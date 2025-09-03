South Africa
    Aspen's profits tumble with R1.1bn loss

    Aspen Pharmacare made a full-year loss after tax of R1.1bn, it said, citing the impact of a material contractual manufacturing dispute and asset impairments of R4.1bn.
    3 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Christina Victoria Craft on Unsplash
    Image credit: Christina Victoria Craft on Unsplash

    The loss in the year ended 30 June compared to a profit after tax of R4.4bn the previous year. Group revenue edged 1% higher to R43bn.

    The dispute, the details of which are subject to contractual confidentiality, relates to a manufacturing and technology agreement with a contract manufacturing customer for mRNA products, Aspen said.

    Manufacturing revenue fell 21% to R11.1bn, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R668m in constant currency ended 62% lower than the prior year, impacted mainly by the dispute within the finished dose form segment, the company said.

    The dispute is the subject of a contractually prescribed adjudication process, Aspen said.

    The company declared a gross dividend of 211 cents per share, down 41%.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
