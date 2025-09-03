South Africa
    Beauty on TApp celebrates a decade with new flagship store in Sandton

    Beauty e-commerce and retail platform Beauty on TApp will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the opening of its flagship store in Sandton City on 13 September 2025.
    3 Sep 2025
    Founded in 2015, as a mobile app connecting users to beauty services, Beauty on TApp has grown into one of South Africa’s most influential beauty businesses. Today, it offers a curated mix of more than 80 local and international skincare, haircare, and wellness brands, available both online and in physical stores.

    Beyond business growth, Beauty on TApp has become a driver of job creation, employing over 50 young Black women across its operations. This commitment underscores the company’s role in shaping not just the beauty landscape, but also opportunities for the next generation of women leaders.

    “Our Sandton City store represents how far we’ve come in creating inclusive, accessible, and science-driven beauty solutions,” says Mathebe Ngwenya, founder and CEO of Beauty on TApp.

    “But just as importantly, it represents the jobs, opportunities, and empowerment we’ve been able to create for young women in South Africa.”

    Innovation has been central to the company’s success. Its Skin Analysis technology, already available in Fourways Mall, Gateway, Mall of Africa, and Menlyn Park, will now extend to Sandton City, offering customers personalised skin diagnostics and tailored product recommendations.

    Alongside retail, Beauty on TApp has also developed three in-house brands: Pastry Skincare, B’Air Skincare, and Forme Haircare - all locally manufactured to support sustainability and small businesses.

    “Listening to our community has shaped everything we’ve built,” adds Ngwenya.

    “Our vision remains to empower local beauty brands while creating a space where customers find solutions that truly meet their needs. Looking ahead, I am passionate about collaborating with women-led businesses in the e-commerce and tech space, because the future of beauty is as much about innovation and technology as it is about products.”

    With its 10-year journey culminating in this flagship opening, Beauty on TApp continues to redefine the future of South African beauty retail anchored in innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and empowerment.

