South Africa
Marketing & Media ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

TLC Worldwide AfricaDMASATopco MediaAdBotCity Lodge HotelsOgilvy South AfricaDentsuMediaHeads 360Algoa FMUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementHeineken BeveragesTractor OutdoorHelmBizcommunity.comKena OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    #MentalHealthMonth: How agencies can build care

    Agencies know how to build campaigns. What we’re still learning is how to build care. While Mental Health Month ends today, the topic shouldn’t. Because if we only talk about mental health when the calendar tells us to, we’ve already missed the point.
    By Steven Mervis
    31 Oct 2025
    31 Oct 2025
    Steven Mervis, head of strategy at MscSports, says while Mental Health Month ends today, the topic shouldn’t (Image supplied)
    Steven Mervis, head of strategy at MscSports, says while Mental Health Month ends today, the topic shouldn’t (Image supplied)

    Awareness is easy; consistency takes work. The real question is how we keep showing up for people when the calendar flips.

    The industry truth – our work asks for intensity

    Agency life moves fast. Tight deadlines, demanding clients, constant creative stretch. That’s part of the deal, and most of us love it. But loving the work doesn’t cancel out what it takes from you.

    The problem isn’t the pressure; it’s when there’s no space to recover from it. Exhaustion often gets mistaken for dedication.

    But fatigue doesn’t prove passion; it drains it.

    If the job draws deeply from people’s energy and emotion, then we have a duty to help refill the tank – with structure, empathy, and balance that’s built in, not bolted on.

    The shift – mental health is cultural infrastructure

    Mental health can’t sit in policy documents; it has to live in how we lead. That means designing systems where honesty feels safe.

    Training managers to listen, not just manage. Building flexibility that respects people’s lives outside the brief.

    It’s not softness, it’s structure. The same way we plan projects and budgets, we can plan for sustainability.

    People’s emotional energy is part of our operating system, and when it runs low, everything else follows.

    The responsibility – leadership sets the tone

    Culture starts at the top.

    If leaders treat long hours as a badge of honour, that becomes the rule. If they talk openly about boundaries and balance, that becomes the norm.

    People don’t need flawless leaders; they need real ones. Leaders who notice when someone’s off.

    Who creates space for honesty without judgment. Who understands that care isn’t a nice-to-have – it’s how trust gets built.

    The result – humanity pays dividends

    When people feel supported, they show up differently. They think bravely, collaborate better, and stay longer. The work gets stronger because the people behind it do.

    So yes, mental health care is good for business, but that’s not why it matters. It matters because the work we do is human, and so are we.

    The choice – who we choose to be

    Every agency has a choice. We can chase output at any cost, or build places that bring people back to life.

    Mental health isn’t a campaign; it’s part of the culture we create every day. And if we get that right, we don’t just make better work, we make better people, and better places to do it in.

    Read more: advertising agencies, media agencies, mental health, culture, marketing agencies, MSCSPORTS, burnout
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Steven Mervis

    Steven Mervis is the head of strategy at MscSports.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz