evidence of impact, ability to scale, and relevance to global learning challenges.

“The innovations featured in the HundrED Global Collection 2026 are not only impactful and scalable, they also embody resilience and adaptability,” says Lasse Leponiemi, CEO of HundrED. “Every year, HundrED selects 100 of the most impactful and scalable education innovations that are shaping the global education ecosystem. The work of selecting these innovations gives us insight into how educators and innovators are responding to shifting global priorities.”

Bamba Learn

Bamba Learn is a South African-developed early learning app designed for children aged two to six. What sets it apart is that it is not just a digital tool but part of a broader ecosystem that includes a play-based curriculum, an online assessment centre, teacher upskilling through SACE-accredited training, leadership development for principals, and ongoing mentorship.

The app supports early literacy, numeracy, motor development, cognitive growth and socio-emotional skills through interactive, age-appropriate games and activities. It was developed alongside inclusion specialists to ensure that children with disabilities and diverse learning needs are able to participate fully.

Over the past four years, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani has implemented the Bambanani programme in 710 ECD centres across all nine provinces. The programme has reached more than 63,000 children and close to 5,000 teachers.

The integration of technology with in-person mentoring, teacher training, and centre-based assessments has helped create a consistent and measurable approach to improving early childhood learning outcomes. Children are evaluated termly through the online assessment centre, and the data is used to guide targeted interventions, classroom support and continuous improvement.

More than an award

“This recognition is a proud moment for South Africa. It proves that locally developed, community-rooted solutions can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best. Our mission remains simple: to ensure that every child can thrive by five,” says Theresa Michael, CEO of Afrika Tikkun Bambanani.

The HundrED recognition is a reminder that with the right tools, partnerships and commitment, meaningful change in early childhood education is not only possible, but already happening.