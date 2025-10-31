MentalHealthMonth: How agencies can build care

Agencies know how to build campaigns. What we’re still learning is how to build care. While Mental Health Month ends today, the topic shouldn’t. Because if we only talk about mental health when the calendar tells us to, we’ve already missed the point.

Steven Mervis, head of strategy at MscSports, says while Mental Health Month ends today, the topic shouldn’t (Image supplied)

Awareness is easy; consistency takes work. The real question is how we keep showing up for people when the calendar flips.

The industry truth – our work asks for intensity

Agency life moves fast. Tight deadlines, demanding clients, constant creative stretch. That’s part of the deal, and most of us love it. But loving the work doesn’t cancel out what it takes from you.

The problem isn’t the pressure; it’s when there’s no space to recover from it. Exhaustion often gets mistaken for dedication.

But fatigue doesn’t prove passion; it drains it.

If the job draws deeply from people’s energy and emotion, then we have a duty to help refill the tank – with structure, empathy, and balance that’s built in, not bolted on.

The shift – mental health is cultural infrastructure

Mental health can’t sit in policy documents; it has to live in how we lead. That means designing systems where honesty feels safe.

Training managers to listen, not just manage. Building flexibility that respects people’s lives outside the brief.

It’s not softness, it’s structure. The same way we plan projects and budgets, we can plan for sustainability.

People’s emotional energy is part of our operating system, and when it runs low, everything else follows.

The responsibility – leadership sets the tone

Culture starts at the top.

If leaders treat long hours as a badge of honour, that becomes the rule. If they talk openly about boundaries and balance, that becomes the norm.

People don’t need flawless leaders; they need real ones. Leaders who notice when someone’s off.

Who creates space for honesty without judgment. Who understands that care isn’t a nice-to-have – it’s how trust gets built.

The result – humanity pays dividends

When people feel supported, they show up differently. They think bravely, collaborate better, and stay longer. The work gets stronger because the people behind it do.

So yes, mental health care is good for business, but that’s not why it matters. It matters because the work we do is human, and so are we.

The choice – who we choose to be

Every agency has a choice. We can chase output at any cost, or build places that bring people back to life.

Mental health isn’t a campaign; it’s part of the culture we create every day. And if we get that right, we don’t just make better work, we make better people, and better places to do it in.