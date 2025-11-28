VSL Manufacturing unveils R750m plant to power Isuzu SA supply chain

VSL Manufacturing has opened a new R750m automotive manufacturing facility alongside the Isuzu Motors South Africa (Imsaf) assembly plant in Struandale, strengthening localisation, industrial capacity and job retention in the Eastern Cape.

The facility will support the production of components for the Isuzu D-Max and forms part of a strategy to deepen local supply capabilities, improve production efficiency and reduce logistics costs for OEM operations.

Transformation-led manufacturing investment

The investment was made possible through public and private funding, including contributions from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Automotive Industry Transformation Fund (AITF), Black Industrialists Scheme (BIS), Absa, property development investors, and Isuzu Motors South Africa. The capital mobilisation totalled R750m, with Isuzu contributing R260m.

VSL Manufacturing, established in 2018 after the liquidation of Stateline Pressed Metal in Komani, is 51% African female–owned. The company was founded by former employees Vuyo Skweyiya and Deon van Zyl, who secured funding to rebuild operations and reposition the business within the automotive value chain.

Supplier development and scaling

A key turning point came in 2021, when VSL was selected for Isuzu’s supplier development programme. The partnership enabled VSL to scale its capabilities, expand revenue, meet global supply standards and develop a long-term investment plan to address production capacity and competitiveness.

Strategically located next to Imsaf’s manufacturing facility, the new site enables real-time synchronisation with local OEM operations and strengthens localisation of components for the automotive sector.

Jobs and industrial capacity

To date, the expansion has created 52 new jobs in Gqeberha, while the Komani facility continues to support 66 skilled employees. Both sites contribute to building technical and industrial capacity in the province.

Industry collaboration

Commenting at the launch, VSL Manufacturing director Vuyo Skweyiya said the new facility reflects resilience and industry collaboration.

“We rebuilt, secured investment, and proved that South African suppliers can deliver to global manufacturing standards,” said Skweyiya.

Isuzu Motors South Africa president Billy Tom said the development aligns with the company’s regional growth strategy.

“We are positioning Gqeberha as a manufacturing hub for the continent. Local capabilities like VSL support this goal and help sustain high-value production in South Africa,” said Tom.

The facility will support full production for the 2026 financial year.