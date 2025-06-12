#PrismAwards2025 open with new additions
The Awards close 7 August.
The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (Prisa) says these awards have evolved to more than an awards programme, and includes:
- The Prism Awards, recognising impactful storytelling campaigns and communicators.
- The Prisms Summit, bringing together thought leaders, professionals, and change makers for future-focused learning and collaboration.
- A new academic track, showcasing research that informs and advances the profession.
- New student categories to shine a spotlight on emerging PR talent.
- Updated categories, including ESG-aligned work and sector-specific innovations.
- For the first time, Prisms will adopt a regional hosting model, with Johannesburg set to host the 2025 gala event.
“The Human Factor”
This year’s theme, “The Human Factor” honours the empathy, authenticity, and purpose that define powerful communication in a world craving real connection.
“The Prisms have grown into a movement that champions meaningful storytelling, ethical leadership, and professional excellence,” says Bradly Howland, president-elect of Prisa.
“We’re not just spotlighting great work — we’re building the future of our industry, together.
“As part of this, we’re honouring communication that connects, moves, and shapes society through strategic, human-centred storytelling.”
Howland adds that being part of the Prisms is about more than accolades; it’s about influence.
"Every submission contributes to a greater mission — to raise the bar, elevate our voice, and grow the credibility of communications across Africa.”
Last year saw a record-breaking number of entries. Submit your entries here.
Related
Tlhogi Ngwato | Why silence is not golden - 5 sins leaders make 1 hour Collaboration and storytelling wins Cape Town for Publicis 3 hours Part 1: Scopen - Advertising investment increases in Chile 21 hours Sustainability dips but still drives choice in the luxury market 1 day Tshiamo Maremela steps up as Orchard on 25’s new CEO 1 day SA electronic deeds registration system modernises property registration 2 days