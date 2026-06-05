Newsmaker | Murat Gebeceli: Sony MEA's new marketing director

As he steps into the role of marketing director for Sony Middle East and Africa (MEA), Murat Gebeceli is focused on three immediate priorities: strengthening Sony's relevance with consumers, accelerating data-driven marketing to deliver measurable business results, and fostering greater innovation and collaboration across the organisation.

In this Q&A, he shares his vision for the brand, the evolving role of marketing, and the opportunities he sees across the region.

Murat Gebeceli is the marketing director at Sony Middle East and Africa(MEA). Source: Supplied.

How will you keep the brand culturally relevant to younger consumers across Africa and the Middle East?

Younger consumers today expect brands to participate in culture rather than simply market to them. For Sony, this means staying closely connected to the spaces where younger consumers express themselves whether through music, gaming, sport, photography or content creation.

Our focus is on creating experiences and partnerships that feel authentic to those communities while continuing to showcase Sony’s innovation and premium entertainment leadership.

Across Africa and the Middle East, we are seeing a highly connected generation that is globally aware, but also deeply proud of local identity and culture. Relevance therefore comes from understanding local nuance and collaborating authentically with creators, artists and communities that genuinely influence culture.

You’ve worked across sales, product management and strategy. How has that commercial background changed the way you approach marketing leadership?

My experience across sales, product management, and strategy has shaped how I view marketing, not as a support function, but as a key driver of business growth.

Working in sales taught me the importance of aligning marketing with commercial objectives, customer needs, and measurable outcomes, whether that's driving demand, supporting channel partners, or improving conversion.

My product management background reinforced a consumer-first mindset, ensuring marketing remains relevant, valuable, and closely connected to real customer needs.

From a strategy perspective, I’ve learned to balance short-term performance with long-term brand building, connecting daily execution to broader business goals while identifying opportunities for sustainable growth. Ultimately our focus remains to work closely across various teams to keep connected with our customers.

Consumer electronics marketing has become increasingly experience-led. What does building an emotional connection with consumers look like for Sony today?

For Sony, emotional connection begins with understanding people’s passions. Whether someone is listening to music, watching films, gaming, or creating content, our role is to enhance those experiences through technology that feels intuitive, immersive and meaningful.

While product innovation is important, people also want brands that understand how technology fits into their everyday lives and personal interests. That is why storytelling, design, sound quality, and immersive experiences have become just as important as technical performance.

Africa is often treated as one market by global brands, but consumer behaviour differs significantly across the continent. How is Sony adapting its approach for different African markets?

Africa is one of the most diverse regions globally, and consumer behaviour varies significantly across markets. We recognise that a single approach cannot effectively serve every market across the continent. Our strategy is therefore rooted in localisation. We work closely with regional teams and partners to better understand how consumers engage with entertainment, technology, and retail experiences within their specific cultural and economic contexts.

For example, South Africa has a highly sophisticated and experience-driven consumer market with strong demand across premium audio, gaming, and content creation categories. Other markets may prioritise accessibility, mobility, or different forms of entertainment consumption. The key is remaining flexible while still maintaining a consistent Sony brand experience across the region.

Speaking of Africa as a market, there have been worldwide trends showing a return to analogue, particularly among the youth. Is this true for the African market?

We are seeing a broader global shift where younger consumers are seeking more intentional and immersive experiences, and that trend is also visible in parts of Africa. Interestingly, this is happening alongside rapid digital adoption rather than in opposition to it.

In South Africa, younger audiences are embracing convenience and connectivity while also showing appreciation for experiences that feel more authentic, nostalgic, or tactile whether through vinyl culture, dedicated cameras, or high-quality audio experiences

South Africa remains one of Sony’s key markets on the continent. What opportunities do you see here specifically, and where do you think the market is headed?

South Africa remains a key market for Sony, driven by its strong entertainment culture, digitally connected consumers, and growing creator economy. Demand for premium experiences continues across categories such as audio, gaming, home entertainment, and digital imaging, while the rise of content creation presents significant opportunities. Looking ahead, consumers are expected to gravitate towards more connected, experience-led ecosystems, creating opportunities for brands that combine innovation, quality, and cultural relevance.

Sony operates across many verticals. How important is ecosystem thinking in modern marketing?

Ecosystem thinking is increasingly important as consumers expect connected experiences rather than standalone products. With a portfolio spanning audio, gaming, home entertainment and digital imaging, Sony is well positioned to create seamless experiences that enhance entertainment, convenience and creativity. It also enables the brand to tell more cohesive stories, showing how its products work together to support consumers' lifestyles and passions.

How is Sony approaching AI within its marketing strategy?

Sony has always believed that technology should enhance human creativity, not replace it. As AI becomes more embedded in marketing, leaders need to be cautious about over-automation and the loss of human insight, empathy, and judgment. There are also important considerations around data ethics, bias, and transparency, particularly across diverse markets like MEA.

One of the key areas driving our competitiveness has been the adoption of AI-driven technologies, not only in our latest product innovations but also in enhancing our day-to-day operations. AI-driven technologies have been seamlessly integrated into our product offerings to enhance user experiences.

Additionally, we have also taken a proactive approach by developing Enterprise LLM, a secure web application platform designed to help our employees safely explore generative AI while also enhancing their AI literacy. This initiative ensures that our teams can harness AI's potential responsibly and effectively.

What consumer trend do you think brands are still underestimating in the Middle East and Africa region?

I believe many brands still underestimate how quickly consumers across the Middle East and Africa are evolving. Consumers today are highly connected, globally aware, and increasingly experience-driven, particularly younger audiences. At the same time, there is a strong expectation for brands to understand local culture and engage authentically within it. Consumers no longer separate global and local influences they expect brands to deliver both international quality and local relevance simultaneously.

Looking back at your career journey, what leadership lessons have shaped your approach most strongly?

One of the most important leadership lessons I've learned is that success comes through people, not processes. Building high-performing teams starts with creating clarity, trust, and a shared sense of purpose.

I've also learned the importance of balancing long-term brand building with short-term commercial results. Strong marketing leaders need to connect creativity with business outcomes, ensuring that every initiative contributes to both brand equity and growth.