PrismAwards2025 open with new additions

Entries for the Prism Awards 2025 for public relations and communication excellence are open, with the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) calling on agencies, in-house teams, students, and academics across Southern Africa to submit campaigns, ideas, and people redefining the future of the profession.

The Awards close 7 August.

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) says these awards have evolved to more than an awards programme, and includes:

The Prism Awards, recognising impactful storytelling campaigns and communicators.

The Prisms Summit, bringing together thought leaders, professionals, and change makers for future-focused learning and collaboration.

A new academic track, showcasing research that informs and advances the profession.

New student categories to shine a spotlight on emerging PR talent.

Updated categories, including ESG-aligned work and sector-specific innovations.

For the first time, Prisms will adopt a regional hosting model, with Johannesburg set to host the 2025 gala event.

“The Human Factor”

This year’s theme, “The Human Factor” honours the empathy, authenticity, and purpose that define powerful communication in a world craving real connection.

“The Prisms have grown into a movement that champions meaningful storytelling, ethical leadership, and professional excellence,” says Bradly Howland, president-elect of Prisa.

“We’re not just spotlighting great work — we’re building the future of our industry, together.

“As part of this, we’re honouring communication that connects, moves, and shapes society through strategic, human-centred storytelling.”

Howland adds that being part of the Prisms is about more than accolades; it’s about influence.

"Every submission contributes to a greater mission — to raise the bar, elevate our voice, and grow the credibility of communications across Africa.”

Last year saw a record-breaking number of entries. Submit your entries here.