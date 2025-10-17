Bellville Business Expo 2025 set to spotlight sustainability and innovation in the Northern Suburbs

Cape Town, South Africa – The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) is proud to announce the third annual Bellville Business Expo, taking place on 28 - 29 October 2025 from 9am to 4pm daily at the Tyger Valley Shopping Centre Arena.

Don’t miss the Northern Suburbs ’only business expo – a flagship event that provides a vibrant platform for businesses to stand out, spark collaboration, and take their next big step forward.

This year’s Expo shines a spotlight on sustainability and innovation, providing a dynamic space for SMMEs to showcase their products and services, connect with stakeholders, and access new markets.

Highlights include keynote addresses from renowned speakers, strategic insights into scaling sustainable businesses, and networking opportunities with investors, industry leaders, and collaborators.

Entry is free, but registration is essential. Secure your ticket now at Quicket.

For more information, visit www.bellvilleconnect.co.za/bellville-business-expo.



