South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioThe Rooms NetworkPrimedia BroadcastingTruthsetsOnline.comHavas JohannesburgJacaranda FMSo InteractiveHoward AudioIncubetaMatte BLKWowwDentsuKena OutdoorAscent AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The MediaShop appoints deputy MD

    Jedd Cokayne has been appointed deputy managing director of The Mediashop to work closely with its managing director, Dashni Vilakazi.
    20 Jul 2026
    20 Jul 2026
    Jedd Cokayne has been appointed deputy managing director of The Mediashop to work closely with its managing director, Dashni Vilakazi (Image supplied)
    Jedd Cokayne has been appointed deputy managing director of The Mediashop to work closely with its managing director, Dashni Vilakazi (Image supplied)

    "We are excited to have Cokayne join the leadership team. His drive, expertise and leadership played a major role in our success. He will be instrumental in shaping our next growth phase," says Vilakazi.

    Cokayne, who was previously a unit business head at The Mediashop, was promoted following a rigorous evaluation of the leadership requirements for the role.

    He emerged as the outstanding candidate, recognised for his exceptional leadership, commercial acumen, strategic thinking, and the significant contribution he has made to the agency's success over the past 17 years.

    Inspired by industry

    With the ever-changing landscape in the media industry, Cokayne says The MediaShop needs to remain a strong strategic and collaborative partner to clients, partners and employees.

    “We’ve seen the change brought about by AI, data and analytics, but we need to look beyond and use insights that guide our outputs to drive efficiencies and results for clients.

    "We need to do this while staying on top of new industry trends and developments to ensure success for our clients and equip them in the best possible way for growth and positive outcomes,” he says.

    A future proof agency

    The MediaShop continues to create a workforce that will bring different perspectives and experiences to the table whilst also seeing the staff upskill and grow.

    “I want to ensure we are the destination agency for talent, and we strive for an organisational culture where we listen and acknowledge individuals’ contributions to the team, while providing feedback.

    "The agency will continue to encourage collaboration by creating opportunities for the team to work together, share ideas and learn from each other,” states Cokayne.

    With a strong leadership team in place, the agency concludes that it is poised to continue pioneering and delivering strategic, measurable, and impactful media solutions to its diverse clientele.

    Read more: media, The MediaShop, media agency, Jedd Cokayne, media agency appointment
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz