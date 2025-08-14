BehindtheIMC | Dr Gillian Hammah on the human edge in an AI-driven marketing world

Dr Gillian Hammah, chief marketing officer of Aya Data, will present People or AI. The Business Decision Facing Marketers Today. as a keynote speaker at the Nedbank IMC Conference 2025 that takes place on 18 September at the Mosaiek Teatro in Fairland, Randburg.

Source: Nedbank IMC

Bizcommunity, together with the Nedbank IMC Conference, will present exclusive profiles of the speakers running up to the event.

Hammah is a versatile leader with nearly three decades of experience in marketing, strategy, and leadership across Ghana and Canada, who has led large teams, developed market strategies, and delivered results in financial services and digital innovation.

Her current focus is on utilising AI-driven solutions to help companies strengthen their market position and achieve sustainable growth.

"I’ve always loved marketing, and I’ve fallen in love with AI. Put the two together and you’ve got something truly game-changing — a future where brands and consumers connect in ways we couldn’t have imagined a few years ago," says Hammah.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Driven.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

AI assistants and agents are about to change everything. We’re talking about cutting delivery times for marketing work from weeks to minutes — without sacrificing creativity or quality. This means huge productivity gains and lower costs for those who embrace it. I don’t believe AI should replace humans, but it will absolutely change how we work.

The best marketers will be those who master these tools and deliver faster, smarter. One of my favourite new quotes sums it up perfectly: “AI will not replace humans, but humans who use AI will replace those who don’t.” That’s the future of Marketing — and beyond.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

I love pushing the boundaries of what people expect from “a marketer.” Marketing is often underestimated, but in reality, it demands strategy, creativity, and business acumen. Surprising people who say, “I didn’t know you could do that” is one of the best feelings. I love breaking that mold.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

IMC is such an iconic platform — and it’s incredible to see Africa at the heart of the conversation. I’m thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates our continent’s talent, creativity, and innovation. It’s an honour to share ideas that might just change the way we all think about marketing and the decisions that drive our industry forward.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

Always strive for excellence — excellence speaks for you, even when you’re not in the room.

Given the above, what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

The fundamentals — creativity, storytelling, building connections — will always matter, but the tools and channels are evolving at lightning

speed.

Don’t wait for someone to teach you — go out, explore, experiment, and learn every day (be a sponge). AI has levelled the playing field, so grab every opportunity to master it.

About the IMC 2025

Early bird tickets to the Nedbank IMC 2025 on 18 September have sold out. In-person tickets are priced at R4000 (excl. VAT). Virtual tickets are also available.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit IMC

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. Launched in 2019, it has become Africa’s biggest marketing conference. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2025 theme is Marketing is Business.