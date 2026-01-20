Tourism 2.0: Cape Town's roadmap to boost local food businesses

Cape Town’s recent peak tourism season delivered strong headline numbers, with the city welcoming 1.12 million visitors. International arrivals increased by 10% year-on-year, while domestic tourism grew by 7%.

Image by Franz Pfluegl

Yet for many small, community-based food businesses operating beyond the city’s main tourism corridors, the seasonal boom translated into limited direct benefit.

While visitor spending remains concentrated around luxury hotels, established fine-dining restaurants and curated precincts, many informal, township-based and diaspora-owned food enterprises continue to operate on the margins of the tourism economy.

This growing disconnect has prompted Unexplored Cape Town to work alongside key tourism stakeholders, including the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (Dedat), to reflect on the outcomes of the peak season and examine how Cape Town’s tourism model can evolve to deliver broader, more inclusive economic participation.

Food as a driver of travel decisions

Food has become a decisive factor in travel planning, with research indicating that approximately 80% of travellers investigate a destination’s culinary landscape before choosing where to visit. Despite this shift, access to tourism value chains remains uneven.

Gentrification pressures, limited visibility, and structural barriers have resulted in many local food entrepreneurs being excluded from formal tourism itineraries. In some cases, this has contributed to cultural erasure and the loss of heritage-based food practices, even as the sector continues to grow.

Tourism 2.0: A shift from consumption to inclusion

Unexplored Cape Town’s response is Tourism 2.0, a framework aimed at repositioning tourism as an enabler of local economic inclusion rather than a purely extractive activity. The model prioritises fair revenue distribution, long-term community partnerships, heritage preservation, and honest storytelling across tourism experiences.

The approach challenges operators to embed these principles directly into itinerary design, procurement practices and visitor engagement, rather than treating inclusion as an add-on or corporate social responsibility initiative.

Government engagement and sector dialogue

Unexplored Cape Town recently presented the Tourism 2.0 model at the Western Cape Tourism Growth Workshop (#WCTGWorkshop2025), hosted by Dedat. The presentation reached more than 300 tourism stakeholders and focused on practical, actionable interventions to improve equity in food tourism.

“Tourism 2.0 is a framework for operators who are serious about responsible travel,” says Dennis Molewa, founder of Unexplored Cape Town. “It calls for immediate action, from inclusive hiring and fair revenue sharing to protecting heritage and building long-term relationships with local food entrepreneurs.”

Design thinking as a tool for systemic change

Recognising the need for new perspectives, Unexplored Cape Town partnered with the Hasso Plattner School of Design Thinking Afrika (d-school Afrika) at the University of Cape Town as part of its flagship Design Thinking Week programme.

Two challenge statements were presented to students:

Business-focused: How can Cape Town’s food tourism experience be redesigned to include black- and brown-owned local and diaspora businesses that are often excluded from mainstream tourism spaces?