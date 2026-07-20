The MediaShop appoints deputy MD

Jedd Cokayne has been appointed deputy managing director of The Mediashop to work closely with its managing director, Dashni Vilakazi.

Jedd Cokayne has been appointed deputy managing director of The Mediashop to work closely with its managing director, Dashni Vilakazi (Image supplied)

"We are excited to have Cokayne join the leadership team. His drive, expertise and leadership played a major role in our success. He will be instrumental in shaping our next growth phase," says Vilakazi.

Cokayne, who was previously a unit business head at The Mediashop, was promoted following a rigorous evaluation of the leadership requirements for the role.

He emerged as the outstanding candidate, recognised for his exceptional leadership, commercial acumen, strategic thinking, and the significant contribution he has made to the agency's success over the past 17 years.

Inspired by industry

With the ever-changing landscape in the media industry, Cokayne says The MediaShop needs to remain a strong strategic and collaborative partner to clients, partners and employees.

“We’ve seen the change brought about by AI, data and analytics, but we need to look beyond and use insights that guide our outputs to drive efficiencies and results for clients.

"We need to do this while staying on top of new industry trends and developments to ensure success for our clients and equip them in the best possible way for growth and positive outcomes,” he says.

A future proof agency

The MediaShop continues to create a workforce that will bring different perspectives and experiences to the table whilst also seeing the staff upskill and grow.

“I want to ensure we are the destination agency for talent, and we strive for an organisational culture where we listen and acknowledge individuals’ contributions to the team, while providing feedback.

"The agency will continue to encourage collaboration by creating opportunities for the team to work together, share ideas and learn from each other,” states Cokayne.

With a strong leadership team in place, the agency concludes that it is poised to continue pioneering and delivering strategic, measurable, and impactful media solutions to its diverse clientele.