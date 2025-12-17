Better Bellville steps up recycling efforts with new e-waste drop-off sites

Bellville is taking a bold step towards a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future with the introduction of new public e-waste drop-off points at any of the official ERA bins to support the circular economy. The e-waste bins can be found at the Spar in the New Boston Centre (a revitalised 10-storey mixed-use building) public parking lot at 85 Voortrekker Street, DF Malan High School, and the Bellville GTP Recycling & Buy-Back Centre at 1 AJ West Street, Bellville.

Led by the Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) through its better. bellville. together. this is a collaborative place-making initiative that has been taking shape in Bellville, supported and funded by the City of Cape Town. Together with key partners – eWaste Recycling Authority (ERA), eWASA, Taking Care of Businesses (TCB), and the New Boston building property owners – this activation marks an important moment for the Northern Suburbs.

As our reliance on technology grows, so does the mountain of discarded electronics we leave behind. In 2022, the world produced more than 62 million tonnes of e-waste – enough to circle the planet with 1.55 million trucks – yet only 22% was properly recycled. South Africa adds over 360,000 tonnes to that total each year but formally recycles only 12%, which allows dangerous substances such as mercury, cadmium and lead to enter our soil, water and homes.

The consequences are severe. Improperly handled e-waste can release over 1000 toxic chemicals into the environment annually, including neurotoxins that pose heightened risks to pregnant women and children. Across Africa, where formal recycling rates remain below 1% in many areas, communities are especially vulnerable.

The opportunity to do better is within reach. If global recycling rates increased to 60% by 2030, the world could save more than $38bn in health and environmental costs, while reducing pollution, conserving valuable metals, and creating new green jobs in repair, refurbishment, and recycling.

"Through the better. together. waste management programme, we are committed to building cleaner and more sustainable public spaces," says Warren Hewitt, CEO of the Greater Tygerberg Partnership. "This e-waste initiative brings together local partners and residents to tackle a global problem at a neighbourhood level. Every kettle, phone, and cable dropped off helps build a greener Bellville.”

E-waste is an environmental hazard, but also a missed economic opportunity. Inside old laptops, kettles, routers, phones, and TVs are valuable materials such as gold, copper, and rare earth elements worth billions globally. When collected correctly, these materials can be recovered, reused, and transformed into skills development and green employment opportunities for local youth.

A call to Bellville residents to take action

The new drop-off points are a community activation designed to make responsible disposal simple, visible, and accessible. The message urges residents and businesses not to dump or stash these items, and instead bring them in and turn e-waste into opportunity.

Residents are encouraged to drop off any unwanted or broken electronics, including anything with a plug or battery, and help reduce pollution while supporting the development of Bellville's emerging circular economy.

The drop-off bins will remain open to the public, and residents are encouraged to recycle:

Old phones and chargers



Laptops and accessories



TVs, monitors, small appliances



Cables, routers, modems



Any device with a plug or battery.

Clear signage at the site will list accepted items, operating times, and contact information for the collection and recycling teams.

Recycle your e-waste and win!

Take part in the e-waste recycling challenge. It only takes five minutes to help make our planet and Bellville better. together. and greener, and you could *win an amazing prize in the lucky draw taking place on 20 December 2025!

How to enter:

Recycle: Drop off your e-waste at any of the official ERA bins. Snap and submit: Take a quick photograph of your drop-off and share it in the comments section of any of our e-waste campaign posts on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Use hashtags: #ewasterecyclingchallange #gtp



*Ts&Cs apply and the winner will be tagged and announced on the GTP official social media pages. For more information, email az.gro.ptg@ofni.

Bellville exemplifies a microcosm of an urban centre embracing circular economy waste management principles through community-led initiatives. Local businesses and residents collaborate on recycling programmes, showcasing how this urban area can effectively promote sustainability and reduce waste.



