Nolly Africa launches on LG Channels in 16 European countries

African Movie Channel (AMC) has launched its premium 24-hour FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel, Nolly Africa HD, on LG Channels.

African movie channel’s FAST channel, Nolly Africa HD, launches on LG Channels across Europe (Image supplied)

AMC is a leading supplier of Nollywood movie programming and television, operating two 24-hour linear channels: African Movie Channel HD (AMC HD) and Nolly Africa HD, both offered on various TV platforms globally.

LG Channels is LG’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, available on LG Smart TVs.

Expanding European footprint

Nolly Africa HD is now available to LG Smart TV audiences across the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium, Spain and Portugal, significantly expanding AMC’s European footprint and further cementing Nolly Africa HD’s position as the most widely-distributed Nollywood channel in the world.

This landmark partnership brings Nollywood’s biggest stories directly to millions of LG Smart TV households across Europe and represents one of the most significant expansions yet for AMC’s rapidly growing FAST business.

The launch further reinforces AMC’s leadership in delivering premium African storytelling across the world’s leading connected TV ecosystems.

African storytelliing

Mirroring the structure and quality of AMC’s established premium Pay TV service, AMC HD, Nolly Africa HD delivers a curated 24/7 schedule of Nollywood blockbusters, captivating series, reality shows, talk shows and exclusive original productions from its AMCOP (AMC Original Productions) division.

The channel combines Nollywood’s biggest stars, emerging talent and authentic African storytelling for a premium viewing experience available to audiences completely free.

As FAST continues to transform television consumption across Europe, with viewers increasingly embracing free ad-supported streaming services, the launch of Nolly Africa HD on LG Channels ensures Nollywood is represented within one of the world’s largest Smart TV ecosystems.

Audiences can now enjoy round-the-clock access to premium African entertainment directly through their LG Smart TVs, with no subscription required.

Yinka Mayungbo, AMC’s CEO, says, “Launching Nolly Africa HD on LG Channels across 16 European territories is another major strategic milestone for AMC and for Nollywood’s continued international growth.

“LG is one of the world’s leading Smart TV brands, and this partnership significantly increases our ability to bring premium African storytelling to mainstream global audiences.

“FAST has become one of the most important distribution models in modern television, and our objective remains clear – to ensure Nollywood is not simply participating in this growth but helping to define it.”

Matthew Broughton, director of Europe smart TV content & services, says, "We are delighted to partner with African Movie Channel to bring Nolly Africa HD to LG Channels across Europe.

“The channel adds a rich catalogue of Nollywood movies and entertainment to our growing lineup, giving LG TV customers even greater access to premium content from around the world.

“This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality programming that can be enjoyed free of charge on LG Channels."

This launch further strengthens AMC's position as a global leader in Nollywood distribution, while bringing premium Nollywood entertainment to millions of new viewers across one of Europe's leading Smart TV environments.