Transforming education through edtech: Success stories from Free State and Northern Cape

Educational inequality remains a significant challenge in South Africa, particularly in rural areas where under-resourced schools lag behind their urban counterparts. Despite efforts to bridge the gap, systemic issues like inadequate infrastructure and a lack of qualified teachers continue to hinder progress. However, edtech innovations are emerging as critical solutions, transforming educational experiences in some of the country’s most underperforming schools.

Interactive multimedia impact

The Edukite learning app has made a tangible impact in the Free State and Northern Cape, using interactive multimedia tools to address educational gaps. Their platform delivers content aligned with the South African CAPS curriculum for grades 8 to 12, incorporating 2D and 3D animations, simulations, and virtual labs. Importantly, this content is accessible offline, making it suitable for areas with limited internet connectivity – crucial in a country where digital access can be inconsistent.

Free State: Closing the educational divide

In the Free State, Edukite has improved educational outcomes in 137 underperforming schools. The programme has led to significant improvements, particularly in traditionally difficult subjects like Physical Sciences, where pass rates increased by 12% over three years resulting in 1,400 additional passes. This is a sizeable improvement compared to schools not using Edukite’s resources, where there were only 481 additional passes over the three years. This initiative showcases how targeted interventions can uplift struggling learners at scale.

Even more impressive is that these results have been achieved despite larger class sizes. With an average of 38 learners per matric class – nearly double that of other schools – the effective use of Edukite’s technology has demonstrated that quality learning can still take place, regardless of teacher-to-learner ratios. Furthermore, the number of schools achieving pass rates above 70% grew significantly, proving that edtech can help bridge the educational divide, even in resource-limited environments.

Northern Cape: Fostering quality passes with edtech

The Northern Cape’s experience with this unique tech-based learning has been equally promising. Rolled out in 135 schools, Edukite’s interactive content was introduced in key subjects such as Life Sciences and Geography. In just the first year of implementation, Life Sciences pass rates improved by 11%, while Geography saw a 6% increase. Beyond simply raising pass rates, the quality of passes also improved, with more learners achieving higher grades. This improvement in quality demonstrates the company’s ability not just to help learners pass, but to help them excel academically.

The platform’s use of virtual labs and interactive simulations provides learners with an opportunity to experiment, visualise, and actively engage with the material in ways that traditional teaching often cannot. Such innovative methods encourage a deeper understanding and retention of subject matter, equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need for future success.

Supporting teachers for sustainable impact

While Edukite is focused on learners, it also emphasises teacher support. Training sessions help teachers integrate multimedia tools into their lesson plans, fostering a tech-friendly environment that enhances traditional teaching practices. By building educators’ capacity to use these tools effectively, Edukite has ensured that its platform is not just a short-term intervention but a sustainable, long-term solution for improving educational outcomes.

Teachers in the Free State and Northern Cape have reported that Edukite’s platform has helped them overcome traditional challenges in the classroom, such as explaining abstract scientific concepts. By equipping teachers with engaging multimedia content, these educators are empowered to deliver lessons that captivate students’ attention, improving both comprehension and enthusiasm for learning.

Device security and sustainability

Implementing edtech at scale comes with challenges, particularly around device safety and management. The Edukite team have addressed these concerns by incorporating tracking tools that ensure devices are used appropriately and remain secure. These tools allow for real-time monitoring of device usage, preventing misuse or theft, and ensuring that each device remains a valuable educational resource.

Additionally, the devices and content are encrypted adding an extra layer of security that protects both learners and the educational content. These security measures make government-driven educational initiatives safer, providing peace of mind that educational devices will be used responsibly.

A model for nationwide educational transformation

These success stories in the Free State and Northern Cape serve as powerful examples of the transformative potential of EdTech in addressing South Africa’s educational challenges. By providing accessible, offline, high-quality content and supporting educators, Edukite has developed a scalable model that can be replicated across the country to uplift learner outcomes.

As the integration of technology in education continues to evolve, these initiatives in underperforming schools show that digital tools can bring about lasting change. By closing the education divide and ensuring that all learners – regardless of their background or access to resources – have the opportunity to succeed, Edukite together with schools, government departments and educators, is paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous future for South African education.

You can download the APP or visit https://www.edukite.co.za/.



