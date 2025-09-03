Subscribe & Follow
Aspen's profits tumble with R1.1bn loss
The loss in the year ended 30 June compared to a profit after tax of R4.4bn the previous year. Group revenue edged 1% higher to R43bn.
The dispute, the details of which are subject to contractual confidentiality, relates to a manufacturing and technology agreement with a contract manufacturing customer for mRNA products, Aspen said.
Manufacturing revenue fell 21% to R11.1bn, while normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of R668m in constant currency ended 62% lower than the prior year, impacted mainly by the dispute within the finished dose form segment, the company said.
The dispute is the subject of a contractually prescribed adjudication process, Aspen said.
The company declared a gross dividend of 211 cents per share, down 41%.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/