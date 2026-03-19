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    Showmax sets shutdown timeline as content moves to DStv Stream

    Showmax is officially entering its next phase, with the streaming platform confirming key dates ahead of the closure of its standalone service and migration of content to DStv Stream.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    19 Mar 2026
    19 Mar 2026
    Diep City is one of the iconic shows streaming on Showmax. Source: Showmax.
    Diep City is one of the iconic shows streaming on Showmax. Source: Showmax.

    Original shows

    The company announced that 31 March 2026 will be the last day for users to renew their Showmax subscriptions or redeem vouchers. From 1 April 2026, new subscriptions and renewals will no longer be available, marking the beginning of the end for the platform in its current form.

    Existing subscribers will still be able to watch content as normal until their subscription lapses, or until the end of April 2026—whichever comes first.

    The move forms part of a broader consolidation strategy, with Showmax Originals and other content set to be integrated into DStv Stream, creating a single destination for a wider range of entertainment.

    Price difference

    While details on the transition process are expected to be shared in the coming weeks, the company has encouraged users to continue streaming as usual in the interim.

    The shift signals a significant change in South Africa’s streaming landscape, as one of the country’s most recognisable platforms prepares to close this chapter and re-emerge within a larger ecosystem.

    Showmax built its audience on affordability, so its shift to DStv Stream is likely to spark concerns about a higher price tag for the same content.

    Despite ongoing questions around pricing and platform changes, the performance of local content remains strong. At the South African Film and Television Awards 2026, held in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 March, MultiChoice Group emerged as one of the biggest winners, taking home 48 awards across reality, scripted, documentary and lifestyle categories—underscoring the continued success and cultural impact of its shows.

    Read more: streaming, ShowMax, TV, Karabo Ledwaba
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    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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