BehindtheIMC | Zubair Timol: AI and culture as catalysts for African growth

Bizcommunity together with the Nedbank IMC Conference, will present exclusive profiles of the speakers running up to the event.

Timol is partner and global vice president of culture at Meltwater, with a career spanning markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

He has worked on building teams, expanding operations, and exploring how technology and cultural understanding can drive growth in emerging economies.

His current focus includes the role of AI, leadership, and inclusivity in shaping the future of business.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Global.

What excites you the most about your industry?

What excites me most is the opportunity to make a meaningful impact - on people, on culture, and on performance. Our industry operates at the intersection of innovation and human connection, and that makes it incredibly dynamic. Every time I step into a new city or room - whether it’s in New York, Singapore, or Johannesburg - I see how universal the hunger for connection, growth, and transformation really is.

What we do isn’t just about data or technology; it’s about how those tools empower people to exceed their potential. Being part of that global conversation and helping to shape it - that’s what keeps me energised.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

The biggest shift we’re seeing - and one I’m deeply interested in - is the evolution of AI from novelty to necessity. At the moment, many are still treating AI like a toy: something we test, experiment with, and then put away.

The real opportunity lies in transitioning from toy to tool to teammate. That means embedding AI into our workflows in ways that enhance human capability, not replace it.

But that shift doesn’t just require tech - it demands investment in internal skill building, strategic context, and cultural alignment. As an industry, our challenge now is not just to adopt new tools but to reshape how we work with them. And that’s where the most exciting possibilities lie.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

Without a doubt, it's creating environments where people can thrive. I’ve been fortunate to visit over 70 cities with Meltwater and to witness firsthand how culture transcends borders. What gives me the deepest sense of fulfilment is knowing we’ve helped someone unlock something in themselves - a new level of performance, confidence, or purpose.

Whether it’s launching a global summit or building internal initiatives, it’s the human ripple effect that matters most. That’s what I show up for: helping people not just meet expectations, but exceed their highest potential.

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

I’m excited to speak at IMC, not only because of the incredible minds in the room, but also because of what it represents: a chance to shape conversations that will ripple across our industry. In a moment when our industry is evolving faster than ever, events like IMC offer a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and re-imagine - not in isolation, but in collaboration with others who are shaping what comes next.

Being part of that conversation, in a city like Johannesburg that carries real personal meaning for me, is both a privilege and a responsibility. It’s not just about sharing ideas - it’s about helping to move the industry forward.

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

I’ve always subscribed to the notion of people, culture, and business. Hiring people with talent and potential has been the cornerstone of our success. However, potential isn’t always developed in comfort - it’s developed through trust, constructive feedback, and ambitious goals that both inspire and challenge. Once you have hired that person, it is the culture around them that will help shape their journey and amplify the individual.

Culture is the energy you feel when you walk into an office or interact with a colleague - it’s the bridge between aspiration and accomplishment. And it’s a universal language that transcends borders. In my experience, if you invest in the right people and nurture the right culture, the business results will follow.

Given the above, what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

Don’t rely on AI for everything! Jokes aside, having led teams across South Africa and conducted business throughout the African continent, I’ve seen firsthand how quickly our industry evolves - often every quarter. With that rapid change comes enormous opportunity. So take this moment to learn, upskill, and lean in.

My second piece of advice? Set goals that are a little scary. A little uncomfortable. At the intersection of AI, social media, and shifting societal norms, the next generation of leaders is being shaped. For those who dare to dream, there is a golden opportunity to make an impact in our industry.

