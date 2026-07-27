Arena Holdings clears Makhudu Sefara, reinstates Sunday Times editor

Arena Holdings has reinstated Sunday Times editor Makhudu Sefara after an independent investigation found no evidence of misconduct relating to allegations stemming from a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) statement issued earlier this year.

Makhudu Sefara has been cleared of any wrongdoing by his employer. Source: Facebook.

Investigation complete

In a media statement released on 26 July 2026, the media group said it had reinstated Sefara following the conclusion of an investigation conducted by law firm Werkmans Attorneys.

Sefara was placed on special leave after the SIU issued a public statement on 28 April 2026 concerning a R550,000 payment made by Todi Media to Unscripted Communication, Sefara's company, for organising a media conference for journalists in 2018.

According to Arena Holdings, Werkmans was tasked with determining whether there was evidence of misconduct by Sefara in connection with the payment.

The company noted that Sefara was neither an Arena Holdings employee nor a practising journalist at the time the event took place.

The investigation reviewed documentation including the service level agreement between Unscripted Communication and Todi Media, Sefara's bank records for the relevant period, receipts and invoices from service providers, photographs from the event, details of invited speakers, and the final report submitted to Todi Media. Investigators also interviewed Sefara and examined correspondence between him, his legal representatives and the SIU.

According to Arena Holdings, the investigation substantiated Sefara's account that the conference took place on 11 December 2018 and that Unscripted Communication delivered the services outlined in its agreement with Todi Media.

"The investigation found no evidence that the R550,000 paid to Unscripted Communication was diverted, misappropriated or received without services being rendered," the company said.

Werkmans also found "no basis for a finding of misconduct or impropriety" against Sefara.

No findings

Arena Holdings further said the SIU had confirmed in correspondence with Sefara's attorneys that he was never the subject of its investigation and that no findings had been made against him.

The statement adds that the SIU's investigation and recovery process related to the conduct and liability of Todi Media as the recipient of the National Lotteries Commission grant. Arena Holdings noted that Todi Media acknowledged liability and repaid the full grant received from the NLC.

While welcoming the outcome of the independent investigation, Arena Holdings said it continued to respect the SIU's constitutional mandate to investigate corruption, maladministration and the misuse of public funds.

"Arena Holdings equally has a responsibility to consider all available evidence, act fairly and make decisions about employees on a demonstrable factual basis," the company said.