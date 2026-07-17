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    South African actor Seputla Sebogodi passes away

    A two-time Safta winner and widely regarded as one of the country’s finest actors, Seputla Sebogodi has died at age 63.
    17 Jul 2026
    17 Jul 2026
    Legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away (Image source: @ Artist Connection
    Legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi has passed away (Image source: @ Artist Connection Artist Connection

    The veteran actor died following complications related to diabetes on 15 July, according to his immediate family.

    Sebogodi appeared on numerous productions and was renowned for his villainous character, Kenneth Mashaba, on Generations.

    He was also known for roles in 'Suburban Bliss, Bophelo ke Semphego, Redemption, and most recently Scandal!.

    His theatre career included productions such as Big Dada, Waiting for Godot, The Rivonia Trial, Once a Pirate and Mooi Street Moves, among many others.

    He also starred in films including The Woman King, Mr Bones and The Long Run.

    Just a week before his passing, Sebogodi presented Black Moon at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

    In a statement, his family says, "His legacy will live on through his remarkable body of work and the many lives he touched."

    His death was announced in a statement posted on Actor Spaces.

    The SABC sent out this announcement: "The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s Video Entertainment Division has learnt with shock of the sudden death of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi. A two-time SAFTA Award winner, Mr Sebogodi appeared on various SABC productions including Bophelo Ke Semphekgo, Suburban Bliss, Mponeng, Lithapo and Generations where he played the role of Kenneth Mashaba. SABC Video Entertainment sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and friends."

    Read more: television, Film, theatre, National Arts Festival, Generations, TV
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