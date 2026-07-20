Generations changes timeslot for the first time in 32 years

SABC 1's Generations: The Legacy will move to a new 20:30 timeslot from 27 July, marking the first time the Generations brand has changed its weekday slot since the soap debuted in 1994.

The schedule change comes days after the death of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, who became one of the most recognisable faces of the original Generations during his years as Kenneth Mashaba.

From Monday, 27 July, Uzalo will air at 20:00, followed by Generations: The Legacy at 20:30. Skeem Saam will remain in its 19:30 slot.

SABC says both programmes will remain firmly in prime time, with the two soaps continuing to air back-to-back each weeknight.

"Uzalo and Generations built these evenings together, and both remain exactly where they belong, at the heart of SABC 1 prime time. From 27 July, they simply trade places. Viewers will continue to enjoy both programmes back-to-back. Generations: The Legacy is not stepping out of prime time. It is closing it," said Ofentse Thinane, SABC 1 channel head.