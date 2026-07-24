Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town 2026 celebrates the power of women in business

The 2026 Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town event brought together entrepreneurs, professionals, business leaders, and aspiring changemakers for a day of inspiration, connection, and opportunity.

Hosted at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town, the first regional event in the 2026 EmpowHER series featured keynote addresses from Leigh-Anne De Witt of Standard Bank and Alderman Theresa Uys, mayoral committee member for the City of Cape Town, as well as fireside conversations with Verity Price, world champion of public speaking, and entrepreneur Tarynne Keown Rajh.

A standout moment was the Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Pitching Den, where ten women entrepreneurs pitched their businesses before an expert judging panel representing Standard Bank, Topco Media, Takealot, and Clicks Group.

Following an afternoon of outstanding pitches, Lesego Seloane, co-founder of Ronewa Creations, was named the 2026 Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town Pitching Den winner. Ronewa Creations is a 100% Black women-owned integrated facilities management company delivering sustainable environmental solutions while creating opportunities through skills development and community empowerment.

Congratulations also go to Aditi Radhakrishna of Ruby Rose Feminine Hygiene SA (Pty) Ltd, who was named first runner-up, and Hannah Thompson of Hannah Claire Creations, who secured second runner-up, reflecting the exceptional calibre of entrepreneurship showcased throughout the competition.

Leigh-Anne De Witt, provincial head for Coverage Business Banking (Western Cape) at Business and Commercial Banking, Standard Bank South Africa adds: "The energy, ambition and innovation showcased at Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER Cape Town 2026 is a powerful reminder that women entrepreneurs are shaping the future of South Africa's economy. Successful entrepreneurship thrives when businesses have access not only to funding, but also to the networks, mentorship and opportunities that support sustainable growth. We are proud to partner with initiatives such as EmpowHER, which create spaces for women to connect, learn and confidently step forward in pursuit of their ambitions. Congratulations to Lesego Seloane and all the entrepreneurs who demonstrated resilience, vision and determination throughout the Pitching Den competition."

As the Cape Town winner, Lesego receives R50,000 and will represent the region at the National Standard Bank Top Women Conference on 8–9 September 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre. She will then compete alongside the remaining regional winners at the 23rd annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards on 3 December 2026, where one entrepreneur will be crowned EmpowHER Entrepreneur of the Year and receive an additional R100,000 cash prize.

The EmpowHER journey now continues to KwaZulu-Natal on 28 July 2026, where another group of inspiring women entrepreneurs will take to the Pitching Den stage for their chance to progress to the national competition.

Book your delegate ticket: https://qkt.io/EmpowHERKZN

For sponsorship, exhibition, and partnership opportunities, contact az.oc.ocpot@gnitekram.

From powerful conversations to bold entrepreneurial pitches, Cape Town has set the tone for an exciting 2026 Standard Bank Top Women EmpowHER series. Next stop: KwaZulu-Natal.



