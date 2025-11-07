Giant Films' Emma Lundy named head of Clio Awards jury for film

Emma Lundy, executive producer and partner, Giant Films, has been named jury president for the Clio Awards’ Film Craft, Direction & Cinematography jury.

Giant Films, based in Cape Town, has been ranked by The Loeries as one of the top two production companies in Africa and the Middle East for three consecutive years, and named Production Company of the Year by both The Loeries and Ciclope Africa.

After 14 years at Ogilvy as a producer and then head of broadcast, Lundy joined Giant Films in 2012, tasked with growing the director-based division from a small shop to a roster that now represents some of South Africa’s leading established and emerging talent.

Her empathetic approach and her focus on growing diverse and rising talent are among her core strengths.

Her creative, guiding hand and strategic thinking have helped play a key role in the growth of the company.

During her tenure, Lundy has produced commercials, music videos and digital film content for global brands, such as Volkswagen, Chicken Licken, Heineken, KFC, AB InBev, Guinness, Vodacom, Coca Cola, and Sanlam.

Through the years, she has been invited to sit on various judging panels, both locally and internationally and was recently elected onto the Exco committee for the CPA.

She joins a handful of elite-level industry leaders —hand-selected for their blend of culture, identity, perspective, and experience—to lead jury deliberations.

2026 Jury leaders

Joining Lundy as jury leaders are:

- Audio & Audio Craft: Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB Canada

- Brand: Perry Fair, global head of creative, Mattel, Inc.

- Branded Entertainment & Content Jury: Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer, McCann World Group

- Creative Business Transformation, Effectiveness & Strategy: Ariana Stolarz, global CSO, Accenture Song

- Design: Sally Anderson, CCO, MetaDesign China

- Creative Commerce & Direct Jury: Alexander Schill, global CCO, Serviceplan Group

- Digital/Mobile & Experience/Activation Jury: Debbi Vandeven, global CCO, VML

- Film: Rodrigo Jatene, CCO, LATAM, Wieden+Kennedy

- Film Craft, Animation & VFX: Yannis Konstantinidis, co-founder & creative director of NOMINT

- Film Craft, Copywriting Jury: Carlos Camacho, CCO, Gut Asia

- Film Craft, Editing Jury: Rich Orrick, founding partner/film editor, Work Editorial

- Film Craft, Movie & Sound Design Jury: Claudia Incio, founder & music director, Agosto Music

- Film Craft, Production Design Jury: Lora Schulson, global chief production officer, 72andSunny

- Media Jury: Asmirh Davis, Founding partner & president, Majority

- Print & Out of Home: Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy

- Public Relations: Josy Paul, chairperson & CCO, BBDO India Private Limited

- Social Media Jury: Amy Ferguson, partner & CCO, Terri & Sandy

The premier international awards competition for the creative business, the Awards will bring together over 100 industry leaders from across the globe in March of 2026.

The 2026 jury will convene at the JA Resort in Dubai for deliberations that will determine which entries set a high bar for creativity and will earn the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio statues.

The 67th annual Clio Award winners will be honoured on 12 May 2026 at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City.

For more detailed information, submission deadlines and to enter work, visit The Clios.