Why skills matter as much as funding for SA's food entrepreneurs

Small businesses make up 87.3% of South Africa's food and beverage sector, but the skills gap facing their owners remains one of the biggest and least discussed barriers to growth.

For young entrepreneurs in particular, the challenge is acute. Youth unemployment sits at 60,9% for those aged 15 to 24 and 40,6% for those aged 25 to 34, according to Stats South Africa's Q1 2026 data. Too many young people see food entrepreneurship as the way in, and find that without the right technical knowledge, the door does not open.

Across South Africa, thousands of young food and beverage entrepreneurs are hitting the same invisible wall. Food and beverage entrepreneurship is one of the most accessible entry points into the economy, but only if the skills are there to sustain it.

The conversation about what holds back small food businesses tends to default to funding. Access to capital is a real barrier. But it is not the only one. Research into South Africa's food and beverages manufacturing sector shows that high training costs, an inflexible skills development system and lack of time are among the most critical challenges facing small businesses. The entrepreneurs who survive the funding challenge often run straight into the next one: they do not have the technical knowledge to scale.

Food safety compliance is a significant obstacle on its own. To supply products to major retailers, small businesses must meet stringent food safety audit requirements aligned to Global Food Safety Initiative standards. For a first-generation food entrepreneur without formal training, navigating that landscape is genuinely difficult. Add packaging, labelling and quality management requirements, and the gap between a good product and a market-ready one grows fast.

The skills infrastructure exists. The uptake does not. Only 9% of small businesses in the food and beverage sector applied for the discretionary grants available through FoodBev SETA to support skills development. Part of the problem is awareness. Part of it is time. A sole proprietor running a small food production operation cannot afford to take two days off for a compliance workshop.

Closing that gap means building skills on three fronts. The first is awareness: entrepreneurs cannot apply for support they do not know exists, so industry bodies, SETAs and technology partners need to take training to where small producers already are. The second is practical, modular training that respects the time constraints of a sole proprietor running production, sales and compliance alone. Lastly, technical mentorship that follows a business as it grows, not a one-off workshop.

This is where industry partners cannot afford to be passive. Technology providers, packaging companies and food processing specialists carry knowledge that entrepreneurs need to cross the gap between informal production and formal market access.

These are the practical foundations of a business that survives its third year, attracts a major buyer, and goes on to employ other people.

Africa’s food and beverage sector has real growth potential: a growing middle class, rapid urbanisation and rising demand for processed products are creating genuine market opportunities. But opportunity without capability produces frustration, not growth. The entrepreneurs who will build the next generation of African food brands are already out there. What they need alongside funding is the technical knowledge to turn a good product into a scalable business.

That requires a genuine commitment from industry. Not charity, but a real transfer of knowledge, access to technology and the building of skills that formal markets demand. The entrepreneurs are ready. The question is whether the industry will meet them.